I dont want to speak out of turn and Im saying this with some anger, but I believe 2 Hillsborough survivors have passed on due to the effects of Paris, and these fuckers want to maybe refund the price of the ticket? Until these people are held properly responsible for the Stadium debacle, the muggings, the assaults & the effects thereafter theres no justice. How the people who planned this are still in their positions I do not know. That event has resulted in the loss of life, it wasnt on the night, but it certainly was because of it. How dare they offer your money back by way of apology. Sack those responsible, tell us how it failed, why it wont again, and whats your commitment to ensuring it wont. That would be a start.