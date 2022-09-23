« previous next »
Quote from: Fromola on September 23, 2022, 12:23:59 pm
UEFA bringing the report out at the end of November. I.e. wait for the World Cup to start so it gets buried.

Exactly what I said to a mate yesterday.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on September 23, 2022, 09:20:45 am
Its been said before on this forum, but David Conn has been outstanding. This, Hillsborough and on many other issues. One of the few that lives up to what journalism actually means.

He must cringe when no mark pundits/agenda driven hacks/click chasers/paid PR demean his profession by calling themselves journalists.

Quite a few journalists did good jobs over Paris, Rob Draper not someone I would usually speak up for did an excellent number of articles in his paper as well. Paris was a special case as it happened right in front of their noises and some got caught up in the tear gassing as well. No surprise on how brilliantly Conn has done on this he is one of the best investigation journalists.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/23/liverpool-fans-1700-legal-action-uefa-paris-champions-league-final

Liverpool fans plan 1,700-strong legal action against Uefa over Paris final
Fans have registered with law firms to make claims for damages
Champions League final left supporters with injuries and PTSD


More than 1,700 Liverpool supporters who have reported that they suffered physical injuries or psychological trauma because of the chaos at the Champions League final in Paris on 28 May have registered with law firms to make claims for damages against Uefa.

People signing up for the potential group claims include some who reported that they sustained broken ribs in crushes at the Stade de France before the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, and many more reporting symptoms of anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

At the match, hosted by Uefa, the confederation of Europes national football associations, thousands of Liverpool supporters were directed by French police on a hazardous alternative route through a subway, leading to a narrow, bottleneck perimeter checkpoint where huge queues built up into a risk of crushing. Many turnstiles at the stadium were then closed for long periods, leading to static queues and a further crushing risk, and people were also affected by police using pepper spray and firing teargas. Uefa and the French authorities blamed Liverpool supporters for the chaos and kick-off delay.

Gerard Long, a partner at Binghams solicitors in Liverpool, said more than 1,300 people had registered their interest in a potential claim, most suffering from psychological trauma.

We are representing people who suffered physical crushing injuries at the turnstiles, and very many people who have suffered psychologically; some were in fear of their lives, Long said. Clients have reported anxiety, PTSD, nightmares, never wanting to go to a European football match or even France again.

Our case is that Uefa as the organisers had a duty of care to people  who paid a lot of money for tickets  and they breached it.

The national firm Leigh Day has registered interest from 400 people who were at the match supporting Liverpool, said Jill Paterson, the partner leading the potential group claim. She said clients had reported suffering trauma and physical injury including broken bones and bruising from the crushes at the turnstiles, and injuries from being hit with police batons and shields.

People had given really shocking accounts of crushing, violence and distress, Paterson said, and reported panic attacks, anxiety, sleepless nights, flashbacks and fears for their safety at future matches.

Our clients have told us that they were crushed and teargassed, and in fear for their lives, Paterson said. Some are people who were previously affected by the Hillsborough disaster.

Thousands of people spent their hard-earned money on tickets and travel to what should have been a world-class event. Their safety should have been guaranteed; that is what they paid for as part of their ticket  a well-run event with all the necessary safety and security protocols and resources in place. There is no excuse for the chaos and trauma that unfolded. We were approached by one Liverpool fan almost immediately after the event and we have been looking into this since then and liaising with French lawyers to build a strong case to try and get some redress for the fans.

Long and Paterson said their firms were in the final stages of gathering and reviewing the evidence and, working with French lawyers, preparing to write to Uefa detailing the claims.

Liverpool said this week that they had sent testimonials from 8,500 supporters to Uefas independent review of the near-disaster. Billy Hogan, Liverpools chief executive, said the evidence of supporters harrowing experiences identified congestion, insufficient travel information, problems at the perimeter checkpoint and turnstiles, excessive riot policing tactics, lack of communication, the emotional impact of the incorrect reason for delayed kick-off and problems getting in and out of the stadium.

Uefa declined to respond to questions from the Guardian about the proposed legal claims. It has said it will no longer respond to any questions about the events until its review has produced its report, which is expected at the end of November.

Uefa has said it sincerely apologises to all the fans who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing situations that evening. No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again.


RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

This is the latest from Rob Draper who did some really good work in the aftermath of the Paris debacle.

