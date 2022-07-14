« previous next »
Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1760 on: July 14, 2022, 06:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on July 13, 2022, 05:59:36 pm
Everyone else has gone with 'Liverpool fans unfairly blamed'

The BBC has decided to rearrange that and put it on separate lines.

'Liverpool fans blamed
unfairly for Uefa final chaos'

Then when you click through, the headline is

'Uefa Liverpool final: Fans blamed
unfairly for litany of errors, says
report'

So at first glance both headlines appear to blame Liverpool fans.

Perhaps it's that the BBC prefered not to use a split infinitive?
Online oojason

Re: Paris
« Reply #1761 on: July 14, 2022, 07:13:43 pm »

'Liverpool fans senate victory should make rival supporters re-think their petty football tribalism' (by Dan Austin):-

The fact that so many supporters choose to blame those who share the same passion as them is a major reason authorities continue to get away with treating them like animals

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fans-senate-victory-petty-football-tribalism-1741137
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Fromola

Re: Paris
« Reply #1762 on: July 14, 2022, 07:41:19 pm »
Quote from: oojason on July 14, 2022, 07:13:43 pm
'Liverpool fans senate victory should make rival supporters re-think their petty football tribalism' (by Dan Austin):-

The fact that so many supporters choose to blame those who share the same passion as them is a major reason authorities continue to get away with treating them like animals

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fans-senate-victory-petty-football-tribalism-1741137

As if. Paris will be another stick to beat us with at every game.
Online oojason

Re: Paris
« Reply #1763 on: July 14, 2022, 09:23:01 pm »

'Revealed: two members of Paris final independent review worked for Uefa':-

Daniel Ribeiro and Luis Silva have had roles for governing body
Independence of reviews chairman has also been questioned

Two members of the review panel appointed to carry out a review into events outside the Champions League final appear to have worked extensively for Uefa

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jul/14/revealed-two-members-of-paris-final-independent-review-worked-for-uefa
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1764 on: July 15, 2022, 10:41:21 am »
Thanks for that, an Independent review in which pretty much all of the appointees have connections to UEFA and Ceferin.

That is why we need to keep the pressure on and gather as much evidence as possible. UEFA will yet again try and wriggle out of culpability for an event they chose the host City for and they organised.

It has echoes of Heysel. Liverpool fans and the Belgian football authorities were rightly held to account but UEFA squirmed out of their responsibilities.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
Re: Paris
« Reply #1765 on: July 15, 2022, 08:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on July 15, 2022, 10:41:21 am
Thanks for that, an Independent review in which pretty much all of the appointees have connections to UEFA and Ceferin.

That is why we need to keep the pressure on and gather as much evidence as possible. UEFA will yet again try and wriggle out of culpability for an event they chose the host City for and they organised.

It has echoes of Heysel. Liverpool fans and the Belgian football authorities were rightly held to account but UEFA squirmed out of their responsibilities.
Agree Al, dont think we are going to be in the firing line, they have a scapegoat but Uefa must be held to account
Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1766 on: July 16, 2022, 12:20:20 am »
Quote from: the 92A on July 15, 2022, 08:28:24 pm
Agree Al, dont think we are going to be in the firing line, they have a scapegoat but Uefa must be held to account

You get major sporting events across the globe that put the customer experience at the forefront of their planning. Then you involve UEFA in a major event, and it turns into a shit show.

Fans pay vastly inflated ticket prices for events that are badly organised, have zero thought for fans and regularly subject fans to safety near misses.

Then the organisers UEFA routinely blame their customers and/or the City THEY chose to host the event.

Now we have the bizarre situation in which the 'promoter' unilaterally decides to hold its own inquiry that yet again blames either its customers or the venue it chose for its failings.     

 
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
Re: Paris
« Reply #1767 on: July 16, 2022, 03:41:47 pm »
Don't think its just UEFA though, if you watch the footy news from around the world you will see football fans being treated like shit.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Paris
« Reply #1768 on: July 16, 2022, 07:35:58 pm »
At some point on one of the threads someone posted qa link where you could make a complaint directly to Uefa. I did it at time but have heard nothing back and I'm wondering if anyone that completed it, did?
Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1769 on: July 16, 2022, 10:20:01 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on July 16, 2022, 07:35:58 pm
At some point on one of the threads someone posted qa link where you could make a complaint directly to Uefa. I did it at time but have heard nothing back and I'm wondering if anyone that completed it, did?

