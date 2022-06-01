Not had a chance to get on here since the final, but genuinely one of the worst places I've been. Met a few nice Parisians there, but the bad far outweighed the good. Some little fucker took my wallet out my pocket in a bar, I luckilly grabbed the person who did it straight away and wouldn't let go, French lad it was who had obviously passed it on to one of his mates but I wasn't letting go, a load of reds in the bar who I'd never met before surrounded us so he couldn't run off, which I appreciate. Then someone comes up and gives it to me like I'd dropped it on the floor when I blatantly felt a hand go in my pocket and take it. Was obviously whoever he passed it on to realising it wasn't worth the hassle and passed it back. Anyway that story is nothing compared to some of the shit I heard while I was there. Never saw one bit of trouble from the reds in the fan zone or the streets so that French sports minister or whoever it was can get to fuck blaming our fans.