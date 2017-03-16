« previous next »
Jotatheslotter

Re: Paris
Reply #2200 on: March 30, 2023, 03:09:05 pm
Quote from: goodie106 on March 30, 2023, 01:41:01 pm
Hi when did you apply for your refund has anyone else got a letter like this ?

We sent a letter almost immediately on our return and applied for a refund on the same day. No, we didn't get into the ground, unfortunately. My brother had his phone stolen on the metro (literally took his hand off it for a split second and we had to argue with all around us while it was moving), and within 24 hours it was in Algeria! We tried to log in to the UEFA app on my mobile, but it wouldn't let us as it was signed in on another device (which we didn't have access too) and then the chaos ensued and we lost each other following the crush for two hours, we had evidence of us calling UEFA on the day after we found each other and included everything we could in the application and now have the refund.

Glad it's over with, we were nearly in the hole for £880 same as some of you guys. Hope you're all as lucky as we were.
goodie106

Re: Paris
Reply #2201 on: March 30, 2023, 03:13:03 pm
That is horrible, glad you got some of your money back at least!! Parisian authorities and UEFA still have alot to answer for!!
anfieldpurch

Re: Paris
Reply #2202 on: Yesterday at 12:47:03 pm
Just had an email from the club, refunds being processed from 11th April.
lfcrule6times

Re: Paris
Reply #2203 on: Yesterday at 12:57:15 pm
Same. Seem to remember paying for mine on credit card which I have since closed. Presume I need to contact the bcredit card company and they'll transfer it to me
redgriffin73

Re: Paris
Reply #2204 on: Yesterday at 01:23:36 pm
Had the email as well. Repaying full cost including postage fees.
halfpoundcheesy

Re: Paris
Reply #2205 on: Yesterday at 01:26:46 pm
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 12:57:15 pm
Same. Seem to remember paying for mine on credit card which I have since closed. Presume I need to contact the bcredit card company and they'll transfer it to me

See the bottom of the email:

"What if there is a problem with the refund?
If the refund payment fails or is rejected, the bank or your credit card provider will inform us that this has happened. We kindly request that you do not contact us in this instance as we will be in touch with you directly to arrange the refund. "
goodie106

Re: Paris
Reply #2206 on: Yesterday at 04:08:19 pm
Anybody got anything from UEFA?
ScubaSteve

Re: Paris
Reply #2207 on: Yesterday at 06:17:29 pm
Not had any email yet about a refund for my ticket!!

Just announcing on Sky sports that the lawyer acting on behalf of our supporters has formally filed 887 claims against UEFA.
goodie106

Re: Paris
Reply #2208 on: Yesterday at 06:27:35 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 06:17:29 pm
Not had any email yet about a refund for my ticket!!

Just announcing on Sky sports that the lawyer acting on behalf of our supporters has formally filed 887 claims against UEFA.

Did you get your ticket from the club or UEFA ballot! I got mine through the ballot but have not heard a dicky bird from UEFA on it yet
flyingcod

Re: Paris
Reply #2209 on: Yesterday at 07:54:29 pm
Hope they sue them for every euro they have.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65195509

fc
storkfoot

Re: Paris
Reply #2210 on: Yesterday at 09:39:05 pm
Im not being bought out by this refund. When I get it, the cash is going in an envelope and to the food bank in Anfield. Makes me sick to the core that all UEFA think of is money and their bloody brand.
emitime

Re: Paris
Reply #2211 on: Today at 11:24:05 pm
Quote from: goodie106 on Yesterday at 04:08:19 pm
Anybody got anything from UEFA?

Yeah, at the end of March.
