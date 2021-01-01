« previous next »
newterp

Re: Paris
Reply #1720 on: Today at 05:03:27 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:19:51 pm
Sue them for what?

for being cheese eating surrender monkeys
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Paris
Reply #1721 on: Today at 05:22:12 pm
So many echos of Hillsborough in the report. In 2022. It's some shameful shit. Hope lessons are learned fucking hell
B0151?

Re: Paris
Reply #1722 on: Today at 05:41:35 pm
You would think it would be a headline on the BBC ahead of Chelsea sign Sterling wouldn't you. Given the front page way they publicised the lies about us.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
Reply #1723 on: Today at 05:52:17 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 05:41:35 pm
You would think it would be a headline on the BBC ahead of Chelsea sign Sterling wouldn't you. Given the front page way they publicised the lies about us.

Its in the news section, where it should be and not mixed up with transfer fluff.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-62146769
Al 666

Re: Paris
Reply #1724 on: Today at 05:59:36 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 05:41:35 pm
You would think it would be a headline on the BBC ahead of Chelsea sign Sterling wouldn't you. Given the front page way they publicised the lies about us.

Everyone else has gone with 'Liverpool fans unfairly blamed'

The BBC has decided to rearrange that and put it on separate lines.

'Liverpool fans blamed
unfairly for Uefa final chaos'

Then when you click through, the headline is

'Uefa Liverpool final: Fans blamed
unfairly for litany of errors, says
report'

So at first glance both headlines appear to blame Liverpool fans.




rafathegaffa83

Re: Paris
Reply #1725 on: Today at 05:59:56 pm
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 05:22:12 pm
So many echos of Hillsborough in the report. In 2022. It's some shameful shit. Hope lessons are learned fucking hell

Absolutely
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
Reply #1726 on: Today at 06:01:53 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:59:36 pm
Everyone else has gone with 'Liverpool fans unfairly blamed'

The BBC has decided to rearrange that and put it on separate lines.

'Liverpool fans blamed
unfairly for Uefa final chaos'

Then when you click through, the headline is

'Uefa Liverpool final: Fans blamed
unfairly for litany of errors, says
report'

So at first glance both headlines appear to blame Liverpool fans.

Bit picky though.

The text is very clear as to where the blame actually lies.
Al 666

Re: Paris
Reply #1727 on: Today at 06:11:10 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:01:53 pm
Bit picky though.

The text is very clear as to where the blame actually lies.

Virtually every other News outlet has gone with 'Liverpool fans unfairly blamed'

It is the old journalistic trick of the using the first line to put out whatever message you want to portray, when it rarely reflects the actual story. It is also pretty poor English.

When you are presented with a whole host of information, it is natural to scan the first line and then move on to the next message. Anyone doing that would think Liverpool fans had been blamed.
Samie

Re: Paris
Reply #1728 on: Today at 06:27:45 pm
Al 666

Re: Paris
Reply #1729 on: Today at 06:45:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:27:45 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1547269673850261504

Billy Hogan with an update.

Speaks really well again. I think Hogan and the club have handled this situation really well.
davidsteventon

Re: Paris
Reply #1730 on: Today at 07:41:39 pm
Not sure what is next so to speak but that is a good and accurate report.
Mirrors my view of the events and my thoughts of the failings that I could see.
Yorkykopite

Re: Paris
Reply #1731 on: Today at 08:42:28 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:59:36 pm
Everyone else has gone with 'Liverpool fans unfairly blamed'

The BBC has decided to rearrange that and put it on separate lines.

'Liverpool fans blamed
unfairly for Uefa final chaos'

Then when you click through, the headline is

'Uefa Liverpool final: Fans blamed
unfairly for litany of errors, says
report'

So at first glance both headlines appear to blame Liverpool fans.

I'm trying to read this in the way that you clearly did. But it doesn't work for me. The headline seems to say that Liverpool fans were blamed unfairly. Isn't that true?
