Last season I truly believed that we were in trouble . Our first front 3 were approaching 30, back 3 had long term injuries and we had a poor season . But we bounced back and came close to unprecedented levels of success .
So are the bits below somewhat the product of a disappointed mind following events in the last 8 days or things requiring a deep level of reflection ?
1. Despite having won everything under klopp , we have only won one final in 90 minutes against a poor spurs in a match where Allison was MoM.
2. Our midfield in both finals we lost against Madrid lacked creativity . Is this an area we need to strengthen given age profiles , inconsistency issues , potential ceilings in terms of ability and injury proneness ?
3. Diaz and Jota have polar opposite strengths and areas they need to work on . With Mane possibly leaving and Salahs recent form do we again need to look at seriously strengthening here ?
4. Are we likely to spend the amounts we need to ? Elite number 10s and 9s dont come cheaply . The next 4 seasons whilst klopp is with us and United are so far off challenging present a potentially golden opportunity to at least equal the 20 league titles . With city getting 2 excellent strikers we need to keep our level since January going and hit the ground running .
Your thoughts welcome .
New user here
Personally, as much as others think this is a disappointment, I would have bitten your arm off at the start of the season for a top four finish, and a decent run in the cups. Bonus achieved with winning both domestic competitions. The biggest bonus for me was Clop signing an extension.
Your points
1. Yes, we beat a poor spurs team but look who we beat to get there. We also had back to back CL finals and getting 90 plus points over three seasons. If it wasn't for us, the EPL would be another Ligue 1 or Bundesliga.
2. Our midfield has always been an issue and hasn't yet gotten to where it needs to be. Naby's poor form and Thiago coming in injured hasn't helped, but its not the worst midfield out there.
3. Diaz is very new and wants to impress which he most definitely has done, the end product needs improvement, but with time it works. Jota has been a delightful addition to the squad and contributed at times we needed him the most. Currently, I think he needs to improve his link up play, but he's got a cracking header on him.
4. As much as city have bought the league in recent years, following in Chelsea and United's footsteps respectively, our recruitment process hasn't been too bad.
The worry is if we make drastic, wholesale changes to the team next season. Mane leaving, as gutting as it is, you can't begrudge him a move, he's won everything and wants a new challenge. It's a shame to break up our front three which we have had memorable games watching, but I agree we need to gradually and mindfully make the right changes.
Again, Klopp staying on an extra 2 years is the best news we could've gotten about transfers/contracts. Have a lot of faith in his management, and ability to turn good players into world class ones.