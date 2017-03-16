That's a great idea. I'm going to do the same with ours.
Yes, this is a good idea.
Got me thinking..is there a way we could set up something where we all donated our ticket money or some (if we chose to) and put it in one pot and then donate it all in one go highlighting where the total amount came from.
Would be a massive 2 fingers up to UEFA (and the likes).
(Might) also be a put down to the so called other supporters with their out of date songs (always the Victims and poor Scouser shit).
Not saying we do this for our gain but it would be a really nice gesture for a charity like the food bank to get some extra cash that we have already spent (I know some at well need the extra money at these difficult times of course).