« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: Paris  (Read 82912 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,799
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 03:52:53 pm »
.
'UEFA doubles down on blame of Liverpool fans over Stade de France fiasco in shock senate hearing' (10.42am):-

UEFA has doubled down on its choice to blame Liverpool fans for the carnage which occurred at the Stade de France last month at the Champions League final between the Reds and Real Madrid.

UEFA events CEO Martin Kallen provided no evidence for his version of events.

https://metro.co.uk/2022/06/21/uefa-doubles-down-on-blame-of-liverpool-fans-over-stade-de-france-fiasco-16863398 - by Dan Austin



'UEFA admits its ticket system can be brought down by a faulty pen in shocking reveal of incompetence' (12.44pm):-

UEFA has admitted that its entire ticketing system can be brought down by a faulty pen in a shocking insight into the organisations incompetence.

https://metro.co.uk/2022/06/21/uefa-admits-its-ticket-system-can-be-brought-down-by-a-faulty-pen-in-shocking-reveal-of-incompetence-16864196 - by Dan Austin

« Last Edit: Today at 03:58:56 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,018
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: Paris
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 04:02:24 pm »
Francois-Noel Buffet: "Let's be clear before we start. We know that English football fans were not the cause of what happened at the Stade de France."


Ted Morris @tedthered77

(@LiverpoolDSA)Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association

: "I don't ever want to come back to Paris if we are going to be treated in the same way again in future. There have been so many lies about what happened from those in power here."

 "The pre-filter check was chaotic with very young and inexperienced stewards who didn't know what they were doing. Many local young adults tried to pass the stewards which was frightening."

"There where supporters in wheelchairs forced to wait in dangerous queues for an hour. One was allowed through the turnstiles but his companion was not. It was a very chaotic situation."

"I started to receive messages saying disabled people were being tear gassed and were terrified. Some feared for their lives."

 "A steward told us there were no lights in the disabled toilets. He told me to use the torch on my phone to go to the toilet."

"It was only thanks to the great behaviour of Liverpool fans that a catastrophe was avoided. Nobody in a position of power came to help disabled fans."

 "A 14-year-old disabled fan has burns from the effects of tear gas. He went to the match with his Dad and was excited, but was left terrified."

"There was a disabled fan who attended the match with his elderly father. He was attacked by a gang of locals and had his belongings stolen."

"A disabled woman who was being squashed against the gates had her cries for help went unaided. It was Liverpool fans who saved her."

 "A fan with cardiac issues was attacked by police officers and tear gassed."

"A young boy with multiple sclerosis was attacked three times with tear gas. These are just a few stories of the many we have had. These have been excluded in the Michel Cadot report."

"Shocking treatment was done to men, women and children with disabilities. They were treated like animals. This a shame on the authorities."

"Locals attacked us. It was terrifying, and even more terrifying for those in wheelchairs."

"For me and my wife this experience was terrifying. It was the worst experience I've had following Liverpool FC. We were totally abandoned by the authorities after the match."

 "The authorities are responsible for everything which happened at the Stade de France. No supporter, of Liverpool or Real Madrid was at fault. The authorities must accept this responsibility, or the Olympic Games cannot take place in Paris."

"If no changes are made by the authorities, I would advise wheelchair users to avoid any event at the Stade de France."

"Gérald Darmanin has brought shame on France and the French government. His lies made things so much worse. He should apologise or resign. His lies have reminded us of those after Hillsborough. He should be ashamed."

"I thank you Mr. Lafon and Mr. Buffon for listening to disabled supporters. You must find the truth."

"Until the truth is known, we will not stop."


Excellent from Ted. Harrowing examples of what happened to disabled supporters.

Joe Blott speaking now.




(All translated by the amazing @_Dan_Austin)


Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Online mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,018
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: Paris
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 04:20:36 pm »
Joe Blott
@JoeblottJoe

(@spiritofshankly)

"This is the first time
since the match was moved to Paris on 25 February, or since Liverpool Football Club qualified to the final on 3 May, that a government institution has agreed to hear from Liverpool fans. We thank you for this."

