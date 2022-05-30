Last season I truly believed that we were in trouble . Our first front 3 were approaching 30, back 3 had long term injuries and we had a poor season . But we bounced back and came close to unprecedented levels of success .



So are the bits below somewhat the product of a disappointed mind following events in the last 8 days or things requiring a deep level of reflection ?



1. Despite having won everything under klopp , we have only won one final in 90 minutes against a poor spurs in a match where Allison was MoM.

2. Our midfield in both finals we lost against Madrid lacked creativity . Is this an area we need to strengthen given age profiles , inconsistency issues , potential ceilings in terms of ability and injury proneness ?

3. Diaz and Jota have polar opposite strengths and areas they need to work on . With Mane possibly leaving and Salahs recent form do we again need to look at seriously strengthening here ?

4. Are we likely to spend the amounts we need to ? Elite number 10s and 9s dont come cheaply . The next 4 seasons whilst klopp is with us and United are so far off challenging present a potentially golden opportunity to at least equal the 20 league titles . With city getting 2 excellent strikers we need to keep our level since January going and hit the ground running .



Your thoughts welcome .



I think our squad transition has been going pretty well so far but we need to be realistic. I have no insider information on FSG's thinking but I expect they will think our squad is too heavy in terms of both potential starters (Diaz was surely intended as a summer replacement for one of Mane or Salah - Spurs forced our hand on that one) and squad players (Ox, Origi, Minamino etc.). I'm really glad we did the domestic cup double as I don't see us seriously competing for them again anytime soon simply because we won't have the squad depth for it.Klopp and some more shrewd business in the transfer market will keep us as contenders for the big trophies in the next few years. Beyond that, who knows? It feels like we're running at pretty much 100% of what can be done within the constraints of being a football business. The non-business based clubs can keep moving the goalposts such that it may be impossible to compete unless those clubs have off seasons.I don't want to nit-pick your initial post as I broadly agree but I don't agree with the first two points. Alisson barely had a touch of the ball until after we went 2-0 up and Spurs started taking pot-shots. In terms of influence on the game it was a long way from that of Courtois at the weekend. Also, our midfield creativity wasn't a problem at the weekend as we ended up with an xG of over 2 (very good for a cup final and should have been enough to win the game).