Phil, thanks again for your, as usual, highly detailed work.



Danís contribution has been magnificent, I showed some of his interviews to Mrs A who speaks very good French and she was blown away by how well he articulated the issues in his second (I assume) language.



Iíve said before, Iím a huge critic of so much of what passes for journalism these days, but for those few doing the right thing, Iím eternally grateful, and I just wat to echo the comments about the wonderful David Conn.



Thanks to all.