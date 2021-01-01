« previous next »
pl_kop_1969

Re: Paris
Reply #1440 on: Today at 10:01:25 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:42:47 pm
Shit that. A majority in parliament would see it carry a lot more weight. Only to be expected with them. Where is that wet lettuce Starmer on this?

If you were in Paris and your MP isn't on that list. write to them explaining what happened to you and asking why they have not signed the motion. That's what I'm going to do later today. MPs love to bury their heads in the sand but most act when constituents hassle them enough. There's no reason why this motion should be restricted to certain parties, it's not critical of the Tories or any other group.
stonecold_jpm

Re: Paris
Reply #1441 on: Today at 11:03:31 am
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Paris
Reply #1442 on: Today at 11:14:16 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 11:03:31 am
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12630639/champions-league-final-paris-police-chief-didier-lallement-apologises-for-tear-gassing-liverpool-fans

"It was a failure because the image of the country was undermined"

Surely the failure to protect innocent football fans was the big issue not how France is perceived by the rest of the world.
oojason

Re: Paris
Reply #1443 on: Today at 11:15:06 am

'Liverpool have doubts over neutrality of Uefa review  and its chair':-

Concerns about Tiago Brandão Rodriguess suitability
Club want to know more about panel of experts

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/08/liverpool-uefa-review-champions-league-chaos - by David Conn
redgriffin73

Re: Paris
Reply #1444 on: Today at 11:15:51 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 11:03:31 am
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/12630639/champions-league-final-paris-police-chief-didier-lallement-apologises-for-tear-gassing-liverpool-fans


"Whether there are 30,000 or 40,000 people, it doesn't change anything. What matters is that there were people, in large numbers, likely to disrupt the proper organization of the filtering. But that we count them precisely to within 5000, it doesn't change much."

What a prick.

Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 10:01:25 am
If you were in Paris and your MP isn't on that list. write to them explaining what happened to you and asking why they have not signed the motion. That's what I'm going to do later today. MPs love to bury their heads in the sand but most act when constituents hassle them enough. There's no reason why this motion should be restricted to certain parties, it's not critical of the Tories or any other group.

Yep, keep the pressure up. The list does keep updating so you need to keep an eye on it if anyone thinks theirs isn't on it yet.
redgriffin73

Re: Paris
Reply #1445 on: Today at 11:17:11 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 07:48:22 pm
is it me or has Sadiq Khan, who was also at the match, has completely glossed over the situation? maybe i've missed something but super disappointed if he has.

Yes, was just chatting about this very thing with a friend the other day. Very conspicuous by his absence when there's photographic evidence of him in the queues outside the ground.
El Festino

Re: Paris
Reply #1446 on: Today at 11:18:52 am
Updates from Dan Austin on today's hearing:

@_Dan_Austin
Chief of police Didier Lallement says he gave the 40 000 ticketless fans trying to enter the Stade de France figure to Gérald Darmanin. He says he saw it in the ground.
Didier Lallement is a liar.


@_Dan_Austin
Chief of police Didier Lallement says police had to choose between using tear gas or charging into the crowd at gates A, Y and Z at the Stade de France.
The crowd was waiting patiently. There was absolutely no need whatsoever for either.



@_Dan_Austin
Didier Lallement has admitted the 40,000 ticketless fans figure has "no scientific value." he reveals it was guesswork based on hearsay.
The figure is a lie and it has now essentially been admitted.


@_Dan_Austin
Quite clear from his testimony so far that chief of police Didier Lallement has been sent to the senate for two reasons:

1) To continue blaming Liverpool fans with lies.

2) To try and take some of the heat off minister of the interior Gérald Darmanin.

@_Dan_Austin
Didier Lallement says "a large number of fans" caused the chaos by disrupting the pre-filter tickets checks, before adding that it isn't important how many it was and an exact figure doesn't matter.

The incompetence of the man and the French authorities as a whole is staggering.



@_Dan_Austin
Didier Lallement reveals that the purpose of the police complaints form is to try to find people who were selling forged tickets and put an accurate number on fakes.

Would advise people tuo continue to use it to report police violence instead.


