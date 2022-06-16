So, both sets of supporters to speak to the French Senate next week - wonder who and how they've been chosen ? Presumably some of those caught up in the worst of the mayhem.



Will be interesting to hear the fans comments and how they're received by the Senate Committee . Especially in light of the fact that the French Authorities in general , and the French Police specifically , have been trying to play down the role of the local scumbags in the whole proceedings .Also , must say , Laurent Lafon and Francois-Noel Buffet have been excellent up to now in asking pertienent questions as to what went on . Sounds as though they are highly cynical of some of the ridiculous statements and comments being made , and the validity of same .