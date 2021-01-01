« previous next »
Re: Paris
Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 11:35:08 pm
Welcomed news - Was an horrendous day and night. Not my idea of fun going to a football match and being concerned I was going to be crushed or possibly was going to crush somebody to death and then getting in the stadium 30 mins after kick off spending the next hour thinking about my way back to central Paris and contemplating that I might actually get stabbed in the process.

Was a disgrace from all parties and I told everybody who would listen back home that I was very proud to be a red that day because we stopped what would have been a disaster resulting in deaths which was today confirmed.

Fuck uefa and fuck the french authorities and government.
Re: Paris
Reply #2001 on: Today at 12:05:25 am
And although theyre not involved in this, fuck FIFA too. The game is essentially corrupted with bad money.
Re: Paris
Reply #2002 on: Today at 12:22:28 am
FUCK UEFA
Re: Paris
Reply #2003 on: Today at 12:39:24 am
Fuck UEFA and fuck the French riot police and their government cronies.  Need some banners and some response next week against Madrid.

Keep the pressure up.
Re: Paris
Reply #2004 on: Today at 01:48:26 am
They offer a refund? There is cheap and there is that. It's a joke.
Re: Paris
Reply #2005 on: Today at 01:54:41 am
Slimy c*nts.
Re: Paris
Reply #2006 on: Today at 06:39:44 am
And during that whole ESL thing, they both made Nasser Al-Khelaifi of PSG the head of the European Clubs Association, and lauded Man City  (who obviously are in the sport for worse reasons than mere financial gain) for pulling out. Felt like a coup completed by stealth. Ceferin again gave his blessing to sportswashing and financial doping in the week leading up to the Paris CL final. He's a fucking scumbag.

ESL (especially its lack of promotion/relegation) probably isn't the answer, but UEFA and FIFA have failed football spectacularly. Something has to give.
Re: Paris
Reply #2007 on: Today at 07:47:11 am
Great news and a heartfelt thank you to all those who contributed.

It just shows the arrogance of UEFA thinking they could fuck us over again but overlooking the fact that now fans can collect and distribute first hand evidence. UEFA have played this game for years, but fortunately the world around them has moved on.

Anything from that prick Humphrey yet?

I have a pretty low opinion of many journalists, but a big thank you to those that rose to the challenge and spoke out.
Re: Paris
Reply #2008 on: Today at 08:10:07 am
Hi everyone, I hope youre all doing well. Although I normally post breakdowns of transfers on here, I wanted to share a short 3 odd minute video detailing everything you need to know about what actually happened prior to the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris for those interested. I thought it might help clear up any doubts as theres a plethora of information floating about at the minute, much of which is only adding to the confusion. As always, Id be happy to answer any questions you may have, cheers and have a great day!

https://youtu.be/8zKC-9EONHw

Re: Paris
Reply #2009 on: Today at 08:35:09 am
Indeed.

One of the transfer goons on Sky was emphatic in his vindication of our fans last night, as he had been all along. Think a journo from the Mail (forget his name) had been one of the most prominent voices defending us too.
Re: Paris
Reply #2010 on: Today at 08:44:00 am
Daniel Austin deserves a big thank you. He was brilliant in the aftermath, his ability to translate the French lies into English allowed them to be challenged. Proper journalist.
Re: Paris
Reply #2011 on: Today at 08:47:18 am
Which in itself begs the question about what type of relationship they have with the gangs in that area.

Youve hit the nail on the head with that question about the police. Great video!
Re: Paris
Reply #2012 on: Today at 09:06:13 am
Imagine if the media specifically BT and BBC devoted as much prominence to this as the unchecked lies they told when the world was watching. Unforgiveable. To some extent you expect corrupt organisations and governments to cover up their wrongdoings,  but when the media doesn't bother to do their job of proper reporting, really makes me angry. The fact that this isn't being given more prominence leads me to believe UEFA won't be put under the pressure that would force them to make the changes required. Should be the number 1 headline on every football site.

But its true the journalists that did stick up for us deserve credit.  I still can't understand why it isn't the main story of yesterday and today though.
Re: Paris
Reply #2013 on: Today at 09:17:16 am
TAW on bbc2 news program shortly on this.
Re: Paris
Reply #2014 on: Today at 10:36:30 am
An official statement from the club. https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/what-went-wrong-champions-league-final-paris-liverpool-fc-reaction

Liverpool FC welcomes the Report into the chaos at the UEFA Champions League final in Paris which fully vindicates Liverpool fans while finding UEFA primarily responsible for organisational failings, absence of overall control or oversight of safety and security, poor planning and lack of contingency plans

