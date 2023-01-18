« previous next »
January 18, 2023, 09:19:07 pm
Quote from: jillc on January  8, 2023, 01:57:13 pm
Talking about Paris, is there any sign that UEFA are planning to announce their enquiry into the Champions League Final. I understood it was supposed to be coming out at the end of November we are  now into 2023.  ::)
Quelle surprise. As ever, they've no genuine interest in any actual inquiry. Asking turkeys to vote for Christmas.

January 18, 2023, 09:22:15 pm
Quote from: John C on January 18, 2023, 08:13:36 pm
I've just come in the ask this question.
What are we committing to :)
Is anyone getting onboard with it?

Hi John, I applied for both but signed up with Leigh Day back in October. There's no way I'm reading the 50 odd page legal doc Binghams sent but a quick scan makes it seem pretty daunting. I might just continue with Leigh Day, mainly coz their website and comms seems more professional. Would welcome any advice or to know what others are doing.
January 20, 2023, 08:53:08 pm
Have the club come out with a statement yet highlighting the delay?
January 21, 2023, 09:58:30 am
With the bingham stuff there is an exclusion of a counter claim, not sure.how likely that would be or the consequences will  report when i get response from them. It is a fairly standard client engagement contract and cfa makes it fairly low risk. Just the counter claim is a key exclusion.

Yesterday at 05:52:06 pm
Quote from: End Product on January 21, 2023, 09:58:30 am
With the bingham stuff there is an exclusion of a counter claim, not sure.how likely that would be or the consequences will  report when i get response from them. It is a fairly standard client engagement contract and cfa makes it fairly low risk. Just the counter claim is a key exclusion.

Thanks, yes I noticed that. I think UEFA would have some balls to try to counter claim so I'm not worried about that.

Do you know what we're even supposed to be asking for by way on compensation? I never asked for, or expected any financial compensation, just wanted a proper apology, a full acknowledgement of blame (along with the French authorities) and some guarantee it won't happen again to others. Having said this,  I think financial compo is the least they should do. If this is the case, what are either firm asking on our behalf? Are we just talking the price of the match ticket (which I wouldn't waste my time pursuing) or something more reflective of the trauma experienced, which for many of us runs into many thousands of pounds?
Today at 07:21:04 am
Both myself and my wife didnt get in the ground in Block Y until 10:10pm despite arriving at the ground at 6:30pm. Id be looking for a complete refund of the tickets, and thankfully (unlike some I know) we managed to dodge any personal attacks after the game. Think its a lesson for UEFA if they do have to pay at least everyone back for their tickets.
Today at 08:22:38 am
Have to say, it's no surprise that UEFA have basically just stuck 2 fingers up to us. I am very surprised and disappointed that we have heard nothing from the club and it looks, once again, that we'll be left to fight on our own
