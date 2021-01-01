I've sent our experience to the club via the form. As we were in Neutral section I didn't get a message from the club. So maybe just leave the link here in case anyone else looking for it. Wasn't sure if we should but in case it helps.And our experience except for the unsafe tunnel wasn't anywhere near what others had. But maybe what we saw still helps though, shows the difference in how poor stewarding was. And as we were waiting in the crowd to go up the ramp... there were 2 Liverpool fans at the top of the wall..... calling down "it will be alright"... you'll be in soon, only a few more minutes now, putting up there hands for us all to stay calm, to make sure none of us pushed those in front... wish I had taked a pic or video... Thanks to those lads the only 2 actually helping and avoiding what could have been worse... of course as we got up the ramp just a line of useless riot police staring at us, no interest in anyones safety. Again no stewards.We got off the train 4.30 local time so plenty of time to have a drink and get a bite to eat.We did have a 15 min wait at one police line and then when we got further along finally down through the tunnel, where the police vans and a car had taken up most of the space, ended up having to walk on the Dual carriageway with the traffic on it but stopped. Then the wait to get through that ramp, but for us probably only 30 minutes.We saw local youths stealing Madrid fans tickets on phones... other Madrid fans chased and caught him, had him by the neck, strangle hold, ... as we waited to go in our gate, loads Madrid left the queue to yell at the thief, riot police came didn't see what happened next, only other thing we saw was 2 other locals with no football gear on jump the fence and run in.So there was experinces of trouble at Madrid end too.But as we were closer to the Madrid end... as we walked around to our gate H ... we finally started to see their fans... the way we came was 90% Liverpool and we were crowded and blocked, they were just strolling down from what mustv'e been their fan park, a pedestrian zone the width of about 40 meters, as far as you could see. So probably 20,000- 30,000 Madrid stroll there.... we had the longer, narrower, and probably also the way in for a lot of the 30,000 neutral fans, media etc. plus the 20,000 LiverpoolDid not see one steward until our tickets were scanned at the gate.