TeddyTime33:
certainly not, they are responsible for our safety both before and after the game

The club have played a blinder so far as well. Several thousand witness statements will go a long way on top of all the video and photographic evidence.

I see UEFA are deliberately avoiding events after the match. They'll do the bare minimum in the report, see if they can throw some mud at the fans and hope it goes away but we won't accept that and have legal routes to take.
Fromola:
The club have played a blinder so far as well. Several thousand witness statements will go a long way on top of all the video and photographic evidence.

I see UEFA are deliberately avoiding events after the match. They'll do the bare minimum in the report, see if they can throw some mud at the fans and hope it goes away but we won't accept that and have legal routes to take.
agreed
Millie:
Anyone who still needs to submit a statement to the club only has until 5 June.  Not sure if Phil has a deadline for his request for statements.

I only sent to the club. Ive just assumed they will share with him?
Has this been confirmed at all?
The findings of the Review, conclusions, and recommendations will be set out in detail in the Report and will be those of Dr. Tiago Brandão Rodrigues and the experts who will support him. The Review will start immediately and should be concluded within the shortest possible time-frame needed to produce a comprehensive review of the events.

I deleted a post outlining my concerns about this statement, but again i'm not comfortable with it. as good as it sounds, those who UEFA have put in place to moderate will decide and then announce? what are people thoughts? it sounds good until all power of a decision is with the UEFA man and his board.
red1977:
The findings of the Review, conclusions, and recommendations will be set out in detail in the Report and will be those of Dr. Tiago Brandão Rodrigues and the experts who will support him. The Review will start immediately and should be concluded within the shortest possible time-frame needed to produce a comprehensive review of the events.

I deleted a post outlining my concerns about this statement, but again i'm not comfortable with it. as good as it sounds, those who UEFA have put in place to moderate will decide and then announce? what are people thoughts? it sounds good until all power of a decision is with the UEFA man and his board.

Thoughts? The man already has his own full time job, UEFA will write the report and he will sign it.