For past few months
@MailSport
 weve tried to report + investigate chaos of Stade de France at the Champions League final in Paris last May.in doing so we were contacted by so many #LFC fans with compelling stories that all deserves telling we were somewhat overwhelmed

We had what we think is important evidence for the UEFA independent review led by Dr Rodrigues (who coincidentally is in Liverpool today meeting fans). Unsurprisingly it completely contradicts French interior minister
@GDarmanin
 narrative of ticketless fans.

We believe the tech failures precipitated chaos. Contrary to established UEFA narrative, digital tickets were part of the problem. Tech meltdown was a primary cause compounded by a potentially fatal misdirection of 37,000 #LFC fans to an entrance designed for 10,000

.all compounded by scarcely credible lack of communication between authorities, which put lives in danger, exacerbated by inept policing. However, the info we have is so huge, we werent sure what to do with it.

It was far too much for a normal newspaper article and yet too important not to publish. So we made a plan for a three-fold approach

1)
@cormaccsmith
 has put together this superb digital package, combining words with videos and photos weve been sent

2) We have actually put together all the testimonies into a mini report, which we will be sharing with the UEFA review. Its substantial - 12,000 words - but the sheer weight of evidence tells its own story. We will publish it online shortly

3) and for those not ready for 12,000 words (!) we have this executive summary for the paper tmrw morning (which is basically the words in the digital link above)

Some PS notes

Firstly, I need to thank the scores of fans who contacted us. There were more than 40 interviewed for this (+ we referenced other reports and credible accounts)

We are now at a critical mass where its impossible to thank everyone individually

But you know who you are and without you, journalism like this cant happen. It is the sheer weight of testimonies that allows us to be confident we can shed some light on this. And be bold enough to offer recommendations to UEFA (more of that next week)

I was marginally caught up in chaos but those I spoke to had much worse experiences. Thank you for contacting us, for being patient with our questions + bearing with us as we complied all this. Its one of those times where you feel everyones story deserves to be told.

I think we came close to something tragic that night and I shuddered writing down the words - especially how 37,000 fans were misdirected. It reminded me of reading the Hillsborough report by Ld Justice Taylor as a student

I cant let this thread pass without acknowledging
@david_conn
 + this excellent piece by
@guardian_sport
 

Frankly, the more media that work on this the better

https://t.co/JUN5rYuvxz

Lastly UEFA have seen our full report. They cant comment at present as they have to let the review do its work. But they corrected a couple of things we had misinterpreted or where translation had caused confusions.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

'SOS Submission to UEFA Inquiry':-

https://spiritofshankly.com/submission-uefa-inquiry
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 25, 2022, 02:05:05 pm
An excellent summary.

Well done SOS.

Excellent: analytical, questioning and authoratative with a modicum of emotion, enough for emphasis without being subjective. Well done to all concerned and another example of why we need SOS and other representative supporter groups.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

    • Join the fight - SOS
Just hoping the class action suit nails them. They will try and deflect blame via their 'review', but hopefully a court will hit them in their pockets.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

With the overwhelming amount of evidence stacked up against them it will be interesting to see the conclusion of this review. I am still 100% certain they will take ZERO blame for anything that went on and top it off by circling around the apology to Liverpool fans but never actually apologise or take resonsibility. So yes, it will come down to suing them in the end.
I know the cctv and transport cctv was shock horror deleted, but where is the body cam footage from the police ? A google search says they have been wearing them since 2021, I imagine it was the first thing to get the chop, but has that been admitted?
   
No time for caution.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Quote from: jillc on September 23, 2022, 12:37:12 pm
Quite a few journalists did good jobs over Paris, Rob Draper not someone I would usually speak up for did an excellent number of articles in his paper as well. Paris was a special case as it happened right in front of their noises and some got caught up in the tear gassing as well. No surprise on how brilliantly Conn has done on this he is one of the best investigation journalists.
Agreed on other journalists re Paris Jill. Glad that they've run with it too despite the editorial stance of their employers. Draper probably got a free pass from the mail because he was having a go at the French....

Seriously though, the wider support has made a difference. Just goes to show what happens when journos deal with facts rather than unchecked accounts and media briefings.

Edit: Just read above link. Absolutely heartbreaking. Deepest and sincerest sympathies with their friends and families, and of course what the individuals themselves were going through.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Quote from: DangerScouse on September 27, 2022, 10:42:05 am
https://twitter.com/IanByrneMP/status/1574684776245899264?t=7uwtt3utkJI2mhlGP-Od5Q&s=19

Let's get these fucking bastards.

devastating. inbox always open to anyone if they want to discuss paris, hillsborough or anything at all really if they're in a bad place.
YNWA.

