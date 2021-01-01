« previous next »
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Paris
« Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 01:44:34 pm »
Brilliant journalism from Conn and team in that.....but thank fuck for mobile phones.

When I got home mrs thought I'd be fuming as fuck...I was to a point..but I said at the time these fuckers picked on the wrong fan base if they think they're getting away with it.

Thogh expect UEFA to congratulate their own people on job well done
Offline Fromola

Re: Paris
« Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 01:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:57:23 pm
That Guardian interactive is so utterly damning and just goes to show the absolute wealth of evidence against the police and UEFA. With the amount of mobile phone footage these days, I struggle to see how even a questionnably-independent UEFA investigation could still maintain fans were to blame. That is not to say they won´t try.

Absolutely sickening.

UEFA will be unaccountable we know that much
Offline Red Bird

Re: Paris
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 01:52:17 pm »
Flippin heck, maybe the ESL wasnt such a bad idea after all!
Offline End Product

Re: Paris
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 02:07:19 pm »
The Conn piece is excellent, only lacking in more detailed examination of leaving the hellhole but can see why there was little video evidence due to the local criminals being out in force. 
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: Paris
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 02:08:03 pm »
Holy shit. God Bless The Guardian for that compilation.
What a fucking shitshow.
Offline Classycara

Re: Paris
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 02:10:07 pm »
UEFA are a scumbag institution, whose raison d'etre is to make money. They care little for football, and nothing for supporters.

They hold the organisation of enforcing monopolies on overpriced booze from sponsors  in 'fan parks' and arenas as being of greater importance than ensuring fan safety at their events.

I'm not being hyperbolic in saying that, anyone in Paris knows. They didn't even organise toilets in the area they told thousands of fans to go (and employed the police to ensure people couldn't bring their own drinks and had to pay 8euro for a beer or similar extortionate prices for essentials like water).
Offline Ycuzz

Re: Paris
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 02:11:15 pm »
That interactive piece from the Guardian is a belter.
Offline Samie

Re: Paris
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 02:13:27 pm »
Motherfuckers!  :no

Offline Dougle

Re: Paris
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 02:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:13:27 pm
Motherfuckers!  :no

Yep. A cocktail of skiving, disinterest, dismissive arrogance, ignorance, violence, opportunism and callousness. Paris, France and UEFA.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Paris
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 02:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:10:07 pm
UEFA are a scumbag institution, whose raison d'etre is to make money. They care little for football, and nothing for supporters.

They hold the organisation of enforcing monopolies on overpriced booze from sponsors  in 'fan parks' and arenas as being of greater importance than ensuring fan safety at their events.

I'm not being hyperbolic in saying that, anyone in Paris knows. They didn't even organise toilets in the area they told thousands of fans to go (and employed the police to ensure people couldn't bring their own drinks and had to pay 8euro for a beer or similar extortionate prices for essentials like water).

Indeed, that was the exact reason they were trying get about 50,000 of us through two two-person wide outer cordons - literally for the express purpose of confiscating booze. Mental. And that could have gone a lot worse as well if people weren´t so patient.

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Paris
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 03:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Yesterday at 02:11:15 pm
That interactive piece from the Guardian is a belter.

It really is. I just had to stop reading it as it was starting to make me cry in work, partly from bringing it all back and partly through anger at what they got away with.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Paris
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 04:26:59 pm »
Shocking, but not a great surprise.

Top-level football is absolutely corrupt!
Offline Spongebob Redpants

Re: Paris
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 04:40:07 pm »
Nothing in The Guardian piece surprised me . Uefa are a bunch of self serving parasites - always have been , always will be .

Really need to to show Uefa what we think of them at the Rangers game .

Hats off to the Guardian though - they've been brilliant with the Paris reporting all the way through .
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Paris
« Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 04:43:38 pm »
Not a peep of this on the BBC website.
Offline Xabisfeet

Re: Paris
« Reply #1814 on: Yesterday at 07:31:41 pm »
Scary stuff
Offline Red Bird

Re: Paris
« Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 09:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:43:38 pm
Not a peep of this on the BBC website.
I was about too say the same.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Paris
« Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 10:04:08 pm »
Uefa are scum and Ceferin is unsuitable for the role, he's corrupt as they come and has been bought by the PSG and Abu Dhabi FC.

I'm all for a the ESL 110%, independent of UEFA and FIFA, who can fuck off.

Offline decosabute

Re: Paris
« Reply #1817 on: Yesterday at 10:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Yesterday at 04:40:07 pm
Nothing in The Guardian piece surprised me . Uefa are a bunch of self serving parasites - always have been , always will be .

Really need to to show Uefa what we think of them at the Rangers game .

Hats off to the Guardian though - they've been brilliant with the Paris reporting all the way through .

I've been highly critical of the Guardian's regular football writers, and to be honest, the work on Paris has nothing to do with them anyway - it's the likes of David Conn and certain others from the news desk who are doing the great work, not the smug, musing windbags like Wilson and Ronay, who have nothing to say other than telling us, "(insert England player here) is a lovely human being".

But credit where credit's due - the real journalists at the Guardian have done great work here. God bless David Conn, one of the few in any publication writing about football who has any backbone whatsoever.
Offline Classycara

Re: Paris
« Reply #1818 on: Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 02:41:22 pm
Indeed, that was the exact reason they were trying get about 50,000 of us through two two-person wide outer cordons - literally for the express purpose of confiscating booze. Mental. And that could have gone a lot worse as well if people weren´t so patient.