The evidence-based Panel Report also found that there was a clear and immediate danger of a fatal crush and that the action of Liverpool supporters saved lives. The Panel concluded that there were two key organisational failures  firstly the UEFA model for organising the final was defective as there was an absence of overall control or oversight of safety and security. Secondly the safety, security and service model laid out in the Council of Europe Convention was ignored in favour of a securitized approach which was inappropriately based on incorrect assumptions that LFC supporters posed significant threats to public order

Liverpool FC thanks the Panel of experts who have worked diligently over the last eight months to ensure the facts are established and calls on UEFA to fully and transparently implement the 21 critical recommendations to ensure safe passage for all football supporters at every UEFA match

Last night UEFA published the Independent Panel Report into the failings that we saw first-hand in Paris and it is within this context that we call on UEFA and others at the top of the football regulation pyramid to come together and take positive and transparent action to ensure there are no more near misses.

We implore UEFA to fully enact the recommendations as outlined by the Panel  no matter how difficult  to ensure supporter safety is the number one priority at the heart of every UEFA football fixture.

On the evening of the Champions League final at the Stade de France, even before the delayed kick-off was announced, we called on officials at the top of UEFA to delay kick-off and take control of the chaos that had developed outside the stadium. We also called on UEFA to launch a full independent and transparent investigation, in order to establish the facts.

We knew that it was critical to understand why both Liverpool and Real Madrid supporters found ourselves in the situation where supporters safety was put at risk. We were determined to make sure a robust investigation was conducted in order that lessons are learned to ensure the safety of football supporters in Europe is never compromised again.

Shocking false narratives were peddled in the immediate aftermath of that night in Paris; narratives that have since been totally disproven. The independent French Senate report published in July 2022 found Liverpool supporters were unfairly and wrongly blamed for the chaotic scenes to divert attention from the real organisational failures. The Independent Senate report also published 15 recommendations for improvements. No action has been taken on these recommendations to date.

A further independent, 160-page report, using almost 500 eye-witness testimonies and authored by the highly respected critical criminologist, academic and author Professor Phil Scraton, concluded that UEFA had achieved abject failure in trying to meet its responsibilities.

It is shocking that more than 30 years after the Hillsborough disaster any club and our group of fans would be subject to such fundamental safety failings which have had such a devastating impact on so many. But even more concerning is the realisation that for families, friends and survivors of Hillsborough, Paris has only exacerbated their suffering. Our thoughts go out to all our fans who have suffered as a result of Paris and we would remind them of the mental health support we put in place in the days following the disaster that was the UEFA Champions League final in Paris.

As a football club with proud history in Europe, we call on UEFA to do the right thing and implement the 21 recommendations to ensure the safety of all football supporters attending any future UEFA football match.
Re: Paris
Reply #2015 on: Today at 11:21:04 am
Re: Paris
Reply #2016 on: Today at 11:32:35 am

'Uefa reviews devastating verdict on Paris chaos should prompt Ceferin to resign' - by David Conn:-

In a decent, responsible culture Uefas president would quit after the conclusions relating to the Champions League final

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/14/uefa-aleksander-ceferin-should-resign-champions-league-final-report-liverpool


Senior officials at the top of Uefa allowed this to happen, even though the shortcomings of its model were widely known at senior management level.


Re: Paris
Reply #2017 on: Today at 11:33:24 am

From the Spirit Of Shankly...

'Liverpool fans exonerated - UEFA apologise':-

https://spiritofshankly.com/uefa-independent-inquiry



a round-up of some the major news outlets covering the release of the Independent Report (and UEFA's leaking and timing of the Report) over the past 24 hours:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352606.msg18727530#msg18727530

Re: Paris
Reply #2018 on: Today at 11:59:44 am
I wonder if we'll get an apology from BT Sport?






















(Yes, it's a rhetorical question).
Re: Paris
Reply #2019 on: Today at 12:03:41 pm

'Even now @uefa + FFF (French FA) are seeking to protect their own rather than take responsibility'

This isnt going away so they may as well cooperate now. There will have to be resignations. The question is whether they are now [or] later'

Read this from Independent Review 👇' - https://twitter.com/draper_rob/status/1625417214609264640 :-

Re: Paris
Reply #2020 on: Today at 12:04:34 pm
Should organise a joint protest for both Madrid games with their fans
Re: Paris
Reply #2021 on: Today at 12:35:25 pm
I still think the safety of football fans is largely ignored around the world.

I went to Brighton away and the queueing system for the train back to the City will result in serious injury one of these days. People just piling down a slip with metal barriers at the bottom - all it takes is a rush and its game over.

Paris night looked and sounded a disgrace.  Our fans deserve a lot of praise.
Re: Paris
Reply #2022 on: Today at 12:55:25 pm
Of course it is good the fans are officially exonerated, but it is completely infuriating reading through that verdict and knowing how unavoidable everything was. And knowing the reaction of Cefarin to Steve Rotheram inside the stadium, makes it utterly disgraceful he should have any other options than to resign.