Quote from: RainbowFlick on September 27, 2022, 11:33:59 pm
devastating. inbox always open to anyone if they want to discuss paris, hillsborough or anything at all really if they're in a bad place.

Same here.
Fucking hell lads, lets look after one another here first and foremost, we can disagree about the team etc, but were all reds.

Prayers to the families of those 3 people.
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Quote from: DangerScouse on September 27, 2022, 10:42:05 am
https://twitter.com/IanByrneMP/status/1574684776245899264?t=7uwtt3utkJI2mhlGP-Od5Q&s=19

Let's get these fucking bastards.

97 people losing their lives was bad enough. However, the disaster and the cover-up that followed devastated the lives of so many more people. It is truly heartbreaking the toll that day, has taken on so many people and so many families.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Fucking hell
Really shocking news.

I watched the scenes outside that stadium and feared for family and friends who traveled there.
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Firstly I would like to pass on my condolences to the people who lost their lives in the crush in Indonesia.

We know your pain.

The other thing though is that according to reports one of FIFA's statutes is that stewards and Police should not use 'crowd control gas' at football matches.

So how does that work with footage of French Police inside the the stade de France indiscriminately tear gassing fans
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

It was outside the stade de france in paris,  the point of it is disperse people but it is highly dangerous where crowds have no where to go, incidents in america in a night club where it was used and caused panic as well as causing deaths when used on a crowd in africa. At least in paris the nightmare did not happen but i was gassed in a confined space leaving the stade de france and could not get out of the gas.

No time for caution.

Quote from: End Product on October  3, 2022, 01:40:14 am
It was outside the stade de france in paris,  the point of it is disperse people but it is highly dangerous where crowds have no where to go, incidents in america in a night club where it was used and caused panic as well as causing deaths when used on a crowd in africa. At least in paris the nightmare did not happen but i was gassed in a confined space leaving the stade de france and could not get out of the gas.



Weren't some of the incidents of tear gas inside the perimeter of the Stadium though ?

From the BBC article about the disaster. Fifa, the world's governing football body, states that no "crowd control gas" should be carried or used by stewards or police at matches.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

They definitely tear gassed inside the packed and enclosed fan zone in Paris.
I seem to remember footage of a fan being tear gassed inside the perimeter after his ticket failed to scan
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Quote from: Al 666 on October  3, 2022, 06:52:58 pm
I seem to remember footage of a fan being tear gassed inside the perimeter after his ticket failed to scan

Was that tear gas or pepper spray? Don't think either should be used btw.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001d84s

Panorama
The Champions League Final: What Went Wrong?

Journalist Layla Wright investigates events as they unfolded at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Paris between Liverpool and Real Madrid to try to understand what went wrong.
Quote from: Al 666 on October  3, 2022, 06:52:58 pm
I seem to remember footage of a fan being tear gassed inside the perimeter after his ticket failed to scan

That clip speaks volumes, when I saw it in the day or two after the game you knew how fucked the situation was. Innocent guy scanning his ticket, gets sprayed for no reason and he has no reaction, just keeps moving into the stadium. The supporters reaction tells me it was worse beforehand and after being crushed outside a bit of teargas in the face aint a big deal. That supporter is just in shock mode.
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Quote from: anitrella on October 13, 2022, 05:37:22 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001d84s

Panorama
The Champions League Final: What Went Wrong?

Journalist Layla Wright investigates events as they unfolded at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Paris between Liverpool and Real Madrid to try to understand what went wrong.

Thanks for the heads up on this.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Yep, thanks for the heads up and please bump it on Monday for anyone who has missed it.

I said from the very next day I wasn't affected anything like others where, but just seeing that programme billing kinda choked me. It was fucking awful.

Ta.
Quote from: anitrella on October 13, 2022, 05:37:22 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001d84s

Panorama
The Champions League Final: What Went Wrong?

Journalist Layla Wright investigates events as they unfolded at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Paris between Liverpool and Real Madrid to try to understand what went wrong.

This needs publicising throughout the fan base.
Yes fans safety has to be the main concern, needs to be drummed into authorities until they do something .. no lessons learned from previous events just moronic from those with the power to protect fans .
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

This is the independent report which Rod Draper did on what happened in Paris. They have sent the report to UEFA's official enquiry, but you can read it here.


https://pdfhost.io/v/7f8fY0IN8_LiverpoolDossierNEW
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
