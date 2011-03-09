« previous next »
Online jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #1560 on: June 11, 2022, 11:49:14 pm »
Well, well,well. It's all unravelling on them. This is the latest report from Rob Draper.  I know some people may be upset at the source, but this journalist has done some great work over the last two weeks on this, so I hope this time it can be excused. Obviously take off mods, if you don't agree.

https://twitter.com/draper_rob/status/1535749186028724227?s=20&t=tTCmKz2_cuVB4TLrmFOxBA
Online Saus76

Re: Paris
« Reply #1561 on: June 13, 2022, 12:05:00 am »
I've got strong video evidence of the chaos in the underpass - taken 2 hours 50 mins before the 9pm kick off time. This was sent off to the club as part of the investigation. What these incompetent pricks have forgotten is that its 2022 and everybody is essentially the paparazzi with their mobile phones.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Paris
« Reply #1562 on: June 13, 2022, 10:07:30 am »

It actually looks like some elements of the French authorities were actively trying to provoke unrest & violence from visitors to their city.

Absolutely insane.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Paris
« Reply #1563 on: June 13, 2022, 01:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on June 13, 2022, 12:05:00 am
I've got strong video evidence of the chaos in the underpass - taken 2 hours 50 mins before the 9pm kick off time. This was sent off to the club as part of the investigation. What these incompetent pricks have forgotten is that its 2022 and everybody is essentially the paparazzi with their mobile phones.

Hey Saus76.

It might also be worth sending that video evidence to Phil Scraton (Thread on this page : Paris Eye Witness Statements). He is also collating evidence and will undoubtedly put forward a strong case.
Offline nickystickers

Re: Paris
« Reply #1564 on: June 13, 2022, 02:06:10 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on June 11, 2022, 03:05:31 pm
They've been fucking scandalous throughout. When you are based in Manchester, with fucking Mancs 'journalists' and 'broadcasters' working out of that fucking cesspit in Salford Quays and beholden to Abu Dhabi and United it comes as no surprise. However, it's anti scouse agenda is not even subtle anymore. They fucking abhor Liverpool both as a City and a club. It needs investigating

I work for the BBC (not in News) and want to clarify this misinformation which I think is unhelpful. Firstly, BBC News is NOT based in Salford, BBC Sport is but the story in question was not from there. The story in question was written and published out of London. Either way Salford is filled with people from all over the UK including many scousers such as myself. There is no pro-Utd/City anti-scouse agenda because it's not staffed by children.

However, I do agree that there were mistakes made, not so much by the reporting, but the headlines of some recent articles about Paris. I personally was incredibly angry about the headline of one article two weeks ago, and contacted both the London-based journalist and their editor to ask them to change the headline which I felt parroted the lies of the French. They agreed it could be 'clearer' and immediately changed it.
Offline TheTeflonJohn

Re: Paris
« Reply #1565 on: June 13, 2022, 02:12:15 pm »
Nice one Nicky
Online SamLad

Re: Paris
« Reply #1566 on: June 13, 2022, 02:18:15 pm »
Quote from: nickystickers on June 13, 2022, 02:06:10 pm
I work for the BBC (not in News) and want to clarify this misinformation which I think is unhelpful. Firstly, BBC News is NOT based in Salford, BBC Sport is but the story in question was not from there. The story in question was written and published out of London. Either way Salford is filled with people from all over the UK including many scousers such as myself. There is no pro-Utd/City anti-scouse agenda because it's not staffed by children.

However, I do agree that there were mistakes made, not so much by the reporting, but the headlines of some recent articles about Paris. I personally was incredibly angry about the headline of one article two weeks ago, and contacted both the London-based journalist and their editor to ask them to change the headline which I felt parroted the lies of the French. They agreed it could be 'clearer' and immediately changed it.
good.  keep it up, mate.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Paris
« Reply #1567 on: June 13, 2022, 02:24:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on June 11, 2022, 11:49:14 pm
Well, well,well. It's all unravelling on them. This is the latest report from Rob Draper.  I know some people may be upset at the source, but this journalist has done some great work over the last two weeks on this, so I hope this time it can be excused. Obviously take off mods, if you don't agree.

https://twitter.com/draper_rob/status/1535749186028724227?s=20&t=tTCmKz2_cuVB4TLrmFOxBA

His reporting has been excellent. Well researched and clear.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Paris
« Reply #1568 on: June 13, 2022, 02:25:14 pm »
Quote from: nickystickers on June 13, 2022, 02:06:10 pm
I work for the BBC (not in News) and want to clarify this misinformation which I think is unhelpful. Firstly, BBC News is NOT based in Salford, BBC Sport is but the story in question was not from there. The story in question was written and published out of London. Either way Salford is filled with people from all over the UK including many scousers such as myself. There is no pro-Utd/City anti-scouse agenda because it's not staffed by children.

However, I do agree that there were mistakes made, not so much by the reporting, but the headlines of some recent articles about Paris. I personally was incredibly angry about the headline of one article two weeks ago, and contacted both the London-based journalist and their editor to ask them to change the headline which I felt parroted the lies of the French. They agreed it could be 'clearer' and immediately changed it.


