'Didier Lallement is no longer the chief of police for the Greater Paris region.
The man who gave the order for Liverpool fans including women, children and the disabled to be tear gassed and beaten is out of a job.
He is "retiring" after being internationally humiliated by fans.
In his exit letter, the only specific event Lallement mentions is the Stade de France fiasco.
He ludicrously claims the police "saved lives on the night of the Champions League final" before admitting that his actions caused immense reputational damage to France.
Lallement is being replaced by a man called Laurent Nuñez, who is said to be more moderate and has been tasked with restoring the reputation of the police.
Remains to be seen if violence reduces. But Lallement losing his power is a great result for everyone who went to the final'
Lallement was supposed to remain in his role for another year. It is quite clear that the Stade de France carnage has very much hastened his departure.
Good riddance to an absolutely horrendous human being. All the best to the people of Paris who are safer now he is gone.'
