Last season I truly believed that we were in trouble . Our first front 3 were approaching 30, back 3 had long term injuries and we had a poor season . But we bounced back and came close to unprecedented levels of success .



So are the bits below somewhat the product of a disappointed mind following events in the last 8 days or things requiring a deep level of reflection ?



1. Despite having won everything under klopp , we have only won one final in 90 minutes against a poor spurs in a match where Allison was MoM.

2. Our midfield in both finals we lost against Madrid lacked creativity . Is this an area we need to strengthen given age profiles , inconsistency issues , potential ceilings in terms of ability and injury proneness ?

3. Diaz and Jota have polar opposite strengths and areas they need to work on . With Mane possibly leaving and Salah’s recent form do we again need to look at seriously strengthening here ?

4. Are we likely to spend the amounts we need to ? Elite number 10s and 9s don’t come cheaply . The next 4 seasons whilst klopp is with us and United are so far off challenging present a potentially golden opportunity to at least equal the 20 league titles . With city getting 2 excellent strikers we need to keep our level since January going and hit the ground running.



Your thoughts welcome .



In all honestly I don't think we should shy away from having the conversation regarding our usual front 3 not being the best against low blocks. It's clear that Mane and Salah thrived off having the space to attack teams in the past few years but our shift into having a dominant defence and midfield meant we now play the majority of football matches with 70% possession and most of it in the opponents half. Whilst both Mane and Salah are one of the best in the worst in their positions I do think their play-style is more direct, fast and furious compared to, for example, City's technical players that tend to pass around a low-block. We see this manifesting into games where we rely on set-pieces or an abhorrent number of crosses into the box.Diaz has been fantastic and it feels like he tries so hard that when he gets into shooting positions he just runs out of steam a little bit. I have no doubts as his confidence grows he will slow down his game a touch and become one of the deadliest LW in world football. Jota is a different kind of player that we are lucky to have coming off the bench. The question lies with what we do now Mane is off?This is an unprecedented moment in our history in which we have a group of elite players at the peak of their powers. Whilst I have every confidence in Klopp to bring in players needed to rebuild this team, I feel he has worked incredibly hard and worked miracles with the players he has been given, and deserves a high-profile, absolutely ready striker that will take us to the next level. The gap created with us losing Mane and City signing Haaland will not be filled with a Nunez type signing in my opinion (not immediately anyway). I trust the recruitment and Klopp's ability to get the best out of a player like Nunez but we are freeing up some serious wages this summer with the likes of Mane, Ox, Origi and one or two others leaving. We have the funds to be able to sign a player like Harry Kane (levy might have a say but there's no harm in trying). There are fine margins in football and a ready made world class striker can be the difference between this side going down in history with the more trophies in the cabinet that it deserves.