"As foreign people invited to speak in your Senate, we are not here to seek some sort of revenge. Firstly, we want to explain the truth of what happened. But we also want to help things improve in the future."

"It is important to stress that not just English or British people have been affected by the failures of French authorities and the subsequent attempts to shift blame onto innocent fans. Liverpool is a global club with fans all over the world."

"The events at the Stade de France on 28 May have been reported from the USA to Australia and most countries in between. This is a truly international issue."

"The mayor of the 12th arrondissement wrote to the Spirit of Shankly and Liverpools city leaders to compliment the exemplary behaviour of all fans at the fan park, but even here policing was heavy-handed."

"Merseyside police force stated in their pre-match report that, and I quote 'for the past ten years Liverpool supporters have been extremely well behaved in Europe. They have not been involved in any incidents of disorder.'"

"Liverpool fans had travelled across Europe this season, to Spain, Portugal and Italy with zero arrests, zero known risk supporters, zero preventive arrests and zero ejections from stadia. Over 25,000 fans showed exemplary behaviour all season long."

 "Why was the good behaviour record of Liverpool fans ignored? The police were stuck in the 1980s and believed lies about the Hillsborough disaster."

"On what basis can Gérald Darmanin possibly make this claim? There is no evidence for it. He and the police are hiding behind out-dated, ignorant and downright offensive views about football fans to try and cover up their own desperate failures."

"To hear French authorities use similar lies to those used by the British all those years ago once again in 2022, about fans arriving late, or with fake tickets, or drunk, has caused an immense amount of shock, anger and pain."

"The Cadot report described 30 to 40,000 Liverpool fans travelling to Paris without tickets. Fans are perfectly entitled to travel to the host city in order to spend their money as tourists and be a part of the atmosphere."

"If there were 40k ticketless fans, plus the 20k official ticket holders, plus at least 15k who purchased UEFA allocated tickets in neutral zones, that would mean that nearly 75k were at the stadium. That is absurd, untrue and scurrilous."

"The frankly ludicrous number of fake tickets the interior minister suggested had been captured must also be debunked."

"The authorities abandoned the pre-filter check and allowed any of the local young adults through around the outside of the stadium."

"150 to 200 police officers lined up in full riot gear in front of Liverpool fans inside the stadium shortly before full-time, in a blatant  attempt at provocation. Pitch invasions have never been a part of Liverpool culture."

"Why was there a complete lack of signage between the RER station and the stadium?

"Why are the transport figures used to make claims about fans unclear, unsubstantiated, and changing day by day?"
 "Why was the French Football Federations request to split fans into two separate pre-filter queues ignored?

Why did the authorities not try at any point to communicate with fans about the problems and possible solutions?"

"France chose to host this prestigious football match and to organise it at the Stade de France. Fans paid up to 670 for a match ticket. The management of the game was completely flawed."

"Failures by the French state leaving some fans traumatised, and others with serious injuries."

"These fans were indiscriminately tear gassed and beaten. Many feared for their lives in dangerous crushes, and some left the vicinity for their own safety."

"How did the authorities get the management of this game so wrong? Why was their first instinct to blame fans, with a lie about late arrivals broadcast on the big screens at the Stade de France?

"The hooligans that French police spent months preparing for from Liverpool simply do not exist. They did not alter their tactics when no hooligans arrived, and instead treated families, children, and people with disabilities like criminals."

 "Liverpool fans behaved calmly and ensured there were no deaths outside the Stade de France."

"There must be a full independent and transparent investigation so the world can once more have confidence in the ability for France to hold global sporting events. Without such an investigation, the world cannot have that confidence."

 "We demand a full apology and a retraction of the lies."


Superb from Joe Blott.