Perhaps an organised campaign against Heineken is an option a little further down the line, after other avenues explored. These scumbags won't listen to anything that isn't legally imposed on them (and we've seen that the french lawmakers are liars protecting their cartel) or if their wallet is impacted.
Offline John C

Re: Paris
« Reply #1819 on: Yesterday at 10:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm
Perhaps an organised campaign against Heineken is an option a little further down the line, after other avenues explored. These scumbags won't listen to anything that isn't legally imposed on them (and we've seen that the french lawmakers are liars protecting their cartel) or if their wallet is impacted.
Yep.
Fucking corrupt c*nts, it's a fucking scandal.
Offline Samie

Re: Paris
« Reply #1820 on: Yesterday at 10:49:57 pm »
Organise a protest against UEFA for the Ranger games perhaps?
Offline oojason

Re: Paris
« Reply #1821 on: Yesterday at 11:16:44 pm »

'Jordan Hendersons father will not go to World Cup after horrific scenes in Paris':-

Brian Henderson was caught in Champions League final chaos
My dad said that was him done, says England midfielder

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/21/jordan-hendersons-father-will-not-go-to-world-cup-after-horrific-scenes-in-paris
Offline newterp

Re: Paris
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 12:00:21 am »
I'm a bit baffled that a few people are saying that these statements would have been prepared in the ordinary course of planning an event like this....

That's a shocking take.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Paris
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 12:58:13 am »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Yesterday at 02:11:15 pm
That interactive piece from the Guardian is a belter.

The video of the 11 year old not wanting to ever go to a football match again is heartbreaking.
Offline stoa

Re: Paris
« Reply #1824 on: Today at 12:59:05 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:00:21 am
I'm a bit baffled that a few people are saying that these statements would have been prepared in the ordinary course of planning an event like this....

That's a shocking take.

It makes sense though. It's the easy way out in terms of explaining a kickoff-delay in the short term and then having time to come up with a more specific explanation (like the 40K fake tickets) later when it's clearer what led to the delay. It also absolves Uefa from any blame, because they're not responsible for how and when the fans arrive, they're just doing everything to get people in to get the match started. We all know that it's a load of bollocks, but for the general public that explanation works.

And it's also clear why they wanted to put the blame on the fans, because the whole premise for the final (and a lot of other matches involving teams with a big following) was that there'll be a mob of tanked up football supporters looking to tear the city and the stadium down and they need to be kept under control. It started way before any reds were even in Paris with politicians saying ticketless supporters shouldn't travel and it continued on the day with how they put rules in place that you couldn't wear scarves or football shirts in certain places and with the way the fanzone was set up. Then you had the treatment of supporters on the way to and into the stadium and what apparently happened in the fanzone after the match was over.

The big problem is that the general public will believe that kind of reasoning, because in the past there have been and there still are issues with violent football supporters. So, they tar everyone with the same brush. Uefa know that and that's why they were so keen to get that message out early. They just knew that after the delayed kickoff the headlines all over the world would be "CL final started late, because of the fans". No blame for Uefa or the organisers of the event just the stupid football fans once again causing trouble. That's the message they wanted to send out, because they knew that would stick, especially with people watching the whole thing live on TV. What was uncovered in the days and weeks after the final didn't even come close to creating the same big headlines (except in England, France and maybe Spain). It was reported that the organisation was a shambles, but it wasn't really the top story, because the media had already moved on to the next thing. And loads of people who don't really care that much about football won't even have seen it, but they will probably have heard about the final (i.e. one of the biggest games in football) not starting on time, because the fans were causing trouble. That's the really despicable thing about this. Uefa knew exactly what they were doing with those early messages about the kickoff delay and in a way they got away with it (again).
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Paris
« Reply #1825 on: Today at 02:48:39 am »
This is the type of stuff that will slowly make the ESL into reality. UEFA are just not fit to rule, if you can call it that, anymore and clubs probably won't take it for much longer.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: Paris
« Reply #1826 on: Today at 04:34:29 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:48:39 am
This is the type of stuff that will slowly make the ESL into reality. UEFA are just not fit to rule, if you can call it that, anymore and clubs probably won't take it for much longer.

Uefa have a long history of picking the wrong stadiums, policing them poorly, and people dying in some cases. FIFA are as bad, fair few working class people dead to make this World Cup happen.

Id love to say withdraw for a year in response to Paris, but there too much money involved for the club. Money we need. I think until Uefa are held directly responsible for a death or something similar, they will continue unaccountable.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Paris
« Reply #1827 on: Today at 04:49:41 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 04:34:29 am
Uefa have a long history of picking the wrong stadiums, policing them poorly, and people dying in some cases. FIFA are as bad, fair few working class people dead to make this World Cup happen.

Id love to say withdraw for a year in response to Paris, but there too much money involved for the club. Money we need. I think until Uefa are held directly responsible for a death or something similar, they will continue unaccountable.

Seems to be getting worse by the day though or could be I'm paying more attention to it now. Agree we won't withdraw for a year, could work if we get other clubs on board and boycott UEFA but you'd think that instead of doing this clubs will just get together and leave it altogether, basically a ESL.

Whilst I hated the idea of ESL I'd find it difficult to turn down if it were to come back (in an updated form that is, not the one it was proposed in initially).
Hope clubs will start speaking out against UEFA.
