Author Topic: Paris  (Read 122145 times)

Online newterp

Re: Paris
« Reply #1880 on: October 18, 2022, 02:22:45 pm »
Quote from: oojason on October 18, 2022, 02:00:38 pm
If anyone missed the Panorama program 'The Champions League Final: What Went Wrong?' tonight, it can be viewed here:-

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001d84s/panorama-the-champions-league-final-what-went-wrong

or here - www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001d84s


For anyone outside the UK / or not great with VPNs... it can be seen here - www.soccercatch.com/shows/862826809/the-champions-league-final---what-went-wrong







A few words from Dan Austin...

'What I hope people took from #bbcpanorama tonight is that the authorities treat football fans like animals.

When their tactics fail they lie and shift blame. Fans of all teams will continue to be treated with disdain and violence by those in power if they are not held accountable.

Supporters have been unequivocally exonerated by the French senate report. No fan of Liverpool or Real Madrid was to blame for the fiasco #bbcpanorama.

UEFA and the French state cannot be trusted to organise major sporting events as things stand. People are not safe in their care.

What's more, the film makes exceptionally clear that people would have died had fans not behaved so well and helped one another in the face of state-sanctioned violence from the French authorities.

I hope everyone who went to the match knows that and takes pride/comfort in it.'

^ https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1582092612441231360


There have to be lawsuits in the works against UEFA and the French Police - right?
Online Al 666

Re: Paris
« Reply #1881 on: October 18, 2022, 02:42:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on October 18, 2022, 02:22:45 pm
There have to be lawsuits in the works against UEFA and the French Police - right?

Yes there are.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/23/liverpool-fans-1700-legal-action-uefa-paris-champions-league-final


More than 1,700 Liverpool supporters who have reported that they suffered physical injuries or psychological trauma because of the chaos at the Champions League final in Paris on 28 May have registered with law firms to make claims for damages against Uefa.

People signing up for the potential group claims include some who reported that they sustained broken ribs in crushes at the Stade de France before the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, and many more reporting symptoms of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1882 on: October 18, 2022, 04:55:23 pm »
Good documentary. Obviously there was a lot missing as its only half an hour but it's good to keep this in the public eye else it gets forgotten about especially when you have disgusting fans throwing around insults.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1883 on: October 18, 2022, 09:22:11 pm »
Bloody hell, just watched it, terrifying for all involved.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1884 on: October 19, 2022, 11:18:00 am »
The emotions of Jason McAteer tell a story in themselves. The overall feedback of whole event (before and after) plays back as a haunting near death assault and horrorific experience. Hard to process or find words. Especially with the context our history. More heartbreaking to see innocent families and especially kids in the middle of it.
Anger, disbelief and sadness.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1885 on: October 19, 2022, 12:02:06 pm »
Anyone know where I can watch that with an overseas IP address?
Re: Paris
« Reply #1886 on: October 19, 2022, 12:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on October 19, 2022, 12:02:06 pm
Anyone know where I can watch that with an overseas IP address?
The link oojason posted above still seems to be working.
Quote from: oojason on October 18, 2022, 02:00:38 pm
For anyone outside the UK / or not great with VPNs... it can be seen here - www.soccercatch.com/shows/862826809/the-champions-league-final---what-went-wrong
Re: Paris
« Reply #1887 on: October 19, 2022, 01:26:24 pm »
Ah apologies missed that one!! Thanks oojason for your work as always!!  :thumbup
Re: Paris
« Reply #1888 on: October 27, 2022, 12:58:02 am »

^ no worries mate - more chance of it being seen if more of us post it ;D



'Heard loads of positive things from travelling #LFC fans about the stewarding and policing tonight. Great atmosphere around the city all day.
Exactly what a European away should be like. Amazing what happens when you treat people with respect.
Paris take note.'

^ from https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1585410546475700225


and also...

'Due to the exemplary behaviour of both sets of supporters the decision was made not to holdback the Liverpool supporters. Credit to you both.
@LFCHELP @SPIRITOFSHANKLY'

^ from https://twitter.com/MerPolLFC/status/1585381633351360512
Re: Paris
« Reply #1889 on: October 27, 2022, 01:08:11 am »
Quote from: oojason on October 27, 2022, 12:58:02 am
^ no worries mate - more chance of it being seen if more of us post it ;D



'Heard loads of positive things from travelling #LFC fans about the stewarding and policing tonight. Great atmosphere around the city all day.
Exactly what a European away should be like. Amazing what happens when you treat people with respect.
Paris take note.'

^ from https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1585410546475700225


and also...

'Due to the exemplary behaviour of both sets of supporters the decision was made not to holdback the Liverpool supporters. Credit to you both.
@LFCHELP @SPIRITOFSHANKLY'

^ from https://twitter.com/MerPolLFC/status/1585381633351360512

That is great to hear and exactly how it should be. Thanks for posting.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1890 on: October 29, 2022, 08:59:38 am »
Quote from: oojason on October 27, 2022, 12:58:02 am
^ no worries mate - more chance of it being seen if more of us post it ;D



'Heard loads of positive things from travelling #LFC fans about the stewarding and policing tonight. Great atmosphere around the city all day.
Exactly what a European away should be like. Amazing what happens when you treat people with respect.
Paris take note.'

