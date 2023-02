Henry Winter

@henrywinter

5m

"I'd like to apologise to supporters of #LFC for the experiences many of them had attending the game & for the messages released prior to & during the game which had the effect of unjustly blaming them for the situation leading to the delayed kickoff.” Theodore Theodoridis

@UEFA



"Uefa committed to learning from events of 28 May & will cooperate closely with supporters’ groups, the finalist clubs, host associations & local authorities to deliver outstanding finals where everyone can enjoy the game in a safe, secure and welcoming environment.” Theodoridis



UEFA reviewing the recommendations of the panel that criticises their overseeing of the Champions League final "in order to introduce appropriate changes and arrangements to ensure the highest level of safety for fans at future finals". About time. Paris was a disgrace.



Uefa to announce "a special refund scheme" for #LFC fans after Paris fiasco.