« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: Paris  (Read 139408 times)

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • JFT97
Re: Paris
« Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 03:32:04 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Yesterday at 03:04:21 pm
Reading the wording on the BBC I won't get anything back as I was in the neutral end and bought off UEFA.

If you had issues getting in then it looks like you'll be able to claim a refund direct from UEFA.

Quote
Some Madrid fans who bought tickets via their club and some spectators who purchased tickets from the 12,000 available outside the club allocations will also be eligible for a refund. Uefa said those supporters would need to meet its refund criteria and that the scheme covered those most affected when accessing the Stade de France.

Refunds will be available to all fans with tickets for gates A, B, C, X, Y and Z where the most difficult circumstances were reported, it said. In addition, all fans who according to the access control data did not enter the stadium before 21:00 CEST (the originally scheduled kick-off time), or who were not able to enter the stadium at all, will be eligible for a refund. Finally, Uefa will offer refunds to all fans who purchased accessibility tickets along with those of their accompanying persons.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/07/uefa-to-refund-liverpool-fans-for-tickets-after-champions-league-final-chaos
Logged

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,144
Re: Paris
« Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 04:21:53 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 03:32:04 pm
If you had issues getting in then it looks like you'll be able to claim a refund direct from UEFA.


Sound remember only getting in after 9 so hopefully I get the money back as cost 695 euros
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,390
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
« Reply #2122 on: Yesterday at 04:47:49 pm »

'It's NOT enough; We want truth and justice!' ❌ | Should UEFA do more after chaotic CL final?' - a 13 minute video from Sky Sports News:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RvSQTLcgzvY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RvSQTLcgzvY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/RvSQTLcgzvY
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 05:44:00 pm »
Law firms representing almost 3,000 Liverpool supporters caught up in the chaos at last Mays Champions League final have said Uefas offer of a ticket refund does not go far enough and that they will press ahead with legal claims.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/07/uefa-to-refund-liverpool-fans-for-tickets-after-champions-league-final-chaos
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,333
Re: Paris
« Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 05:44:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:44:00 pm
Law firms representing almost 3,000 Liverpool supporters caught up in the chaos at last Mays Champions League final have said Uefas offer of a ticket refund does not go far enough and that they will press ahead with legal claims.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/07/uefa-to-refund-liverpool-fans-for-tickets-after-champions-league-final-chaos

Good
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,926
Re: Paris
« Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 03:32:04 pm
If you had issues getting in then it looks like you'll be able to claim a refund direct from UEFA.


Genuinely can't remember what time i got in at, it was definitely before kick-off but that is fucking farcical from Uefa. Although in the neutral section, i was caught up in the nonsense for at least 2 hours trying to get to my gate through those access points.
Logged

Offline Sat on the bar

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 06:24:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm
Genuinely can't remember what time i got in at, it was definitely before kick-off but that is fucking farcical from Uefa. Although in the neutral section, i was caught up in the nonsense for at least 2 hours trying to get to my gate through those access points.
Totally agree mate. No chance they were ever gonna refund the uefa tickets though at £300-£450 a throw.  Money talks.
Logged

Online Danyaals Kop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,265
  • allez les rouges
Re: Paris
« Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 06:43:14 pm »
So UEFA has logged us all out of our apps, we got neutral tickets and were through Gate X but no proof of it when we log back in as it asks us to register again

Also, we bought tickets from someone else but considering how precise the process of transfer was for those mobile tickets  - would we be able to claim a refund or would it be the original purchaser
Logged

Offline jimbo196843

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2128 on: Yesterday at 07:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Yesterday at 11:33:41 am
Yep - it's not going to stop the lawsuits . Be interesting to see if there are any conditions applied to accepting the refund !
thats what I thought before
Logged

