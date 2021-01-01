Updates from Dan Austin on today's hearing:



@_Dan_Austin

Chief of police Didier Lallement says he gave the 40 000 ticketless fans trying to enter the Stade de France figure to Gérald Darmanin. He says he saw it in the ground.

Didier Lallement is a liar.





@_Dan_Austin

Chief of police Didier Lallement says police had to choose between using tear gas or charging into the crowd at gates A, Y and Z at the Stade de France.

The crowd was waiting patiently. There was absolutely no need whatsoever for either.







@_Dan_Austin

Didier Lallement has admitted the 40,000 ticketless fans figure has "no scientific value." he reveals it was guesswork based on hearsay.

The figure is a lie and it has now essentially been admitted.





@_Dan_Austin

Quite clear from his testimony so far that chief of police Didier Lallement has been sent to the senate for two reasons:



1) To continue blaming Liverpool fans with lies.



2) To try and take some of the heat off minister of the interior Gérald Darmanin.



@_Dan_Austin

Didier Lallement says "a large number of fans" caused the chaos by disrupting the pre-filter tickets checks, before adding that it isn't important how many it was and an exact figure doesn't matter.



The incompetence of the man and the French authorities as a whole is staggering.







@_Dan_Austin

Didier Lallement reveals that the purpose of the police complaints form is to try to find people who were selling forged tickets and put an accurate number on fakes.



Would advise people tuo continue to use it to report police violence instead.





@_Dan_Austin

Once again, just like Gérald Darmanin, chief of police Didier Lallement has provided absolutely zero photo or video evidence from around the Stade France which backs up his version of events.



Because no such evidence exists.







@_Dan_Austin



Didier Lallement says the use of tear gas on fans, including women and children, was "necessary" and he ordered it.



He adds that he doesn't know of anything else which would have helped the situation. Which shows he is a dangerous man who shouldn't be doing his job.