Horrible, corrupted institution is UEFA.

Re: Paris
Reply #2023 on: Today at 01:02:47 pm
I deliberately wrote "customers" instead of fans in an earlier post. Companies can't get away with treating customers like that but football fans are fair game. Time for us to remind them who pays for the show.
Re: Paris
Reply #2024 on: Today at 01:11:11 pm
To be fair, he's probably too busy trying to break Uefa's own rules to allow Qatar to buy the Mancs to resign. Properly grim isn't it? This sport is completely broken in so many aspects but it's hard to give it up.

It was nice that the report backed up what we already knew but sadly I expect little will change. Uefa don't give a fuck about the fans, in fact we are currently getting fucked over by Real Madrid with a shit ticket allocation for our game there and they don't seem to care about that either. It's mad that the super league stuff had these clowns being held up as some sort of gods of protecting football.

Re: Paris
Reply #2025 on: Today at 01:12:59 pm
That is a really disturbing element to this to see how both UEFA and the FFF are trying to avoid any personal responsibility.
Re: Paris
Reply #2026 on: Today at 01:39:14 pm
At the end of the day, the report was mainly about what Uefa have done (wrong) and should improve. I think that point gets across very well. In addition though the report also points out flaws in other parts of the organisation that weren't necessarily Uefa's responsibility. I agree that Uefa should be heavily involved in the organisation of such events and they should also support the local organisers and even tell them what to do in certain areas. The thing is though, even Uefa will have a hard time changing how authorities work in a certain city, area or country just for one match. What the report makes clear that there were also huge mistakes made in the approach the authorities in France and Paris have taken for the final and that is clearly something that needs to be looked at as well.

French police and authorities thinking that 60k hooligans will arrive in Paris to burn down the city played a huge part in what happened around the stadium, but also at and around the fan zone, and how the fans in general were treated on the day and before that (like putting up no go zones for fans in club colours and threatening them with fines). Uefa clearly can influence the way local authorities approach a game like the CL final, but the issues go much deeper than Uefa not being involved enough. Don't get me wrong, they should be, but there are fundamental flaws in how football supporters are treated in a lot of countries and that is also something that needs to change. And it is a good thing that this has also been made clear in the report...
Re: Paris
Reply #2027 on: Today at 02:26:17 pm
100%.

Article in "The Guardian" today.

In fairness "The Guardian" (i.e David Conn) has been really brilliant throughout this saga.
Re: Paris
Reply #2028 on: Today at 02:50:42 pm
An excellent synopsis.

I was in Athens for our final against Milan and stayed in the intercontinental which was an UEFA hotel. It was an eye-opener.


I could write pages about it, but the key point is less about the detail, more about the mood. The officials regard it as THEIR tournament, the fans are  (occasionally tiresome/troublesome) incidentals. It is THEIR party, not ours. Hookers, the best hotels,  fine dining, fine night clubs and premium airport lounges are their priority, and they get that right EVERY time.


You are right to point out that the rolling roadshow aspect of the CL final makes it impossible to standardise local conditions. Furthermore UEFA do not pay for local infrastructure/policing costs which can end up as being a burden for the local authorities while UEFA sit in their gilded cage.


Sadly, apart from vindicating the Reds present on the night I do not see that much will change, it is the nature of what it is. The French and Spanish riot police will not take kindly to being told how to deal with football mobs.


  Wembley should have been the perfect venue for the Euros final- but it didnt work out that way.

Re: Paris
Reply #2029 on: Today at 02:53:58 pm
Agreed, they all are to blame for this but the way you enact change is by assigning responsibility at the top. UEFA may not be able to change the culture of footballing policing in France directly, but it may form part of future criteria when choosing venues.

For instance, if Macron was told their Olympics bid would fail due to the police, you can bet changes would be made.

Of course, we all know that bid criteria can often fall by the wayside when money is involved, but it's the only way changes will be implemented.
Re: Paris
Reply #2030 on: Today at 02:55:12 pm
Cannot and will never - ever - forgive UEFA, the French Police and the FFF for ruining such an event. Utterly barbaric and disgusting treatment of all involved, including Madrid fans.

Hope this ruins the careers of anyone and everyone associated with that debacle. They should be thankful to us - and indeed Madrid fans, for saving their arses from it being infinitely worse.

And to echo the above regarding those who told the truth. In this day and age where they could have just lumped in and towed the line, they challenged and supported.
Re: Paris
Reply #2031 on: Today at 03:19:34 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/14/champions-league-report-vindicates-liverpool-fans-uefa


A wonderful piece and painfull to read.  Made me recall having to channel my own Hillsborough experiance and advising people to stay calm etc.( like many around me did too).

