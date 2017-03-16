« previous next »
Offline Jotatheslotter

Re: Paris
Quote from: goodie106 on March 30, 2023, 01:41:01 pm
Hi when did you apply for your refund has anyone else got a letter like this ?

We sent a letter almost immediately on our return and applied for a refund on the same day. No, we didn't get into the ground, unfortunately. My brother had his phone stolen on the metro (literally took his hand off it for a split second and we had to argue with all around us while it was moving), and within 24 hours it was in Algeria! We tried to log in to the UEFA app on my mobile, but it wouldn't let us as it was signed in on another device (which we didn't have access too) and then the chaos ensued and we lost each other following the crush for two hours, we had evidence of us calling UEFA on the day after we found each other and included everything we could in the application and now have the refund.

Glad it's over with, we were nearly in the hole for £880 same as some of you guys. Hope you're all as lucky as we were.
Offline goodie106

Re: Paris
That is horrible, glad you got some of your money back at least!! Parisian authorities and UEFA still have alot to answer for!!
Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Paris
Just had an email from the club, refunds being processed from 11th April.
Offline lfcrule6times

Re: Paris
Same. Seem to remember paying for mine on credit card which I have since closed. Presume I need to contact the bcredit card company and they'll transfer it to me
Online redgriffin73

Re: Paris
Had the email as well. Repaying full cost including postage fees.
Offline halfpoundcheesy

Re: Paris
Quote from: lfcrule6times on April  5, 2023, 12:57:15 pm
Same. Seem to remember paying for mine on credit card which I have since closed. Presume I need to contact the bcredit card company and they'll transfer it to me

See the bottom of the email:

"What if there is a problem with the refund?
If the refund payment fails or is rejected, the bank or your credit card provider will inform us that this has happened. We kindly request that you do not contact us in this instance as we will be in touch with you directly to arrange the refund. "
Offline goodie106

Re: Paris
Anybody got anything from UEFA?
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Paris
Not had any email yet about a refund for my ticket!!

Just announcing on Sky sports that the lawyer acting on behalf of our supporters has formally filed 887 claims against UEFA.
Offline goodie106

Re: Paris
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April  5, 2023, 06:17:29 pm
Not had any email yet about a refund for my ticket!!

Just announcing on Sky sports that the lawyer acting on behalf of our supporters has formally filed 887 claims against UEFA.

Did you get your ticket from the club or UEFA ballot! I got mine through the ballot but have not heard a dicky bird from UEFA on it yet
Offline flyingcod

Re: Paris
Hope they sue them for every euro they have.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65195509

fc
Offline storkfoot

Re: Paris
Im not being bought out by this refund. When I get it, the cash is going in an envelope and to the food bank in Anfield. Makes me sick to the core that all UEFA think of is money and their bloody brand.
Offline emitime

Re: Paris
Quote from: goodie106 on April  5, 2023, 04:08:19 pm
Anybody got anything from UEFA?

Yeah, at the end of March.
Online rewood

Re: Paris
Quote from: emitime on April  6, 2023, 11:24:05 pm
Yeah, at the end of March.

And did you get refund?
Offline Rhi

Re: Paris
Quote from: storkfoot on April  5, 2023, 09:39:05 pm
Im not being bought out by this refund. When I get it, the cash is going in an envelope and to the food bank in Anfield. Makes me sick to the core that all UEFA think of is money and their bloody brand.


That's a great idea. I'm going to do the same with ours.
Offline gravy red

Re: Paris
Quote from: Rhi on April  7, 2023, 08:19:33 am
That's a great idea. I'm going to do the same with ours.

Yes, this is a good idea.
Got me thinking..is there a way we could set up something where we all donated  our ticket money or some (if we chose to) and put it in one pot and then donate it all in one go highlighting where the total amount came from.
Would be a massive 2 fingers up to UEFA (and the likes).

(Might) also be a put down to the so called other supporters with their out of date songs  (always the Victims and poor Scouser shit).

Not saying we do this for our gain but  it would be a really nice gesture for a charity like the food  bank to get some extra cash that we have already spent (I know some at well need the extra money at these difficult times of course).
Offline emitime

Re: Paris
Offline goodie106

Re: Paris
has anyone a direct email contact for UEFA... I have still not heard anything back which is a disgrace! although should not have expected anything less
Offline Paragon

Re: Paris
Did anyone hear back from this? I had a really positive email shortly after I wrote to them but I've since had nothing...

https://twitter.com/FranceintheUK/status/1536309004758093825?s=20

If you were a victim of crime during the Champions League Final at the Stade de France (28-29 May), you can file a complaint to the French judicial authorities.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Paris
Has anyone had the refund from LFC yet? It said from 11th April.
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Paris
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April 13, 2023, 02:04:13 pm
Has anyone had the refund from LFC yet? It said from 11th April.

Just remembered about this , no nothing yet , Ill presume an Email confirmation will drop once its processed
Online redgriffin73

Re: Paris
Just checked, nothing yet.
Offline goodie106

Re: Paris
Quote from: rewood on April  7, 2023, 07:55:35 am
And did you get refund?


Rewood have you heard anything from UEFA yet?
Offline Sat on the bar

Re: Paris
Quote from: gazzam1963 on April 13, 2023, 02:53:39 pm
Just remembered about this , no nothing yet , Ill presume an Email confirmation will drop once its processed
Same dance, nothing landed as of yet!
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Paris
Quote from: gazzam1963 on April 13, 2023, 02:53:39 pm
Just remembered about this , no nothing yet , Ill presume an Email confirmation will drop once its processed

Just looked at the email again and it says it could take 5 days so perhaps more like Tuesday next week we might expect it.
Online rewood

Re: Paris
Quote from: goodie106 on April 13, 2023, 05:28:05 pm

Rewood have you heard anything from UEFA yet?

Still nowt here I'm afraid.  Not sure what to do.
Offline storkfoot

Re: Paris
Quote from: gravy red on April  7, 2023, 09:30:06 am
Yes, this is a good idea.
Got me thinking..is there a way we could set up something where we all donated  our ticket money or some (if we chose to) and put it in one pot and then donate it all in one go highlighting where the total amount came from.
Would be a massive 2 fingers up to UEFA (and the likes).

(Might) also be a put down to the so called other supporters with their out of date songs  (always the Victims and poor Scouser shit).

Not saying we do this for our gain but  it would be a really nice gesture for a charity like the food  bank to get some extra cash that we have already spent (I know some at well need the extra money at these difficult times of course).

Good idea but it would probably need a Just Giving page setting up.
Offline goodie106

Re: Paris
Quote from: rewood on April 13, 2023, 08:25:23 pm
Still nowt here I'm afraid.  Not sure what to do.

At least both of us are in the same boat. I think im going to wait until the club has paid everyone out then im going to email them and see if they can help push it forward.

Offline nutsandbolts

Re: Paris
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April 13, 2023, 02:04:13 pm
Has anyone had the refund from LFC yet? It said from 11th April.
Refund was in showing on my credit card statement this morning
Online redgriffin73

Re: Paris
Mine's showing in my banking app today.
Online John C

Re: Paris
Still waiting for mine to show.
Offline ABJ

Re: Paris
Refund landed today.
Online Lee0-3Liv

Re: Paris
Got ours yesterday, £138.
Online John C

Re: Paris
Mine yesterday also.
