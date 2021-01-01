I dont want to speak out of turn and Im saying this with some anger, but I believe 2 Hillsborough survivors have passed on due to the effects of Paris, and these fuckers want to maybe refund the price of the ticket? Until these people are held properly responsible for the Stadium debacle, the muggings, the assaults & the effects thereafter theres no justice. How the people who planned this are still in their positions I do not know. That event has resulted in the loss of life, it wasnt on the night, but it certainly was because of it. How dare they offer your money back by way of apology. Sack those responsible, tell us how it failed, why it wont again, and whats your commitment to ensuring it wont. That would be a start.