^ from https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1585410546475700225


and also...

'Due to the exemplary behaviour of both sets of supporters the decision was made not to holdback the Liverpool supporters. Credit to you both.
@LFCHELP @SPIRITOFSHANKLY'

^ from https://twitter.com/MerPolLFC/status/1585381633351360512

Typical Twitter arsehole comments on it from uneducated dickheads. 

I fucking hate the human race 😡
Re: Paris
« Reply #1891 on: October 29, 2022, 10:07:14 am »
Quote from: reddebs on October 29, 2022, 08:59:38 am
Typical Twitter arsehole comments on it from uneducated dickheads. 

I fucking hate the human race 😡

And thats why I dont do Twitter.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1892 on: October 29, 2022, 11:10:08 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 29, 2022, 10:07:14 am
And thats why I dont do Twitter.

Me neither mate but unfortunately most of the links posted on the forum are from Twitter so it's hard not to see them 🤷
Re: Paris
« Reply #1893 on: November 21, 2022, 03:49:48 pm »
Is that UEFA report coming any time soon?
I'm dying to read some fiction.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1894 on: November 21, 2022, 04:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on November 21, 2022, 03:49:48 pm
Is that UEFA report coming any time soon?
I'm dying to read some fiction.

It is meant to be in November mate... though they are probably waiting for FIFA to really fuck up the World Cup some more, before releasing it on the quiet.

Despite FIFA's many embarrassments so far (we're only on Day 2)... even UEFA know there is far more to shithousery from FIFA to come ;)



Edit: 'Report into UEFA's 'failure' at Paris final disaster due this month' - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/report-uefas-failure-paris-final-25533219

Re: Paris
« Reply #1895 on: November 21, 2022, 07:03:44 pm »
I wasn't there. But I'm starting to realise that these events - just watching it unfold on social media and TV, the initial reaction to it, accounts from friends - were definitely the nail in the coffin for me and a life of football. Social media, money and covid had me on the ropes, but this definitely finished me off. Hearts not in it anymore. I'm more interested in watching a stand being welded together.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1896 on: November 21, 2022, 07:45:30 pm »
Quote from: oojason on November 21, 2022, 04:01:40 pm
It is meant to be in November mate... though they are probably waiting for FIFA to really fuck up the World Cup some more, before releasing it on the quiet.

Despite FIFA's many embarrassments so far (we're only on Day 2)... even UEFA know there is far more to shithousery from FIFA to come ;)

A good day to bury bad news?
Re: Paris
« Reply #1897 on: November 21, 2022, 09:22:21 pm »
FIFA UEFA There is t much between them when it comes to ignorance and governance. They are like two despot regimes. I will be honest Im more or less done with it all. Football really isnt what it was.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1898 on: November 22, 2022, 04:25:49 pm »
Quote from: oojason on October 18, 2022, 02:00:38 pm
If anyone missed the Panorama program 'The Champions League Final: What Went Wrong?' tonight, it can be viewed here:-

www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001d84s/panorama-the-champions-league-final-what-went-wrong

or here - www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001d84s


For anyone outside the UK / or not great with VPNs... it can be seen here - www.soccercatch.com/shows/862826809/the-champions-league-final---what-went-wrong







A few words from Dan Austin...

'What I hope people took from #bbcpanorama tonight is that the authorities treat football fans like animals.

When their tactics fail they lie and shift blame. Fans of all teams will continue to be treated with disdain and violence by those in power if they are not held accountable.

Supporters have been unequivocally exonerated by the French senate report. No fan of Liverpool or Real Madrid was to blame for the fiasco #bbcpanorama.

UEFA and the French state cannot be trusted to organise major sporting events as things stand. People are not safe in their care.

What's more, the film makes exceptionally clear that people would have died had fans not behaved so well and helped one another in the face of state-sanctioned violence from the French authorities.

I hope everyone who went to the match knows that and takes pride/comfort in it.'

^ https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1582092612441231360

Speaking honestly, I don't want to watch that or remember anything about it so skipped watching it, but reading that I feel I have to as I think it will give me some closure.

What I hate about saying that, is that this was not Hillsborough and I feel I have no right to be as aggrieved as I am, because I came home unscathed and no-one was killed. Also, some people I talked to in the queue at turnstile A during all this going on and indeed afterwards were there and I am not even fit to breathe their air, let alone feel wronged. Even putting this on here takes some doing for that very reason as I feel I'm being massively overdramatic, but I cannot help but remember how absolutely petrified I was that day worrying about whether my mate and his lad was OK at Turnstile Z (I swapped my ticket with them to make sure they sat together - I still shudder to think that they could have been hurt, especially as I had badgered them into going) and whether or not anything terrible was going to happen to those around me. Those feelings will never leave me.