I think UEFA are not going to comment until 'THEIR' investigation is complete. So maybe that is why they are not replying to complaints.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Paris
« Reply #1770 on: July 17, 2022, 12:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on July 16, 2022, 10:20:01 pm
I think UEFA are not going to comment until 'THEIR' investigation is complete. So maybe that is why they are not replying to complaints.

Nice one Al, probably that all right.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1771 on: July 17, 2022, 01:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on July 16, 2022, 03:41:47 pm
Don't think its just UEFA though, if you watch the footy news from around the world you will see football fans being treated like shit.

Especially in places like France, where the only experience the police have of dealing with away fans is the annual Cup Final, away fans are banned in the ligue one games.
Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
Re: Paris
« Reply #1772 on: July 17, 2022, 06:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on July 16, 2022, 03:41:47 pm
Don't think its just UEFA though, if you watch the footy news from around the world you will see football fans being treated like shit.
Valid point, however in this case it was Uefa again in Paris. The same people who fucked up the Uefa Cup by appointing Sevilla as hosts, when anyone who went to the Liverpool game there a few seasons back could have told you that their policing and stewarding was heavy handed, stuck in the dark ages and completely unacceptable treating fans appallingly, we had phone batteries confiscated an essential when traveling with tickets on your phone, exactly the same problems faced by Scottish and German fans years later  Uefa dont care about fans welfare or safety and are quick to pass the buck. They should not be allowed to squirm away from responsibility yet again
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
Re: Paris
« Reply #1773 on: July 17, 2022, 08:08:54 pm »
Quote from: the 92A on July 17, 2022, 06:03:04 pm
Valid point, however in this case it was Uefa again in Paris. The same people who fucked up the Uefa Cup by appointing Sevilla as hosts, when anyone who went to the Liverpool game there a few seasons back could have told you that their policing and stewarding was heavy handed, stuck in the dark ages and completely unacceptable treating fans appallingly, we had phone batteries confiscated an essential when traveling with tickets on your phone, exactly the same problems faced by Scottish and German fans years later  Uefa dont care about fans welfare or safety and are quick to pass the buck. They should not be allowed to squirm away from responsibility yet again

At least the French Senate report was published quickly which should limit UEFAs wriggle room.

Still doesnt minimise the contempt with which UEFA treat match going fans though.
Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
Re: Paris
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 12:36:24 pm »

'Didier Lallement is no longer the chief of police for the Greater Paris region.

The man who gave the order for Liverpool fans including women, children and the disabled to be tear gassed and beaten is out of a job.

He is "retiring" after being internationally humiliated by fans.

In his exit letter, the only specific event Lallement mentions is the Stade de France fiasco.

He ludicrously claims the police "saved lives on the night of the Champions League final" before admitting that his actions caused immense reputational damage to France.

Lallement is being replaced by a man called Laurent Nuñez, who is said to be more moderate and has been tasked with restoring the reputation of the police.

Remains to be seen if violence reduces. But Lallement losing his power is a great result for everyone who went to the final'

Lallement was supposed to remain in his role for another year. It is quite clear that the Stade de France carnage has very much hastened his departure.

Good riddance to an absolutely horrendous human being. All the best to the people of Paris who are safer now he is gone.'


^ from https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1549687591552811008
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
Re: Paris
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 12:40:55 pm »

'UEFA Champions League Final 2022 Independent Review. An open letter to Dr Rodrigues, Chair of UEFAs Independent Review'

Link: https://spiritofshankly.com/ucl-final-independent-review (or at https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1549411604424531972)




Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 03:57:09 pm »
Wonder if theyve contacted Real supporters groups?

Still drag it on a couple of weeks and then the League starts, bit longer to the CL draw on the 25th August and before long the group matches will start.

Problem solved.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 05:35:06 pm »
That's a good letter by Spirit of Shankly and the Disabled Supporters' Association. They must have been burning to say something more extreme, but restrained indignation (at this stage) is more powerful.
