You would think it would be a headline on the BBC ahead of Chelsea sign Sterling wouldn't you. Given the front page way they publicised the lies about us.
Everyone else has gone with 'Liverpool fans unfairly blamed'
The BBC has decided to rearrange that and put it on separate lines.
'Liverpool fans blamed
unfairly for Uefa final chaos'
Then when you click through, the headline is
'Uefa Liverpool final: Fans blamed
unfairly for litany of errors, says
report'
So at first glance both headlines appear to blame Liverpool fans.