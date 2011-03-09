They've been fucking scandalous throughout. When you are based in Manchester, with fucking Mancs 'journalists' and 'broadcasters' working out of that fucking cesspit in Salford Quays and beholden to Abu Dhabi and United it comes as no surprise. However, it's anti scouse agenda is not even subtle anymore. They fucking abhor Liverpool both as a City and a club. It needs investigating



I work for the BBC (not in News) and want to clarify this misinformation which I think is unhelpful. Firstly, BBC News is NOT based in Salford, BBC Sport is but the story in question was not from there. The story in question was written and published out of London. Either way Salford is filled with people from all over the UK including many scousers such as myself. There is no pro-Utd/City anti-scouse agenda because it's not staffed by children.However, I do agree that there were mistakes made, not so much by the reporting, but the headlines of some recent articles about Paris. I personally was incredibly angry about the headline of one article two weeks ago, and contacted both the London-based journalist and their editor to ask them to change the headline which I felt parroted the lies of the French. They agreed it could be 'clearer' and immediately changed it.