Offline rewood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
Re: Paris
« Reply #2129 on: Yesterday at 08:50:16 pm »
Really peed off here.  We were astoundingly lucky to get 2 UEFA tickets on the Thursday at 500 each.  We were turnstile D.  Travelled with others who are all ging to get refund, but we won't.  Considering my options, but I can find my ticket details on my app.  My kid got the two and transferred one to me via the official uefa ticket app.  Neither of us can see our ticket details in the app now. Won't let my kid log  in,  I can  log in, but no sign of ticket.  She has fortunately taken a screenshot of hers at the time so we hopefully have all we need for her, but I can find anything.  Anyone know how to find details?
Logged

Offline willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2130 on: Yesterday at 08:58:02 pm »
Quote from: rewood on Yesterday at 08:50:16 pm
Really peed off here.  We were astoundingly lucky to get 2 UEFA tickets on the Thursday at 500 each.  We were turnstile D.  Travelled with others who are all ging to get refund, but we won't.  Considering my options, but I can find my ticket details on my app.  My kid got the two and transferred one to me via the official uefa ticket app.  Neither of us can see our ticket details in the app now. Won't let my kid log  in,  I can  log in, but no sign of ticket.  She has fortunately taken a screenshot of hers at the time so we hopefully have all we need for her, but I can find anything.  Anyone know how to find details?

I think everyone has had their tickets removed from the UEFA site.  I logged in not that long ago so it wouldn't surprise me if this was done today. 
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,365
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Paris
« Reply #2131 on: Yesterday at 09:15:02 pm »
Bank statements ?
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Offline rewood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
Re: Paris
« Reply #2132 on: Yesterday at 09:23:18 pm »
Found a screen shot of my ticket buried in what's app messages.  Phew. We have got all ticket details now. Now just need to decide how we take forward.  We had kids with us and went to ground really early so missed most of trouble. After was a mare though. uefa's artificial boundaries for a refund are a joke. I'm gonna do something, just dunno what.
Logged

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Paris
« Reply #2133 on: Yesterday at 09:35:21 pm »
Only thing UEFA understand is MONEY! Like we will be happy to take a refund and that is their hands washed of the situation. No thanks!
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 492
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2134 on: Yesterday at 09:36:52 pm »
I dont want to speak out of turn and Im saying this with some anger, but I believe 2 Hillsborough survivors have passed on due to the effects of Paris, and these fuckers want to maybe refund the price of the ticket? Until these people are held properly responsible for the Stadium debacle, the muggings, the assaults & the effects thereafter theres no justice. How the people who planned this are still in their positions I do not know. That event has resulted in the loss of life, it wasnt on the night, but it certainly was because of it. How dare they offer your money back by way of apology. Sack those responsible, tell us how it failed, why it wont again, and whats your commitment to ensuring it wont. That would be a start.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 08:17:25 am »
For those struggling to see what tickets you had, follow the instructions on the UEFA site here: https://support.tickets-uclfinal.uefa.com/hc/en-us/articles/7943000079516 and it should at least tell you what gate you were.

I think everyone should be messaging asking for a refund though, this wasn't a gate related problem.
Logged

Offline hkscally

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 08:28:45 am »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 08:17:25 am
For those struggling to see what tickets you had, follow the instructions on the UEFA site here: https://support.tickets-uclfinal.uefa.com/hc/en-us/articles/7943000079516 and it should at least tell you what gate you were.

I think everyone should be messaging asking for a refund though, this wasn't a gate related problem.

Problem is mate UEFA have wiped the history from the ticket app so this advice is useless.
Massive coincidence do you think that its just gone recently before they announced this, cos when I checked a few weeks ago when rumours started about refunds it was defo still there. Fkn cheats
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 08:30:19 am »
I think every single person there, from both sets of fans, hospitality and VIPs should sue.

Shove ya grubby little attempt at cleaning your corrupt organisation of blame and accept everything about the event was disgraceful.
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 09:42:22 am »
Quote from: hkscally on Today at 08:28:45 am
Problem is mate UEFA have wiped the history from the ticket app so this advice is useless.
Massive coincidence do you think that its just gone recently before they announced this, cos when I checked a few weeks ago when rumours started about refunds it was defo still there. Fkn cheats

Have you tried following the exact steps on the page? I can't find the ticket history anywhere other than there.
Logged

Offline hkscally

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 10:24:59 am »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 09:42:22 am
Have you tried following the exact steps on the page? I can't find the ticket history anywhere other than there.