Incidentally, to show that this is not just about football and how the French authorities are unable to be trusted, on the Sunday I went to the Parc De Prince and wandered around there to kill some time before coming back. I got talking to a middle-aged American couple who were there for the French Open at Roland Garros and was appalled to hear that they said there had been armed muggings there and the police done nothing about it - in fact they said the French Police were conspicuously absent. Hindsight says that it should never have been played there with two major global sporting events running at the same time, but even so, they had plenty of time to prepare so should have carried it off, but they are utterly incapable

Had huge plans to go to the Rugby World Cup next year and the Olympics in 2024, but I will be fucked if I will set foot in that place again, but there is nothing to say anything other than the whole thing will be a total shitshow.

Again, sorry guys one and all for putting my ramblings here, but I've not talked about it to anyone since I posted in the aftermath and hearing this was coming up just brought back a whole lot of things that I've suppresed. Hope by watching the re-run, it will allow me to realise how lucky I was and put this to bed as best I can.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1899 on: November 22, 2022, 11:20:07 pm »
Thanks for sharing.

I travelled into and through central Paris very recently and stopped at a few places here and there, and the place is a shit-hole. Just look around the metro and outside various stations (even big ones) and there is an uneasy feel and people eyeing you up. It's not my paranoia - fuck Paris.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1900 on: November 28, 2022, 05:50:48 pm »
Paris Olympics tickets go on sale this week...far be it for me to suggest that UEFAs report that should have come out last week was held back under pressure from the Olympic Committee  to avoid bad publicity for French Organisation / Authorities at the same time....
Re: Paris
« Reply #1901 on: November 28, 2022, 06:00:28 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on November 28, 2022, 05:50:48 pm
Paris Olympics tickets go on sale this week...far be it for me to suggest that UEFAs report that should have come out last week was held back under pressure from the Olympic Committee  to avoid bad publicity for French Organisation / Authorities at the same time....

Makes sense. I thought they were waiting for the day of a big England game or something to bury it.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1902 on: December 1, 2022, 10:59:08 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on November 28, 2022, 05:50:48 pm
Paris Olympics tickets go on sale this week...far be it for me to suggest that UEFAs report that should have come out last week was held back under pressure from the Olympic Committee  to avoid bad publicity for French Organisation / Authorities at the same time....
The Olympics is going to be a shitshow. As will the RWC. That said, you'll probably never hear the worst of it, as they will inevitably cover it all up.


Re: Paris
« Reply #1903 on: December 1, 2022, 05:38:42 pm »

'UEFA said it was aiming to publish the independent report into the disastrous events at the Champions League Final by November. This deadline has now passed, and fans are still waiting for answers':-

https://twitter.com/LeighDay_Law/status/1598364983536111617 - Leigh Day solicitors.


www.leighday.co.uk/latest-updates/blog/2022-blogs/never-again-will-i-entrust-my-safety-to-uefa-first-hand-account-of-the-2022-champions-league-final/


No word from UEFA on why the report is delayed / missed the November publishing date / a reason why no update has been given by them?
Re: Paris
« Reply #1904 on: December 4, 2022, 08:35:02 am »
It's a cert it's about timing.
I wouldn't be surprised if it was released tomorrow morning when the papers are full of either positive or negative England headlines. If not tomorrow, sometime in the later stages of the WC.
But it will be about timing.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1905 on: December 15, 2022, 02:14:48 pm »

Still no report ? What a shocker !
Re: Paris
« Reply #1906 on: December 15, 2022, 07:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on December 15, 2022, 02:14:48 pm
Still no report ? What a shocker !

Got to be World Cup final day now.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1907 on: December 16, 2022, 08:11:19 am »
Are they in fact so brazen to not publish a report and just pretend nothing ever happened? I would have said no, no way, but the way it is going who knows. They might have seen the way their big brother has handled the World cup and thought no accountability - what a great concept.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1908 on: December 16, 2022, 10:12:58 am »
Maybe they'll sneak it out at half-time in the World Cup final and hope people are otherwise occupied with the Messi v Mbappe wankfest.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1909 on: December 22, 2022, 03:31:33 pm »
World Cup came and went.
Plot twist nobody expected - no report, no meniton of the report, nothing.
I'm 99% certain at this point no report will ever be released to the public.
UEFA will simply shove it all under the carpet and tell us to kindly fuck off should we dare to ask.
Nobody besides Liverpool fans care at this point.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1910 on: Today at 03:00:14 pm »
Any news on the report or just uefa silence?
Re: Paris
« Reply #1911 on: Today at 03:03:11 pm »
Re: Paris
« Reply #1912 on: Today at 08:51:49 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:03:11 pm
I saw SOS put a statement out yesterday about the delays.

https://spiritofshankly.com/seven-months-and-still-no-answers-from-uefa/?fbclid=IwAR0bgoBvVbklGYUA4sfBsxEs6Y-a46kstKeG9uDeetVgapJtsbTZuBNuzRU
It's as expected from SoS, reassuring that they'll hold UEFA accountable. Never let it go.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1913 on: Today at 09:00:09 pm »
Maybe UEFA thought they'd be able to pin it on the fans and it's so damning on them that they're unwilling to publish it, or are still trying to find ways to spin it.
