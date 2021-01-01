I've been watching LFC all my life, but I'm not really clever enough to offer anything with depth on this. However, I do think we are entering something of a transitional period due to age of certain players. When I say transitional, I don't mean a period of slight decline as we rebuild, I just mean maybe some old guard moving on and new blood coming in.
I remember many of us having trepidation when we lost Kevin Keegan, but we then recruited Kenny Dalglish. Personally, I have faith in this manager and his staff. They've proved they know what they are doing. As a club, we've remodelled winning sides numerous times and actually improved them. I believe we can and will do so again with Klopp.
Regarding finals, as much as we'd all love an easy 3-0 victory in 90 minutes, it's wise to remember that at this level the margins are incredibly tight. In three finals this season we won two and only conceded one goal, so it sounds different when put that way.
Does it really matter if Alisson was MotM in the final against Spurs? Madrid's 'keeper was MotM on Saturday against us, and we were the better side. Do we think Madrid care about that? I'm sure they don't.
I think there will always be areas we can improve, but nothing will never be perfect. I mean look at Abu Dhabi. Every conceivable advantage given to them on a plate, yet they still only scraped the league by a point, and they didn't make the final of any of the three cup competitions they were in. We reached all three. We are more than the sum of our parts, Abu Dhabi are less.
I'm not worried. I think the players we bring in might not be ready made elite stars, but I believe they will be made of the correct stuff for us and our needs. I think Klopp will make sure of that.
Anyway, that just my ramblings on this. Not very insightful, but just how I see it really.