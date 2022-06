':-Reference to Hillsborough in pre-match intelligence points to negligence of French police in dealing with Liverpool fans www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/jun/17/champions-league-final-chaos-needs-full-investigation-hillsborough-french-police-liverpool-fans (by David Conn)a snippet...'The truly shocking revelation about the disastrous approach of the French police at the Champions League final in Paris appeared in plain sight in the first, flawed official report into the near-disaster released last Friday. Perhaps unwittingly from the report’s author, Michel Cadot, an official working in France’s sports ministry, it illuminated most clearly so far why European football’s showpiece evening descended into brutality and chaos.The single sentence about police “intelligence” before the match has provided the first glimpse of an explanation as to why the officers were so tooled-up, and acted like self-appointed last-ditch defenders of civilisation rather than guardians of safety for fans attending a glittering final with hope in their hearts.'