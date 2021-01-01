Just a thought rather than a opinion. is it possible the French authorities didn't want to rile up the gangs from Saint Denis. mass arrests and fighting with police might have led to riots inside St Dennis which wouldn't make the politicians look good.



The French government is termed 'radical Centrist' and has pursued policies of ruthless authoritarian policing - often, in areas like Saint Denis. Pressure from the right is to 'clean up' areas like Saint Denis. From the left, the problems of areas like that are highlighted (70% unemployment, for example, post COVID - 40% prior). Crime and violence always coincides with poverty, stereotyping and demonisation.To be cynical, I'd say an area like Saint Denis suits a party like Macron's, politically. They can send the police in to arrest a few Islamist extremists or beat up rioting youths, to portray themselves as tough on crime; but appeal to liberals (when Macron needs their vote to stop Le Pen getting elected) by pointing to the more violent position of the extremists. They don't care enough to solve the underlying social and economic problems, though.