(All translated by the amazing @_Dan_Austin)






« Last Edit: Today at 04:25:26 pm by mersey_paradiso »
Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Online bloke

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 152
Re: Paris
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 04:26:26 pm »
Just listening to a Real Madrid supporter.  He's French-Spanish.

Said he's attended 8 finals before this one, never had any trouble, including twice against Liverpool (1981, 2018).
Also said, three times at the time of writing this, they met many Liverpool supporters who were all "very peaceful", and their behaviour was "Very correct", and that he did not at all comprehend the false accusations of the French minister towards the Liverpool supporters.

Overall, having a go at the organisation (or lack thereof) and the attacks by local gangs, and how the police were passive towards those.
Logged

Online mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,018
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: Paris
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 04:30:30 pm »
Emilio Dumas (Real Madrid fan):

"I am a Real Madrid member since 30 years. I am half French, half Spanish. I have always loved France. I came to watch the match with three friends. I bought a paper ticket for Gate N."

"I have been to two other Champions League finals in Paris. 8 in total. I have never lived anything like happened this time."

 "There were many young locals at our fan park who were not Real Madrid fans. Many female fans and young women were attacked and harassed by them."

"There was no signage or information for accessing the stadium. There was a clear lack of organisation already."

 "Many young pickpockets robbed from Real Madrid fans. The father of a friend had his phone stolen for example."

"For the elderly and disabled there was a huge problem at the turnstiles. It was very dangerous. The queue at Gate N was about 300 metres long. There were local young adults mixed in with us. They were still thieving and being aggressive."

 "I do not understand the minister of the interior Gérald Darmanin's version of events at all."

"Our team won but we were more worried than happy. There was danger outside after the match."

"We had what happened at Hillsborough in our heads. This was a completely horrendous experience."

"I have never seen such a passive and inactive attitude from a police force as there was after the match at the Stade de France."

"Why have this game at the Stade de France? Why have it in an area as dangerous as Saint-Denis? The idea that three months was not enough time to prepare is completely unacceptable."

 "In 2018 the Copa Libertadores between River Plate and Boca Juniors went off without incident in Madrid with a very short preparation time."

"I was terrified for myself and my friends. I feel shame for France and its reputation around the world. This is an unacceptable thing to have happened in a country like France. Thank you for listening to me."


(All translated by the amazing @_Dan_Austin)

Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
Re: Paris
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 04:37:00 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:52:53 pm
.
'UEFA doubles down on blame of Liverpool fans over Stade de France fiasco in shock senate hearing' (10.42am):-

UEFA has doubled down on its choice to blame Liverpool fans for the carnage which occurred at the Stade de France last month at the Champions League final between the Reds and Real Madrid.

UEFA events CEO Martin Kallen provided no evidence for his version of events.

https://metro.co.uk/2022/06/21/uefa-doubles-down-on-blame-of-liverpool-fans-over-stade-de-france-fiasco-16863398 - by Dan Austin



'UEFA admits its ticket system can be brought down by a faulty pen in shocking reveal of incompetence' (12.44pm):-

UEFA has admitted that its entire ticketing system can be brought down by a faulty pen in a shocking insight into the organisations incompetence.

https://metro.co.uk/2022/06/21/uefa-admits-its-ticket-system-can-be-brought-down-by-a-faulty-pen-in-shocking-reveal-of-incompetence-16864196 - by Dan Austin

Good luck hearing the UEFA anthem next season at Anfield.

Convinced a lot of this shit from UEFA comes from FSG being one of the main if not the main driver behind the super league. They are a deeply corrupt organisation.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online bloke

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 152
Re: Paris
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 04:41:13 pm »
Ronan Evain of Football Supporters Europe (France) started by stressing there is a need to get rid of old stereotyping of hooliganism that Liverpool supporters suffer from - these "no longer exist".  Said that the police treated Liverpool (and Real) supporters as a threat. 

