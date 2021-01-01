Welcomed news - Was an horrendous day and night. Not my idea of fun going to a football match and being concerned I was going to be crushed or possibly was going to crush somebody to death and then getting in the stadium 30 mins after kick off spending the next hour thinking about my way back to central Paris and contemplating that I might actually get stabbed in the process.



Was a disgrace from all parties and I told everybody who would listen back home that I was very proud to be a red that day because we stopped what would have been a disaster resulting in deaths which was today confirmed.



Fuck uefa and fuck the french authorities and government.