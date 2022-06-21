Joe Blott

"This is the first time

since the match was moved to Paris on 25 February, or since Liverpool Football Club qualified to the final on 3 May, that a government institution has agreed to hear from Liverpool fans. We thank you for this."



"As foreign people invited to speak in your Senate, we are not here to seek some sort of revenge. Firstly, we want to explain the truth of what happened. But we also want to help things improve in the future."



"It is important to stress that not just English or British people have been affected by the failures of French authorities and the subsequent attempts to shift blame onto innocent fans. Liverpool is a global club with fans all over the world."



"The events at the Stade de France on 28 May have been reported from the USA to Australia and most countries in between. This is a truly international issue."



"The mayor of the 12th arrondissement wrote to the Spirit of Shankly and Liverpools city leaders to compliment the exemplary behaviour of all fans at the fan park, but even here policing was heavy-handed."



"Merseyside police force stated in their pre-match report that, and I quote 'for the past ten years Liverpool supporters have been extremely well behaved in Europe. They have not been involved in any incidents of disorder.'"



"Liverpool fans had travelled across Europe this season, to Spain, Portugal and Italy with zero arrests, zero known risk supporters, zero preventive arrests and zero ejections from stadia. Over 25,000 fans showed exemplary behaviour all season long."



"Why was the good behaviour record of Liverpool fans ignored? The police were stuck in the 1980s and believed lies about the Hillsborough disaster."



"On what basis can Gérald Darmanin possibly make this claim? There is no evidence for it. He and the police are hiding behind out-dated, ignorant and downright offensive views about football fans to try and cover up their own desperate failures."



"To hear French authorities use similar lies to those used by the British all those years ago once again in 2022, about fans arriving late, or with fake tickets, or drunk, has caused an immense amount of shock, anger and pain."



"The Cadot report described 30 to 40,000 Liverpool fans travelling to Paris without tickets. Fans are perfectly entitled to travel to the host city in order to spend their money as tourists and be a part of the atmosphere."



"If there were 40k ticketless fans, plus the 20k official ticket holders, plus at least 15k who purchased UEFA allocated tickets in neutral zones, that would mean that nearly 75k were at the stadium. That is absurd, untrue and scurrilous."



"The frankly ludicrous number of fake tickets the interior minister suggested had been captured must also be debunked."



"The authorities abandoned the pre-filter check and allowed any of the local young adults through around the outside of the stadium."



"150 to 200 police officers lined up in full riot gear in front of Liverpool fans inside the stadium shortly before full-time, in a blatant attempt at provocation. Pitch invasions have never been a part of Liverpool culture."



"Why was there a complete lack of signage between the RER station and the stadium?



"Why are the transport figures used to make claims about fans unclear, unsubstantiated, and changing day by day?"

"Why was the French Football Federations request to split fans into two separate pre-filter queues ignored?



Why did the authorities not try at any point to communicate with fans about the problems and possible solutions?"



"France chose to host this prestigious football match and to organise it at the Stade de France. Fans paid up to 670 for a match ticket. The management of the game was completely flawed."



"Failures by the French state leaving some fans traumatised, and others with serious injuries."



"These fans were indiscriminately tear gassed and beaten. Many feared for their lives in dangerous crushes, and some left the vicinity for their own safety."



"How did the authorities get the management of this game so wrong? Why was their first instinct to blame fans, with a lie about late arrivals broadcast on the big screens at the Stade de France?



"The hooligans that French police spent months preparing for from Liverpool simply do not exist. They did not alter their tactics when no hooligans arrived, and instead treated families, children, and people with disabilities like criminals."



"Liverpool fans behaved calmly and ensured there were no deaths outside the Stade de France."



"There must be a full independent and transparent investigation so the world can once more have confidence in the ability for France to hold global sporting events. Without such an investigation, the world cannot have that confidence."



"We demand a full apology and a retraction of the lies."





Superb from Joe Blott.









(All translated by the amazing @_Dan_Austin)














