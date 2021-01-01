I'm a bit baffled that a few people are saying that these statements would have been prepared in the ordinary course of planning an event like this....



It makes sense though. It's the easy way out in terms of explaining a kickoff-delay in the short term and then having time to come up with a more specific explanation (like the 40K fake tickets) later when it's clearer what led to the delay. It also absolves Uefa from any blame, because they're not responsible for how and when the fans arrive, they're just doing everything to get people in to get the match started. We all know that it's a load of bollocks, but for the general public that explanation works.And it's also clear why they wanted to put the blame on the fans, because the whole premise for the final (and a lot of other matches involving teams with a big following) was that there'll be a mob of tanked up football supporters looking to tear the city and the stadium down and they need to be kept under control. It started way before any reds were even in Paris with politicians saying ticketless supporters shouldn't travel and it continued on the day with how they put rules in place that you couldn't wear scarves or football shirts in certain places and with the way the fanzone was set up. Then you had the treatment of supporters on the way to and into the stadium and what apparently happened in the fanzone after the match was over.The big problem is that the general public will believe that kind of reasoning, because in the past there have been and there still are issues with violent football supporters. So, they tar everyone with the same brush. Uefa know that and that's why they were so keen to get that message out early. They just knew that after the delayed kickoff the headlines all over the world would be "CL final started late, because of the fans". No blame for Uefa or the organisers of the event just the stupid football fans once again causing trouble. That's the message they wanted to send out, because they knew that would stick, especially with people watching the whole thing live on TV. What was uncovered in the days and weeks after the final didn't even come close to creating the same big headlines (except in England, France and maybe Spain). It was reported that the organisation was a shambles, but it wasn't really the top story, because the media had already moved on to the next thing. And loads of people who don't really care that much about football won't even have seen it, but they will probably have heard about the final (i.e. one of the biggest games in football) not starting on time, because the fans were causing trouble. That's the really despicable thing about this. Uefa knew exactly what they were doing with those early messages about the kickoff delay and in a way they got away with it (again).