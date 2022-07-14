Don't think its just UEFA though, if you watch the footy news from around the world you will see football fans being treated like shit.



Valid point, however in this case it was Uefa again in Paris. The same people who fucked up the Uefa Cup by appointing Sevilla as hosts, when anyone who went to the Liverpool game there a few seasons back could have told you that their policing and stewarding was heavy handed, stuck in the dark ages and completely unacceptable treating fans appallingly, we had phone batteries confiscated an essential when traveling with tickets on your phone, exactly the same problems faced by Scottish and German fans years later Uefa dont care about fans welfare or safety and are quick to pass the buck. They should not be allowed to squirm away from responsibility yet again