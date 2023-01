I've just come in the ask this question.

What are we committing to

Is anyone getting onboard with it?



Hi John, I've signed up for both but don't know who I'm supposed to go with. There's no way I'm reading the 50 odd page legal doc Binghams sent but a quick scan makes it seem pretty daunting. I might just continue with Leigh Day, mainly coz their website and comms seems more professional. Would welcome any advice or to know what others are doing.