With the bingham stuff there is an exclusion of a counter claim, not sure.how likely that would be or the consequences will report when i get response from them. It is a fairly standard client engagement contract and cfa makes it fairly low risk. Just the counter claim is a key exclusion.



Thanks, yes I noticed that. I think UEFA would have some balls to try to counter claim so I'm not worried about that.Do you know what we're even supposed to be asking for by way on compensation? I never asked for, or expected any financial compensation, just wanted a proper apology, a full acknowledgement of blame (along with the French authorities) and some guarantee it won't happen again to others. Having said this, I think financial compo is the least they should do. If this is the case, what are either firm asking on our behalf? Are we just talking the price of the match ticket (which I wouldn't waste my time pursuing) or something more reflective of the trauma experienced, which for many of us runs into many thousands of pounds?