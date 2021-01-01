« previous next »
Re: Paris
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 05:03:27 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:19:51 pm
Sue them for what?

for being cheese eating surrender monkeys
Re: Paris
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 05:22:12 pm »
So many echos of Hillsborough in the report. In 2022. It's some shameful shit. Hope lessons are learned fucking hell
YNWA

Re: Paris
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 05:41:35 pm »
You would think it would be a headline on the BBC ahead of Chelsea sign Sterling wouldn't you. Given the front page way they publicised the lies about us.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 05:52:17 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 05:41:35 pm
You would think it would be a headline on the BBC ahead of Chelsea sign Sterling wouldn't you. Given the front page way they publicised the lies about us.

Its in the news section, where it should be and not mixed up with transfer fluff.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-62146769
Re: Paris
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 05:59:36 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 05:41:35 pm
You would think it would be a headline on the BBC ahead of Chelsea sign Sterling wouldn't you. Given the front page way they publicised the lies about us.

Everyone else has gone with 'Liverpool fans unfairly blamed'

The BBC has decided to rearrange that and put it on separate lines.

'Liverpool fans blamed
unfairly for Uefa final chaos'

Then when you click through, the headline is

'Uefa Liverpool final: Fans blamed
unfairly for litany of errors, says
report'

So at first glance both headlines appear to blame Liverpool fans.




Re: Paris
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 05:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 05:22:12 pm
So many echos of Hillsborough in the report. In 2022. It's some shameful shit. Hope lessons are learned fucking hell

Absolutely
Re: Paris
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 06:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:59:36 pm
Everyone else has gone with 'Liverpool fans unfairly blamed'

The BBC has decided to rearrange that and put it on separate lines.

'Liverpool fans blamed
unfairly for Uefa final chaos'

Then when you click through, the headline is

'Uefa Liverpool final: Fans blamed
unfairly for litany of errors, says
report'

So at first glance both headlines appear to blame Liverpool fans.

Bit picky though.

The text is very clear as to where the blame actually lies.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 06:11:10 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:01:53 pm
Bit picky though.

The text is very clear as to where the blame actually lies.

Virtually every other News outlet has gone with 'Liverpool fans unfairly blamed'

It is the old journalistic trick of the using the first line to put out whatever message you want to portray, when it rarely reflects the actual story. It is also pretty poor English.

When you are presented with a whole host of information, it is natural to scan the first line and then move on to the next message. Anyone doing that would think Liverpool fans had been blamed.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 06:27:45 pm »
Re: Paris
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 06:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:27:45 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1547269673850261504

Billy Hogan with an update.

Speaks really well again. I think Hogan and the club have handled this situation really well.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 07:41:39 pm »
Not sure what is next so to speak but that is a good and accurate report.
Mirrors my view of the events and my thoughts of the failings that I could see.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 08:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:59:36 pm
Everyone else has gone with 'Liverpool fans unfairly blamed'

The BBC has decided to rearrange that and put it on separate lines.

'Liverpool fans blamed
unfairly for Uefa final chaos'

Then when you click through, the headline is

'Uefa Liverpool final: Fans blamed
unfairly for litany of errors, says
report'

So at first glance both headlines appear to blame Liverpool fans.

I'm trying to read this in the way that you clearly did. But it doesn't work for me. The headline seems to say that Liverpool fans were blamed unfairly. Isn't that true?
Re: Paris
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 09:03:22 pm »
Yorky, don't try and get into the mind of Al you'll never come out and if you do you'll never be the same.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 09:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:11:10 pm
Virtually every other News outlet has gone with 'Liverpool fans unfairly blamed'

It is the old journalistic trick of the using the first line to put out whatever message you want to portray, when it rarely reflects the actual story. It is also pretty poor English.

When you are presented with a whole host of information, it is natural to scan the first line and then move on to the next message. Anyone doing that would think Liverpool fans had been blamed.
I think this is paranoia. British and French media have always been scornful of the official line.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 09:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 09:07:42 pm
I think this is paranoia. British and French media have always been scornful of the official line.

I think that's probably right.

It doesn't always happen but on this occasion time Liverpool supporters got overwhelming support from the press. Embrace it Al. Stop looking for slights which aren't there.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 09:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:42:28 pm
I'm trying to read this in the way that you clearly did. But it doesn't work for me. The headline seems to say that Liverpool fans were blamed unfairly. Isn't that true?

