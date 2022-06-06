« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Paris  (Read 64656 times)

Offline friendofrocky

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #1400 on: June 6, 2022, 08:37:29 pm »
Quote from: davidsteventon on June  6, 2022, 07:31:50 pm
Has anyone done any investigation into the local gangs on how they organised themselves?
They didnt just turn up and hope.
They seemed to have a plan and capitalise.
Also the walk back to the metro was very arranged.
Thats a lot of people. It doesnt happen randomly.
By all this I mean theres probably a trail somewhere of organisation. E.g a forum, WhatsApp etc.
We left the fanpark at 4pm local time. We changed trains on route and I was expecting to get on a train full of reds. Instead there was alot of dodgy characters mixed in with reds ...it was about half n half. I got pickpocketed leaving the train I reckon..I had my hands in my pockets for the journey. Lost wallet and mine and my sons passports. My point is that I don't think it was the St.denis rats only. I believe they came from all over paris.
Logged

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Paris
« Reply #1401 on: June 6, 2022, 08:57:29 pm »
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
  • c'mon no.19
Re: Paris
« Reply #1402 on: June 6, 2022, 09:10:38 pm »
The more accounts I read, the more retrospective fear. It’s a strange emotion.

How there were not more police/stewards on that outer concourse by the gates is beyond belief. A presence there with a bit of gate/queue organisation and a small line of police to stop any queuing jumping would have helped 10 fold.

The riot police presence on stadium side of the turnstiles was always going to be reactive and lead to a free for all on the concourse.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,440
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Paris
« Reply #1403 on: June 6, 2022, 09:15:11 pm »
Quote from: friendofrocky on June  6, 2022, 08:37:29 pm
We left the fanpark at 4pm local time. We changed trains on route and I was expecting to get on a train full of reds. Instead there was alot of dodgy characters mixed in with reds ...it was about half n half. I got pickpocketed leaving the train I reckon..I had my hands in my pockets for the journey. Lost wallet and mine and my sons passports. My point is that I don't think it was the St.denis rats only. I believe they came from all over paris.

Ive got Parisienne family, Ive visited there loads. Ive never felt safe on the Metro there. Ever. Any train, any stop, any time of day. My wife wont use it on her own. Seen countless bag snatches and had many friends pickpocketed. Its lawless on there at the best of times. Makes the underground seem like the orient express.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,557
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Paris
« Reply #1404 on: June 6, 2022, 09:18:19 pm »
« Last Edit: June 6, 2022, 09:23:47 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,081
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Paris
« Reply #1405 on: June 6, 2022, 09:33:10 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on June  6, 2022, 09:15:11 pm
Ive got Parisienne family, Ive visited there loads. Ive never felt safe on the Metro there. Ever. Any train, any stop, any time of day. My wife wont use it on her own. Seen countless bag snatches and had many friends pickpocketed. Its lawless on there at the best of times. Makes the underground seem like the orient express.

There was a picture on social media of what looked like a small rock coming through one of the train windows, carrying fans back to Paris.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,146
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1406 on: June 6, 2022, 09:39:55 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on June  6, 2022, 09:15:11 pm
Ive got Parisienne family, Ive visited there loads. Ive never felt safe on the Metro there. Ever. Any train, any stop, any time of day. My wife wont use it on her own. Seen countless bag snatches and had many friends pickpocketed. Its lawless on there at the best of times. Makes the underground seem like the orient express.

I once took a trip by train from London to Burgundy using the Eurostar. We had two small kids in push chairs & our luggage, used the undergrounds on both sides of the channel. The tube stations are generally decrepit with loads of stairs, the metro has many lifts & escalators, yet it was parisiennes (contrary to stereotype) who asked if we needed help etc. Not one person did in London. The only thing that gave pause was the amount of heavily armed police in Paris.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline thechulloran

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,604
Re: Paris
« Reply #1407 on: June 6, 2022, 09:55:19 pm »
Quote from: friendofrocky on June  6, 2022, 08:37:29 pm
We left the fanpark at 4pm local time. We changed trains on route and I was expecting to get on a train full of reds. Instead there was alot of dodgy characters mixed in with reds ...it was about half n half. I got pickpocketed leaving the train I reckon..I had my hands in my pockets for the journey. Lost wallet and mine and my sons passports. My point is that I don't think it was the St.denis rats only. I believe they came from all over paris.