There were mainly (or only) riot-police on the ground, indicating the frame of mind of the authorities in approaching this event.

Talked about how paper tickets are normal, he's a Nantes fan and uses them with no issues.  The authorities had 3 months to prepare.

Finished by saying France needs to get up to speed, like other European neighbours around, in organising football events.
Logged

Online mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,018
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: Paris
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 04:48:11 pm »
Ronan Evain
(@FansEurope):

 "Liverpool and Real Madrid fans were treated like we football fans in France are all the time. Like a menace. These hooligans spoken of don't exist."

"We have an attitude towards big sporting events which is out-dated and dangerous. We must have a more modern approach to policing."

 "We had paper tickets for the final of the Coupe de France. I don't understand how paper tickets have supposedly become such a threat in the space of three weeks."

"Some Liverpool fans had to go three hours without access to water. Nothing justifies that."



Pierre Bathélemy
(@FansEurope) :

"We could for example have PSG vs Liverpool in just a few months. Much work must be done quickly."

"The senate must remain active on this very fundamental issue. We must improve signage, transport and crowd management."

"France is the only country in Europe which bans its fans from travelling to away games. We have to stop acting like we don't know how to deal with football fans."

"From 18:00 we knew there was a massive problem with crowd crushing at them Stade de France. Nobody reacted for two hours."

"We have to understand the differences between groups of football supporters. We can't just treat them all as the same."

"Stewards are so important. We have a massive issue with hiring them, training them, and paying them well enough. Some were 18 or 19 and working at their first ever match."

 "We have a doctrine about fight against hooliganism rather than communicating and working together with fans."




Again, all translated by @_Dan_Austin






Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Online mersey_paradiso

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,018
  • Liverpool's where I belong
Re: Paris
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 04:55:57 pm »
A senator asking a question apologises to Liverpool fans and says that explanations must be given.

"When the authorities in France accuse Liverpool fans of hooliganism, that is unbelievable" says a senator.

Patrick Kanner, senator and former socialist French sports minister, thanks "our British and Spanish" friends for their "shocking and apocalyptic" accounts of what happened at the Stade de France.

Senator Patrick Kanner: "I believe that the demand from our English friends to bring Gérald Darmanin's version of events into the light is useful. Perhaps we should interrogate him again. There are blatantly things to be discovered."
Logged
RIP Alex Jarmay .                                           Justice  for the 97 YNWA

Mr Alex Ferguson on Anfield after St Etienne 77 : "I didn't walk away from the ground after the game, I floated out. I had been caught up in the most exciting football atmosphere I have ever experienced...these Liverpool fans support with PASSION"

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,524
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 04:56:36 pm »
Excellent stuff from everyone involved, thank you.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,326
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Paris
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 04:57:37 pm »
Sounds like no one is buying their bullshit. Good.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,340
  • The first five yards........
Re: Paris
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 04:59:51 pm »
Sounds like a highly competent performance by the witnesses from Liverpool, Madrid and France this afternoon.

I wonder if the Senators will bring Darminin back for a second go?

(Thanks too to Dan Austin)
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online bloke

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 152
Re: Paris
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 05:00:11 pm »
French senators commenting. 
A couple of samples:

One was addressing Joe Blott, said they could only apologise for what happened in Paris.  He also said that after the Heysel disaster, and Liverpool's work on completely eradicating hooliganism, he found it incredible (<astounding>) that the French interior minister and sports minister mentioned hooliganism in their language.

Another senator asked if there could be another questioning/interrogation of the interior minister in light of all the testimonies.

All in all, so far, all senators who spoke have been completely supportive and understanding of what really happened.

« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:49 pm by bloke »
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,524
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 05:04:50 pm »
Quote from: bloke on Today at 05:00:11 pm


Another senator asked if there could be another questioning/interrogation of the interior minister in light of all the testimonies.



Would love to see him brought back and squirming under cross-examination.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 