It doesn't say that though, Yorkie.

It would have been quite easy for the BBC to say 'unfairly blamed' or 'Liverpool fans were blamed unfairly'. That is what almost every News outlet did.

The BBC didn't. They had two separate pieces whose first line in its entirety was 'Liverpool fans blamed'. You could say I am being pedantic, but the truth is, news outlets employ people whose job is to write headlines. They know what they are doing.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 09:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:26:01 pm
It doesn't say that though, Yorkie.

It would have been quite easy for the BBC to say 'unfairly blamed' or 'Liverpool fans were blamed unfairly'. That is what almost every News outlet did.

The BBC didn't. They had two separate pieces whose first line in its entirety was 'Liverpool fans blamed'. You could say I am being pedantic, but the truth is, news outlets employ people whose job is to write headlines. They know what they are doing.
the first line of the headline I see on the bbc site says "Liverpool fans blamed unfairly".  your tinfoil hat is on a bit tight, matey.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 09:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:10:26 pm
I think that's probably right.

It doesn't always happen but on this occasion time Liverpool supporters got overwhelming support from the press. Embrace it Al. Stop looking for slights which aren't there.

Except that didn't happen. BT Sport and Jake Humphreys initially trotted out UEFA's party line about the late arrival of fans.

It didn't work because we live in a different age and Liverpool fans produced so much evidence that a cover-up was impossible.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 09:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:10:26 pm
I think that's probably right.

It doesn't always happen but on this occasion time Liverpool supporters got overwhelming support from the press. Embrace it Al. Stop looking for slights which aren't there.

He still has a point and we've had this discussion about the BBC some time ago as well. It's a click-baity headline and it plays to the people who'll go "Liverpool fans blamed...*click*". It's not just some guy doing a headline and saying "Yeah, that's good enough". It's a shitty deliberate tactic to generate clicks... And then we've not even been talking about the photo they chose. Supporters behind bars. That's the kind of picture they want to paint no matter what the actual article says.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 09:46:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:41:00 pm
the first line of the headline I see on the bbc site says "Liverpool fans blamed unfairly".  your tinfoil hat is on a bit tight, matey.


Have you got a link for that please.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 09:48:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:41:00 pm
the first line of the headline I see on the bbc site says "Liverpool fans blamed unfairly".  your tinfoil hat is on a bit tight, matey.


I think it does in the article. It doesn't on the news overview site, where you have to click on the article to read it. There the first line is "Liverpool fans blamed" and only in the second line there's the "unfairly". Checked both on the desktop and on my phone to make sure...
Re: Paris
« Reply #1741 on: Today at 09:50:27 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:43:05 pm
He still has a point and we've had this discussion about the BBC some time ago as well. It's a click-baity headline and it plays to the people who'll go "Liverpool fans blamed...*click*". It's not just some guy doing a headline and saying "Yeah, that's good enough". It's a shitty deliberate tactic to generate clicks... And then we've not even been talking about the photo they chose. Supporters behind bars. That's the kind of picture they want to paint no matter what the actual article says.

Exactly.

Especially the picture. They could have chosen from hundreds of pictures of Liverpool fans being attacked, being tear-gassed or being kettled.



Or how about.



Two stories were the first line is Liverpool fans blamed.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:56 pm by Al 666 »
Re: Paris
« Reply #1742 on: Today at 10:14:34 pm »
Blimey Al. You sound a bit nuts!
Re: Paris
« Reply #1743 on: Today at 10:15:43 pm »
Who knew that text wrapping was the real enemy we should've been focusing on this whole time.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1744 on: Today at 10:16:33 pm »
I love Al the madman. I think the heat is getting to him.  :D
Re: Paris
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 10:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:11:10 pm
Virtually every other News outlet has gone with 'Liverpool fans unfairly blamed'

It is the old journalistic trick of the using the first line to put out whatever message you want to portray, when it rarely reflects the actual story. It is also pretty poor English.

When you are presented with a whole host of information, it is natural to scan the first line and then move on to the next message. Anyone doing that would think Liverpool fans had been blamed.

What do you expect from the Salford rags? Sat in MediaCity thinking how they can shithouse their headlines. They were bad enough over a friendly yesterday.

They're straight out of the tabloid playbook: the headline trumps the story.