Good post. (Love the bit about "not staffed by children" - which is an easy mistake to make for some internet warriors!)
Offline Alan_X

Re: Paris
« Reply #1569 on: June 13, 2022, 03:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 13, 2022, 02:25:14 pm
Good post. (Love the bit about "not staffed by children" - which is an easy mistake to make for some internet warriors!)

The same goes for the 'Manchester' Guardian (based in London since 1964).
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Paris
« Reply #1570 on: June 13, 2022, 04:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on June 13, 2022, 03:43:21 pm
The same goes for the 'Manchester' Guardian (based in London since 1964).

Indeed. The amount of kiddies who grumble that the 'Manchester' Guardian has it in for Liverpool FC and who don't seem to realise that David Conn writes there.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Paris
« Reply #1571 on: June 13, 2022, 04:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on June 13, 2022, 03:43:21 pm
The same goes for the 'Manchester' Guardian (based in London since 1964).

Also the "Oldham/Manchester Echo" which has its editorial base in Liverpool and is just printed in Oldham.

Edit: Good post Nicky.
Offline Redbonnie

Re: Paris
« Reply #1572 on: June 13, 2022, 06:18:08 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 13, 2022, 10:07:30 am
It actually looks like some elements of the French authorities were actively trying to provoke unrest & violence from visitors to their city.

Absolutely insane.

Pauline Bock
@PaulineBock
·
11 Jun
A high schooler asked Macron why he appoints men who are accused of rape in government (there are 2 currently). The next day, the police showed up *in her class* to intimidate her and told her she "shouldn't have" asked that.

https://twitter.com/PaulineBock

This journalist has some interesting tweets.  She is frustrated that Macron is depicted as a centrist in our press as if she says . police brutality against protesters was centrist policy.

I cant read the French entries so dont know if she has commented on the events at the final but certainly the Paris near miss is the first I heard of Macron and his relationship with the police.

Online jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #1573 on: June 13, 2022, 06:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on June 13, 2022, 02:24:03 pm
His reporting has been excellent. Well researched and clear.

It has indeed, the report he is doing is going to be sent to UEFA, so fingers crossed.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Paris
« Reply #1574 on: June 13, 2022, 08:54:49 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on June 13, 2022, 06:18:08 pm
I cant read the French entries so dont know if she has commented on the events at the final but certainly the Paris near miss is the first I heard of Macron and his relationship with the police.

I think the issue of Police Brutality in defence of Macron´s government became a big issue during the yellow vest "gilets jaunes" protests in France - especially blindings and head trauma from "non-lethal" bullets.

Likewise I think that is why Macron and police tactics were depicted as "Centrist" because a lot of those on the recieving end of police brutality in the yellow vest protests were right-wingers (including the sorts of disaffected countryside dwellers who went on to vote for Le Pen)

I never liked Macron, but I must say this whole sorry episode has really helped me understand quite why his government is so unpopular in France.
Online jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #1575 on: Yesterday at 05:36:52 pm »
Wow, so Dom King went back to the Stade to France for the France-Croatia game to see if any of the lessons had been learnt. Unbelievably there were still vehicles parked inside the underpass.  :butt


Two weeks on, Stade de France has not learned its lessons from Champions League horrors: special report at France v Croatia

https://www.mailplus.co.uk/edition/sport/football/champions-league/191779?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=shared_link via @mailplus
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Paris
« Reply #1576 on: Yesterday at 06:30:24 pm »
There isnt a chance the RU World cup and the Olympics are going off without chaos. You can bet therell be train strikes again and the same things happening under that bridge and policed the same way. A disaster waiting to happen.
Online jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #1577 on: Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm »
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Paris
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 10:03:48 pm »
Hillsborough reason for firm policing, says government report

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/15/outrage-as-french-report-of-policing-links-hillsborough-with-hooliganism

These c*nts are determined to go down the hooliganism line  :no :no
Online SamLad

Re: Paris
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 10:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 10:03:48 pm
Hillsborough reason for firm policing, says government report

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/15/outrage-as-french-report-of-policing-links-hillsborough-with-hooliganism

These c*nts are determined to go down the hooliganism line  :no :no

fucking bastards.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Paris
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 10:27:19 pm »
Fucking scum
Online Ray K

Re: Paris
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 10:29:45 pm »
Online Chakan

Re: Paris
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 10:30:06 pm »
Unbelievable.

What a bunch of fucking cunting scumbags
Offline andy07

Re: Paris
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 10:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 10:03:48 pm
Hillsborough reason for firm policing, says government report

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/15/outrage-as-french-report-of-policing-links-hillsborough-with-hooliganism

These c*nts are determined to go down the hooliganism line  :no :no

Fucking scum and if they tow this line they are in serious shit. The expression  When in a hole stop digging clearly doesnt apply to this lot.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Paris
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 11:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 10:03:48 pm
Hillsborough reason for firm policing, says government report

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/15/outrage-as-french-report-of-policing-links-hillsborough-with-hooliganism

These c*nts are determined to go down the hooliganism line  :no :no

It was evident they were going to go down this route from that first hearing with Darmanin and the sports minister whose name escapes me now.

Fucking criminals.