@_Dan_Austin
Once again, just like Gérald Darmanin, chief of police Didier Lallement has provided absolutely zero photo or video evidence from around the Stade France which backs up his version of events.

Because no such evidence exists.



@_Dan_Austin

Didier Lallement says the use of tear gas on fans, including women and children, was "necessary" and he ordered it.

He adds that he doesn't know of anything else which would have helped the situation. Which shows he is a dangerous man who shouldn't be doing his job.
Yorkykopite

Re: Paris
Reply #1447 on: Today at 11:35:56 am
"I got it wrong but it doesn't matter." Is there any other interpretation of what Lallement is saying? I don't think so.
redgriffin73

Re: Paris
Reply #1448 on: Today at 11:42:11 am
The absolute fucking bare-faced lying cheek of the lot of them.
stewy17

Re: Paris
Reply #1449 on: Today at 11:58:54 am
stoa

Re: Paris
Reply #1450 on: Today at 12:13:41 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:35:56 am
"I got it wrong but it doesn't matter." Is there any other interpretation of what Lallement is saying? I don't think so.

I see it more as "I made shit up and have no evidence, but it doesn't matter and I'll keep on lying". He admits that he has no idea how many people had fake tickets, but clearly they caused the problem. It's a complete shitshow and the prick shouldn't be in charge of anything.
Reds r coming up the hill

Re: Paris
Reply #1451 on: Today at 12:14:06 pm
Its lies upon more  lies.
Ive read someone mentioning to also pressure internationally from anyone who travelled from abroad to get in touch with their French embassy and ask why their safety was threatened etc by attending the CL Final. Thats the route for those of us who dont have an MP to contact.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Paris
Reply #1452 on: Today at 01:12:59 pm
Sounds like he´s taking the absolute piss.

Obviously his statements are based on the events of the stadium, which he says he directly commanded and takes full responsibility for, up to and including ordering the tear gassing peaceful fans and families queuing to get in.

If that is the case, I would be interested to know who directly ordered the tear gassing and battoning of fans at the fanpark 12 kms away at the front screen and outside the entrance, and why - and furthermore why it was reported by the police that there was no incidents at the fanpark?
El_Frank

Re: Paris
Reply #1453 on: Today at 01:26:40 pm
Look at that rat-faced bastard. Looks like he walks down the 'rue' inhaling Renault Clio's.
rob1966

Re: Paris
Reply #1454 on: Today at 02:23:08 pm
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on Today at 10:01:25 am
If you were in Paris and your MP isn't on that list. write to them explaining what happened to you and asking why they have not signed the motion. That's what I'm going to do later today. MPs love to bury their heads in the sand but most act when constituents hassle them enough. There's no reason why this motion should be restricted to certain parties, it's not critical of the Tories or any other group.

I wasn't in Paris, but I'll still be asking my MP to sign this. She covers Trafford, so with having Utd in her constituency, shit like this could happen to local voters if the Mancs end up in France in the Europa League next season.
rob1966

Re: Paris
Reply #1455 on: Today at 02:25:24 pm
Quote from: El Festino on Today at 11:18:52 am
Updates from Dan Austin on today's hearing:

@_Dan_Austin

Didier Lallement says the use of tear gas on fans, including women and children, was "necessary" and he ordered it.

He adds that he doesn't know of anything else which would have helped the situation. Which shows he is a dangerous man who shouldn't be doing his job.


In what situation does he think tear gassing innocent men, women and kids, doing nothing wrong, is necessary?
Thepooloflife

Re: Paris
Reply #1456 on: Today at 02:35:02 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:23:51 pm
Just had the same email. Good to see so many filled in the form.
I haven't had any email since I submitted my form - did you fill yours in when it first appeared ?
Fromola

Re: Paris
Reply #1457 on: Today at 02:37:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:23:08 pm
I wasn't in Paris, but I'll still be asking my MP to sign this. She covers Trafford, so with having Utd in her constituency, shit like this could happen to local voters if the Mancs end up in France in the Europa League next season.

West Ham had problems in Lyon last season with bad treatment in the ground.
