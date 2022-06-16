« previous next »
Author Topic: Paris  (Read 79022 times)

Quote from: Thepooloflife on June 16, 2022, 06:09:56 pm
So, both sets of supporters to speak to the French Senate next week - wonder who and how they've been chosen ? Presumably some of those caught up in the worst of the mayhem.

Will be interesting to hear the fans comments and how they're received by the Senate Committee . Especially in light of the fact that the French Authorities in general , and the French Police specifically , have been trying to play down the role of the local scumbags in the whole proceedings .

Also , must say , Laurent Lafon and Francois-Noel Buffet have been excellent up to now in asking pertienent questions as to what went on . Sounds as though they are highly cynical of some of the ridiculous statements and comments being made , and the validity of same .
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on June 16, 2022, 02:05:42 pm


Paris Match (one of the biggest selling news magazines, if not the biggest) in France covers one of the same stories that are in The Athletic today :


https://theathletic.com/3356972/2022/06/16/liverpool-tear-gas-children/



I really thought I was going to die: The children tear-gassed and terrorised in Paris

Daniel Taylor

Jun 16, 2022


ly hope the effects on those young people are short term and that help and support is available to them.






Ronan Evain
@RonanEvain

Progress: Senate laws committees Chairman confirms that fan representatives will be invited to take part in the #UCL final hearings.

We are now liaising with the Senate and hoping to identify a date which will allow our colleagues from Liverpool and Madrid to attend in person.



Daniel Austin has been reporting on the Senate hearings this morning (same lies being repeated by Michel Cadot, author of the investigative 30 page report for the French PM) and there's a press conference from the Senator in charge of proceedings from the Stade de France at 15:30 UK time

https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1537381711457226754


God. Awful.
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on June 16, 2022, 06:25:26 pm
Will be interesting to hear the fans comments and how they're received by the Senate Committee . Especially in light of the fact that the French Authorities in general , and the French Police specifically , have been trying to play down the role of the local scumbags in the whole proceedings .

Also , must say , Laurent Lafon and Francois-Noel Buffet have been excellent up to now in asking pertienent questions as to what went on . Sounds as though they are highly cynical of some of the ridiculous statements and comments being made , and the validity of same .
Not sure I'd want to go back there at this moment to be honest - but, it's extremely important that supporters have their say. Agree too, Monsieur Buffet seems to have been very good.
Head of the Stade de France hearings on French TV this morning :

https://twitter.com/ApollineMatin/status/1537662976815419392


"The hearings are continuing. We want to hear from UEFA, which for the moment does not want to come, and the supporters".

 François-Noël Buffet, Chairman of the Senate Law Commission



I wonder why UEFA don't want to appear. Their silence is deafening...
'For safetys sake Champions League final chaos still needs a full investigation':-

Reference to Hillsborough in pre-match intelligence points to negligence of French police in dealing with Liverpool fans

www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/jun/17/champions-league-final-chaos-needs-full-investigation-hillsborough-french-police-liverpool-fans (by David Conn)


a snippet...

'The truly shocking revelation about the disastrous approach of the French police at the Champions League final in Paris appeared in plain sight in the first, flawed official report into the near-disaster released last Friday. Perhaps unwittingly from the reports author, Michel Cadot, an official working in Frances sports ministry, it illuminated most clearly so far why European footballs showpiece evening descended into brutality and chaos.

The single sentence about police intelligence before the match has provided the first glimpse of an explanation as to why the officers were so tooled-up, and acted like self-appointed last-ditch defenders of civilisation rather than guardians of safety for fans attending a glittering final with hope in their hearts.'
I read that earlier today.  how the hell they can use the word "Intelligence" related to that shower of twats is beyond me.
