« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Paris Eye Witness Statements  (Read 4661 times)

Offline KiNki

  • Smicer devotee supreme, Sammy Lee impersonator extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,243
  • i am an_nik_ki.
    • http://hfdinfo.com/digital
Re: Paris Eye Witness Statements
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:12:23 pm »
if you need any volunteers to help in any way Phil.  Let us know. 
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,388
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Paris Eye Witness Statements
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:28:16 pm »
Quote from: KiNki on Yesterday at 03:12:23 pm
if you need any volunteers to help in any way Phil.  Let us know.

Aye
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,537
  • IFWT
Re: Paris Eye Witness Statements
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:07:03 pm »
bump
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 937
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Paris Eye Witness Statements
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 07:07:03 pm
bump

Your bumps haven't gone unnoticed here. Nice one.

Said it several times but please submit if you haven't done so already. Ideally to both Phil Scraton and the club. Deadline for the club is Sunday. No detail is insignificant.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,934
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Paris Eye Witness Statements
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:45:00 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Yesterday at 07:20:06 pm
Your bumps haven't gone unnoticed here. Nice one.

Said it several times but please submit if you haven't done so already. Ideally to both Phil Scraton and the club. Deadline for the club is Sunday. No detail is insignificant.
Precisely - already sent mine to the club and to Phil and to SoS as well.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,388
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Paris Eye Witness Statements
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:48:43 pm »
Bump
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,976
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Paris Eye Witness Statements
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:58:56 pm »
Bump.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,465
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Paris Eye Witness Statements
« Reply #47 on: Today at 04:12:58 pm »
Bump.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Reds r coming up the hill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris Eye Witness Statements
« Reply #48 on: Today at 04:25:56 pm »
I've sent our experience to the club via the form. As we were in Neutral section I didn't get a message from the club.  So maybe just leave the link here in case anyone else looking for it. Wasn't sure if we should but in case it helps.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/fans/cl-final-feedback

And our experience except for the unsafe tunnel wasn't anywhere near what others had. But maybe what we saw still helps though, shows the difference in how poor stewarding was. And as we were waiting in the crowd to go up the ramp... there were 2 Liverpool fans at the top of the wall..... calling down "it will be alright"... you'll be in soon, only  a few more minutes now,  putting up there hands for us all to stay calm,  to make sure none of us pushed those in front... wish I had taked a pic or  video... Thanks to those  lads the only 2 actually helping and avoiding what could have been worse... of course as we got up the ramp just a line of useless riot police staring at us, no interest in anyones safety. Again no stewards.

We got off the train 4.30 local time so plenty of time to have a drink and get a bite to eat.

We did have a 15 min wait at one police line and then when we got further along finally down through the tunnel, where the police vans and a car had taken up most of the space, ended up having to walk on the Dual carriageway with the traffic on it but stopped. Then the  wait to get through that ramp, but for us probably only  30 minutes.

We saw local youths stealing Madrid fans tickets on phones... other Madrid fans chased and caught him, had him by the neck, strangle hold, ... as we waited to go in our gate, loads Madrid left the queue to yell at the thief, riot police came didn't see what happened next, only other thing we saw was 2 other locals with no football gear on jump the fence and run in.
So there was experinces of trouble at Madrid end too.

But as we were closer to the Madrid end... as we walked around to our gate H ... we finally started to see their fans... the way we came was 90% Liverpool and we were crowded and blocked, they were just strolling down from what mustv'e been their fan park, a pedestrian zone the width of about 40 meters, as far as you could see. So probably 20,000- 30,000 Madrid stroll there.... we had the longer, narrower, and probably also the way in for a lot of the 30,000 neutral fans, media etc. plus the 20,000 Liverpool

Did not see one steward until our tickets were scanned at the gate.

Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,537
  • IFWT
Re: Paris Eye Witness Statements
« Reply #49 on: Today at 06:23:03 pm »
bump
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 