My friend watched some of the match by the moulin rouge and got mugged in a side street after the match
Logged
"Blackstone was targeted by Internet terrorists" - Tom Hicks

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,678
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
« Reply #1408 on: June 6, 2022, 10:58:20 pm »

'Thanks to @NeemaA8 for sending us this footage from neutral gate D - it appears to show locals mainly dressed in black storming the gates - this was happening all around the stadium according to eyewitnesses @david_conn @GDarmanin @LeMonde_EN @le_Parisien @lequipe ':-

https://twitter.com/spiritofshankly/status/1533828613497405440 (with video)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,148
Re: Paris
« Reply #1409 on: Yesterday at 07:53:42 am »
Martin Samuel in the Mail, of all people, of all places, is calling for Ceferin and his head of security to go.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,557
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Paris
« Reply #1410 on: Yesterday at 08:20:19 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:53:42 am
Martin Samuel in the Mail, of all people, of all places, is calling for Ceferin and his head of security to go.

Just read that. He's talking in the context of three major security and organisational failures at UEFA's big events in under a year. The Euros final at Wembley, the Europa League final with Rangers in Seville and now Paris; and how they're really lucky, in all three, that nobody was killed.

Still gets a dig in though:

Quote
We can all guess the answer to that. Just as we can guess at why the person selected to investigate what went wrong in Paris is Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues, a member of the Portuguese parliament, and a close ally of Tiago Craveiro, who is a senior adviser to Ceferin at UEFA, having worked previously with the Portuguese Football Association. Liverpool are believed to be unimpressed.

Then again, so were Manchester City when one of UEFA's people sitting in judgment on financial fair play turned out to be former Liverpool chief executive Rick Parry.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:25:30 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,081
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Paris
« Reply #1411 on: Yesterday at 08:21:56 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:53:42 am
Martin Samuel in the Mail, of all people, of all places, is calling for Ceferin and his head of security to go.

Yes, the Head of security is another old friend of the UEFA President it was a story in the Times.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,706
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Paris
« Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 10:30:00 am »
Quote from: davidsteventon on June  6, 2022, 07:31:50 pm
Has anyone done any investigation into the local gangs on how they organised themselves?
They didnt just turn up and hope.
They seemed to have a plan and capitalise.
Also the walk back to the metro was very arranged.
Thats a lot of people. It doesnt happen randomly.
By all this I mean theres probably a trail somewhere of organisation. E.g a forum, WhatsApp etc.

you're probably right. i think there was a mix of those who just wanted to get inside (the one i spoke to who stood next to me in the ground said he/his mates all wanted to see Benzema) and organised groups who knew the police will be focusing elsewhere (us). a perfect storm for chaos essentially where both groups could benefit.
Logged
YNWA.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,678
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
« Reply #1413 on: Yesterday at 02:05:38 pm »

'French judicial authorities have invited Liverpool (and presumably Real Madrid) fans who were victims of crime at the Champions League Final - many were attacked and robbed - to file criminal complaints.':-

https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1534157652720340992


The link is:-

https://uk.ambafrance.org/Arrangements-for-foreign-nationals-who-were-victims-of-crime-during-Champions

^ 'Arrangements for foreign nationals who were victims of crime during Champions League Final'.


I assume there is also a similar link for Real Madrid fans - and also a link for neutral fans too - who cannot complete the necessary forms in English (as required in the above link)...

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:07:50 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,359
Re: Paris
« Reply #1414 on: Yesterday at 05:40:18 pm »
Apologies if posted already. When even a UFC fighter is in fear outside a stadium you know somethings not right.

https://youtu.be/ZAKzFxezpl4
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #1415 on: Yesterday at 06:01:25 pm »
Is being assaulted and pepper sprayed by police classed as a crime? It should be.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,678
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
« Reply #1416 on: Yesterday at 06:10:36 pm »

'Revealed: Uefa safety consultant quit and expressed concerns in February':-

Steve Frosdick seriously unhappy with departments direction
Zeljko Pavlica, close friend of Ceferin, took charge last year

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/07/uefa-safety-consultant-quit-expressed-concerns-february-steve-frosdick
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1417 on: Yesterday at 07:17:36 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:10:36 pm
'Revealed: Uefa safety consultant quit and expressed concerns in February':-

