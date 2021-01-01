« previous next »
Re: Paris
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 06:34:57 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 06:27:34 pm
certainly not, they are responsible for our safety both before and after the game

The club have played a blinder so far as well. Several thousand witness statements will go a long way on top of all the video and photographic evidence.

I see UEFA are deliberately avoiding events after the match. They'll do the bare minimum in the report, see if they can throw some mud at the fans and hope it goes away but we won't accept that and have legal routes to take.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 06:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:34:57 pm
The club have played a blinder so far as well. Several thousand witness statements will go a long way on top of all the video and photographic evidence.

I see UEFA are deliberately avoiding events after the match. They'll do the bare minimum in the report, see if they can throw some mud at the fans and hope it goes away but we won't accept that and have legal routes to take.
agreed
Re: Paris
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 07:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 06:25:42 pm
Anyone who still needs to submit a statement to the club only has until 5 June.  Not sure if Phil has a deadline for his request for statements.

I only sent to the club. Ive just assumed they will share with him?
Has this been confirmed at all?
Re: Paris
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 07:55:13 pm »

The findings of the Review, conclusions, and recommendations will be set out in detail in the Report and will be those of Dr. Tiago Brandão Rodrigues and the experts who will support him. The Review will start immediately and should be concluded within the shortest possible time-frame needed to produce a comprehensive review of the events.

I deleted a post outlining my concerns about this statement, but again i'm not comfortable with it. as good as it sounds, those who UEFA have put in place to moderate will decide and then announce? what are people thoughts? it sounds good until all power of a decision is with the UEFA man and his board.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 07:58:32 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 07:55:13 pm
The findings of the Review, conclusions, and recommendations will be set out in detail in the Report and will be those of Dr. Tiago Brandão Rodrigues and the experts who will support him. The Review will start immediately and should be concluded within the shortest possible time-frame needed to produce a comprehensive review of the events.

I deleted a post outlining my concerns about this statement, but again i'm not comfortable with it. as good as it sounds, those who UEFA have put in place to moderate will decide and then announce? what are people thoughts? it sounds good until all power of a decision is with the UEFA man and his board.

Thoughts? The man already has his own full time job, UEFA will write the report and he will sign it.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 08:54:01 pm »
Mathieu Faurie
@matfofra98
To all Liverpool fans who went to the Stade de France last week-end,
@RMCsport
 (French PL and UCL broadcaster⚽️📺) is looking for testimonies from what happened around the stadium before and after the game

https://twitter.com/matfofra98/status/1532707564827320320?s=20&t=Hui-RDrCPFOp0gr2lyCKHQ
Re: Paris
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 08:56:10 pm »

The UK press are quick out with articles on this...


'Champions League final: Uefa apologises to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61686639

'Uefa apologises to Liverpool and Madrid fans over CL chaos' - www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/03/uefa-apologises-to-fans-at-liverpool-v-real-madrid-champions-league-final

'Uefa issues apology to Liverpool & Real Madrid fans after CL final chaos' - www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/champions-league-final-liverpool-fans-uefa-b2093573.html

'UEFA issue apology to Liverpool supporters but CL final 'late arrival' claim ignored' - www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-uefa-apology-champions-league-24141452

and 'UEFA apologise to fans for Champions League final chaos' - www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2022/0603/1302936-uefa-apologise-to-fans-for-champions-league-final-chaos



'Uefa struggling for trust in its "independent review" - still has on its website the statement it made on the night instantly blaming Liverpool fans.':-

https://twitter.com/david_conn/status/1532796320163016705

Re: Paris
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm »
Some harrowing testimony in this piece from BBC and features some video of the actual attacks on the fans at the end of the match. Not for the faint hearted.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-61685718
Re: Paris
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm
Some harrowing testimony in this piece from BBC and features some video of the actual attacks on the fans at the end of the match. Not for the faint hearted.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-61685718
absolutely gut-wrenching.  poor bastards.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 01:11:19 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 06:27:34 pm
certainly not, they are responsible for our safety both before and after the game
They are - logically, morally. But I'm not sure they are legally. UEFA effectively contracts and delegates virtually everything to the local football federation.

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:31:05 pm
also:  if it comes to UEFA throwing the FFF and police under the bus, why would they really care? what's the downside for them doing that?
In the long term; finding national federations willing to take the risk and cost of hosting high profile events, from which UEFA takes most of the benefits: money and profile, if the federation gets all the blame if it goes wrong.

The ideal outcome for UEFA is probably a bit of criticism for the FFF and French police, 'lessons learned', pressure on clubs on electronic ticketing, discouraging fan parks. A better outcome for fans (assuming UEFA isn't about to disappear) might be for UEFA to own full responsibility and accountability rather than delegating to federations; for implementing standards and direct organising responsibility on stewarding, on-site security, police liaison, access etc that all host grounds need to adhere to.
Re: Paris
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 01:54:38 am »
Re: Paris
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 01:55:36 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm
Some harrowing testimony in this piece from BBC and features some video of the actual attacks on the fans at the end of the match. Not for the faint hearted.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-61685718


It's nothing short of a miracle that no one died last Saturday.
