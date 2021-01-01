« previous next »
A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?

A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Last season I truly believed that we were in trouble . Our first front 3 were approaching 30, back 3 had long term injuries and we had a poor season . But we bounced back and came close to unprecedented levels of success .

So are the bits below somewhat the product of a disappointed mind following events in the last 8 days or things requiring a deep level of reflection ?

1. Despite having won everything under klopp , we have only won one final in 90 minutes against a poor spurs in a match where Allison was MoM.
2. Our midfield in both finals we lost against Madrid lacked creativity . Is this an area we need to strengthen given age profiles , inconsistency issues , potential ceilings in terms of ability and injury proneness ?
3. Diaz and Jota have polar opposite strengths and areas they need to work on . With Mane possibly leaving and Salahs recent form do we again need to look at seriously strengthening here ?
4. Are we likely to spend the amounts we need to ? Elite number 10s and 9s dont come cheaply . The next 4 seasons whilst klopp is with us and United are so far off challenging present a potentially golden opportunity to at least equal the 20 league titles . With city getting 2 excellent strikers we need to keep our level since January going and hit the ground running .

Your thoughts welcome .
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
We're competing against an opponent that has broken all rules to financially fund a period of dominance the league has never seen before.  Despite that we are competing and pushing them constantly and we're rightly considered one of the finest teams in the world. We did it the right way, with our own funds, strong scouting and brilliant management.  Take some pride in that.

If we go and buy an 80m striker to replace Mane I'll be very happy, but if we buy a 40m prospect I'll have total faith that we've done our homework and Klopp believes he can mold whoever that is into a diamond.

Enjoy this period because it may not last forever.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
I've been watching LFC all my life, but I'm not really clever enough to offer anything with depth on this. However, I do think we are entering something of a transitional period due to age of certain players. When I say transitional, I don't mean a period of slight decline as we rebuild, I just mean maybe some old guard moving on and new blood coming in.

I remember many of us having trepidation when we lost Kevin Keegan, but we then recruited Kenny Dalglish. Personally, I have faith in this manager and his staff. They've proved they know what they are doing. As a club, we've remodelled winning sides numerous times and actually improved them. I believe we can and will do so again with Klopp.

Regarding finals, as much as we'd all love an easy 3-0 victory in 90 minutes, it's wise to remember that at this level the margins are incredibly tight. In three finals this season we won two and only conceded one goal, so it sounds different when put that way.

Does it really matter if Alisson was MotM in the final against Spurs? Madrid's 'keeper was MotM on Saturday against us, and we were the better side. Do we think Madrid care about that? I'm sure they don't.

I think there will always be areas we can improve, but nothing will never be perfect. I mean look at Abu Dhabi. Every conceivable advantage given to them on a plate, yet they still only scraped the league by a point, and they didn't make the final of any of the three cup competitions they were in. We reached all three. We are more than the sum of our parts, Abu Dhabi are less.

I'm not worried. I think the players we bring in might not be ready made elite stars, but I believe they will be made of the correct stuff for us and our needs. I think Klopp will make sure of that.

Anyway, that just my ramblings on this. Not very insightful, but just how I see it really.

Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm
Last season I truly believed that we were in trouble . Our first front 3 were approaching 30, back 3 had long term injuries and we had a poor season . But we bounced back and came close to unprecedented levels of success .

So are the bits below somewhat the product of a disappointed mind following events in the last 8 days or things requiring a deep level of reflection ?

1. Despite having won everything under klopp , we have only won one final in 90 minutes against a poor spurs in a match where Allison was MoM.
2. Our midfield in both finals we lost against Madrid lacked creativity . Is this an area we need to strengthen given age profiles , inconsistency issues , potential ceilings in terms of ability and injury proneness ?
3. Diaz and Jota have polar opposite strengths and areas they need to work on . With Mane possibly leaving and Salah’s recent form do we again need to look at seriously strengthening here ?
4. Are we likely to spend the amounts we need to ? Elite number 10s and 9s don’t come cheaply . The next 4 seasons whilst klopp is with us and United are so far off challenging present a potentially golden opportunity to at least equal the 20 league titles . With city getting 2 excellent strikers we need to keep our level since January going and hit the ground running.

Your thoughts welcome .

In all honestly I don't think we should shy away from having the conversation regarding our usual front 3 not being the best against low blocks. It's clear that Mane and Salah thrived off having the space to attack teams in the past few years but our shift into having a dominant defence and midfield meant we now play the majority of football matches with 70% possession and most of it in the opponents half. Whilst both Mane and Salah are one of the best in the worst in their positions I do think their play-style is more direct, fast and furious compared to, for example, City's technical players that tend to pass around a low-block. We see this manifesting into games where we rely on set-pieces or an abhorrent number of crosses into the box.

Diaz has been fantastic and it feels like he tries so hard that when he gets into shooting positions he just runs out of steam a little bit. I have no doubts as his confidence grows he will slow down his game a touch and become one of the deadliest LW in world football. Jota is a different kind of player that we are lucky to have coming off the bench. The question lies with what we do now Mane is off?

This is an unprecedented moment in our history in which we have a group of elite players at the peak of their powers. Whilst I have every confidence in Klopp to bring in players needed to rebuild this team, I feel he has worked incredibly hard and worked miracles with the players he has been given, and deserves a high-profile, absolutely ready striker that will take us to the next level. The gap created with us losing Mane and City signing Haaland will not be filled with a Nunez type signing in my opinion (not immediately anyway). I trust the recruitment and Klopp's ability to get the best out of a player like Nunez but we are freeing up some serious wages this summer with the likes of Mane, Ox, Origi and one or two others leaving. We have the funds to be able to sign a player like Harry Kane (levy might have a say but there's no harm in trying). There are fine margins in football and a ready made world class striker can be the difference between this side going down in history with the more trophies in the cabinet that it deserves.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
This is my crap insight on this when I'm pissed:

Dont worry about it, Klopp will sort it.

We're the best fucking team in the world, I dont care what anyone says

Up the Reds
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Jurgen has signed until 2026. Why the doubts? He asked us to believe in 2015. Any reason for us to not believe that whatever the shortcomings (if any), Klopp and his team will figure things out. No ifs, no buts ... trust Klopp, trust the process. We are in a great place. Just enjoy the ride ...
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
Just keep supporting the club, nothing to worry about.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
The best is yet to come.

Just wait and see. If you think we're fucked off as fans for constantly missing out on big prizes, it'll pale to how Klopp and the players are taking it. Difference is, they are the ones that will do something about it. We'll just get to watch and it'll be fucking glorious. I think this summer we'll make more additions that will improve us to give us an edge in these one off games when the chips are down, and they'll be the difference maker. Fuck City. They've hit their ceiling.
Re: A time to reflect honestly or nothing to worry about ?
We lost 4 games in 63.

We played literally every game we could have.

We averaged 2.4 goals A GAME in the league.

Our xg is the three finals this year was +7.

I think changing ideas now is madness.

The difference between the quad this year and 'just' two cups was arguably the best GK performance in a CL final in 20 years and Villa shipping 3 goals in 10 mins.