Steve Frosdick seriously unhappy with departments direction
Zeljko Pavlica, close friend of Ceferin, took charge last year

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/07/uefa-safety-consultant-quit-expressed-concerns-february-steve-frosdick
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:10:36 pm
'Revealed: Uefa safety consultant quit and expressed concerns in February':-

Steve Frosdick seriously unhappy with departments direction
Zeljko Pavlica, close friend of Ceferin, took charge last year

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/07/uefa-safety-consultant-quit-expressed-concerns-february-steve-frosdick

Zeljko Pavlica is from Slovenia. I may have remembered wrongly but I thought I read / heard during the week that Slovenia (Their FA?) had apportioned blame on Liverpool fans. I may be completely wrong about my recollectionits an age thing!!! But you do wonder!
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,081
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Paris
« Reply #1418 on: Yesterday at 07:38:21 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 06:01:25 pm
Is being assaulted and pepper sprayed by police classed as a crime? It should be.

Sadly mate it's considered normal in France now. Not even hitting an old woman on the head and killing her with a cannister of pepper spray is enough to punish a riot policeman in Macron's France.  :no
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,246
Re: Paris
« Reply #1419 on: Yesterday at 08:35:30 pm »
Blatter and Platinis trail starts this week for corruption. The cheek to aid the narrative that historically LFC are bad for hooliganism, then historically
« Last Edit: Today at 08:41:11 am by red1977 »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,678
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
« Reply #1420 on: Yesterday at 10:29:27 pm »

Good article on TAW - and rightly highlights Jake Humphrey and BT Sports on the night too (and still no apology from either of them - one week on)...


'Why Liverpool Fans Are Viewed As A Problem':-

French Ministers revealed that they thought Liverpool fans would be a problem in Paris, but why do the same stereotypes carry through today?

www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/06/writing-liverpool-fans-viewed-a-problem
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
Re: Paris
« Reply #1421 on: Yesterday at 10:50:02 pm »
Not had a chance to get on here since the final, but genuinely one of the worst places I've been. Met a few nice Parisians there, but the bad far outweighed the good. Some little fucker took my wallet out my pocket in a bar, I luckilly grabbed the person who did it straight away and wouldn't let go, French lad it was who had obviously passed it on to one of his mates but I wasn't letting go, a load of reds in the bar who I'd never met before surrounded us so he couldn't run off, which I appreciate. Then someone comes up and gives it to me like I'd dropped it on the floor when I blatantly felt a hand go in my pocket and take it. Was obviously whoever he passed it on to realising it wasn't worth the hassle and passed it back. Anyway that story is nothing compared to some of the shit I heard while I was there.  Never saw one bit of trouble from the reds in the fan zone or the streets so that French sports minister or whoever it was can get to fuck blaming our fans.
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 12:08:15 pm »
Just had an email from the club in response to the CL feedback forms received .

9,000 replies received by the club - incredible response .

Email from Billy Hogan below :

I would like to offer you my sincere gratitude for taking the time and trouble to submit a feedback form about your experiences at the UEFA Champions League Final in Paris.

Writing down the detail of what happened may have been incredibly difficult for you, but the testimony you and nine thousand others have provided will be invaluable in terms of painting a picture of the night overall, and the multitude of issues that arose.

I would also like to assure you that this is just the start of the process as far as Liverpool Football Club is concerned. Our first priority is to establish the facts in the face of misinformation, which means your testimony and content is absolutely critical to this objective.

Football fans should be able to attend matches anywhere in the world in complete safety and our drive and commitment to this whole process is to bring meaningful change so the events in Paris can never be repeated.

Thank you again for your continued support.

Billy Hogan
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:23 pm by Spongebob Redpants »
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,495
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 12:23:51 pm »
Just had the same email. Good to see so many filled in the form.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online jaymc

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 02:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 05:40:18 pm
Apologies if posted already. When even a UFC fighter is in fear outside a stadium you know somethings not right.

https://youtu.be/ZAKzFxezpl4

Ano mate. Was so angry reading all these stories from people. Kept thinking couldnt people have fought back fought them off etc, but different when your there theres chaos, older fans women etc. Seems like a mad call out all over paris to every rat going
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 