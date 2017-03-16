Hi when did you apply for your refund has anyone else got a letter like this ?



We sent a letter almost immediately on our return and applied for a refund on the same day. No, we didn't get into the ground, unfortunately. My brother had his phone stolen on the metro (literally took his hand off it for a split second and we had to argue with all around us while it was moving), and within 24 hours it was in Algeria! We tried to log in to the UEFA app on my mobile, but it wouldn't let us as it was signed in on another device (which we didn't have access too) and then the chaos ensued and we lost each other following the crush for two hours, we had evidence of us calling UEFA on the day after we found each other and included everything we could in the application and now have the refund.Glad it's over with, we were nearly in the hole for £880 same as some of you guys. Hope you're all as lucky as we were.