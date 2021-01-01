The worry with this is that the players look shattered. It's hard to envision any significant turnaround this season when our game is so structured around fitness and pressing and we're almost bottom of the league for sprints (having never been lower than 2nd before). It impacts the whole side - if the forwards and midfielders don't press, it's easier for teams to take their time and play through our defence, which is having its own issues.



I agree we should have signed another player or two this summer, but frankly getting Tchouameni in doesn't resolve this mess. The combination of last season's exertions, a short summer due to the WC and an apparently hugely intensive pre-season (leading to injuries to a number of players) and the failure to bring in a couple of fresh faces is a clusterfuck that makes top 4 look an enormous challenge right now.



Stuck this in the Klopp Template thread but seems equally applicable here. To me it seems like a failing on all fronts which has combined to really kick us:- Last season. On the back of several long, intense seasons which took a lot out of the players, we had the longest season possible, the culmination of which was hugely physically and mentally draining.- The WC. This pushed the start of the season back so the players barely got any time off, all the more significant after the season we've had. We've also had to fit all our PL and CL games into a reduced timeframe with no let up at all.- Preseason. Players have gone on record as saying it was one of the most intense they've done, and we've lost various players to injury (which is undoubtedly in conjunction with the above).- Recruitment. Few were calling for more defenders or forwards this summer after Nunez came in. But midfield has been a quagmire of an issue. Coming into the season with our first choice players the wrong side of 30 (and Thiago with various injury issues), Fabinho's form dipping, Jones and Elliot still relatively inexperienced, Keita a seemingly endless enigma of form and fitness, and Ox crocked and plainly on the wane, everyone wanted a new midfielder. But we didn't sign one.- Performances. Again it's linked to the above, but some of the individual performances from players simply haven't been good enough, particularly given the consistent quality we'd seen in previous years. Trent, Robbo, Virgil, Fabinho, Mo all wobbling badly. And so much expected from Nunez given the fanfare and the price tag.So there's no one quick fix that would have solved everything, frankly. As others have said, we've sleepwalked into the issue with our midfield to an extent by failing to replace/upgrade the likes of Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita. But one or two more signings don't for me sort all of this out. This is a collective burnout, mental and physical, which probably meant that a real dip in performances this season was almost unavoidable. The worry is just how big this dip proves to be, and the long term implications of a possible failure to secure a CL place for next season.