Yep they seem to have moved everything to the portal away from the app. But it makes no odds, once you log in, and as another fella on here spotted, theyve logged us all out of the app which wasnt the case at least a few weeks ago and the transfer history is now blank even though we know it was there before cos thats what we used to get in

Clearly trying to minimise the number of people who try and claim directly to them and not via the club
Logged

Offline RedRon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 11:59:35 am »
I'm in the same boat as others here, I bought two tickets direct from UEFA CAT1 at 550 each. Nothing on my app or online ticket portal but I do have the email/invoice they sent (but no ticket details). Having followed UEFAs link I see my ticket was gate U but according to UEFA not eligible for a refund on my overpriced tickets.

Me and my 13 year old lad did the same route from fan Park to stadium aa everyone else and were stuck for around 2.5 hours outside mainly in the underpass and ramp crowding and it was a terrifying experience. But as I was gate U I must have been fine according to UEFA.

Will also look into what options I have. I didn't register any claims as wasn't physically injured or victim of local gang theft but may contact Binghams to see what my options are.
Logged

Online kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,365
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Paris
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 03:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 09:36:52 pm
I dont want to speak out of turn and Im saying this with some anger, but I believe 2 Hillsborough survivors have passed on due to the effects of Paris, and these fuckers want to maybe refund the price of the ticket? Until these people are held properly responsible for the Stadium debacle, the muggings, the assaults & the effects thereafter theres no justice. How the people who planned this are still in their positions I do not know. That event has resulted in the loss of life, it wasnt on the night, but it certainly was because of it. How dare they offer your money back by way of apology. Sack those responsible, tell us how it failed, why it wont again, and whats your commitment to ensuring it wont. That would be a start.

I feel that too.  I posted on here that me 73 year old Da left the ground early ( ah fuck off Liverpool mood ) . Anyway he got attacked and took a few vollies to his head . He went to his doctors a few times in June and in July he had some kind of stroke thing . He's been in hozzy a few times since and had two operations . He gets out once , maybe twice a week now on his crutches and we have a pint . His quality of life has declined ever since and I know he'll never be the same again. I've got knots in my stomach typing this.

The fuckin C unts !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are seen - some wise fella

Offline pl_kop_1969

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 04:18:07 pm »
Quote from: RedRon on Today at 11:59:35 am
I'm in the same boat as others here, I bought two tickets direct from UEFA CAT1 at 550 each. Nothing on my app or online ticket portal but I do have the email/invoice they sent (but no ticket details). Having followed UEFAs link I see my ticket was gate U but according to UEFA not eligible for a refund on my overpriced tickets.

Me and my 13 year old lad did the same route from fan Park to stadium aa everyone else and were stuck for around 2.5 hours outside mainly in the underpass and ramp crowding and it was a terrifying experience. But as I was gate U I must have been fine according to UEFA.

Will also look into what options I have. I didn't register any claims as wasn't physically injured or victim of local gang theft but may contact Binghams to see what my options are.

My position is quite similar, my son got 2 category 2 tickets in the ballot. We entered towards the Real end and got the train to that station so avoided the worst of the problems. Someone was in our seats so we stood, spent all pre-match and early part of the game looking over the back wall at what was going on. Watched the game with limited interest and then ran the gauntlet to get away from the ground. My experience was miles better than a lot but not sure it equated to the 500 Euro experience we were sold.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,515
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Paris
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 04:59:57 pm »
really feel it for all you guys - fuckin uefa bastards

what should have been a fantastic night turned into a nightmare

hope you all have success suing them or getting some sort of comp - just a ticket refund is so insensitive and it speaks volumes for that shite organisation's principles

make sure you boo the champions league theme when it's played - those of you going to madrid

i'll be booing it here in front of me telly  >:(
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online storkfoot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
Re: Paris
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 05:20:16 pm »
Does anyone know whether there are plans to take the anti French State and anti UEFA flags to Madrid next week?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 