« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Paris  (Read 45696 times)

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,242
Re: Paris
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 09:28:29 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:20:02 am
So it seems that everything the French authorities did was to try & provoke a reaction from the British and as we have seen they failed.

The French police also failed in their duty of care for visitors to Stade de France. At best. In fact from many of the responses posted here there is great suspicion that the police were actually working in cahoots with local gangs for profit & the same goal of provocation. Utterly disgraceful & a stain on the reputation of France. They picked on the wrong fan base.

Absolutely. Darmanin said it was not the job of the riot police to stop locals, so i assume he means they were there to stop the fictisous hooligans. So if locals attack reds, they wont do anything, but if reds fight back they jump in to protect the locals.

The fact that there are now videos and images and personal accounts from real Madrid fans plus Real Madrid are confirming it, blows the whole it was only Liverpool thing out of the water add to that there was people who can confirm it was not Liverpools fault, global media, UEFA sponsors, players families from both sides shows an astounding arrogance that they can think they will get their lies through!!, my biggest concern is that UEFA suppress evidence and conduct a biased investigation, present false results and then close it, weather they can get away with it or not is another thing, but they will fight not to put their name on all this.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:37:14 am by red1977 »
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Paris
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 09:48:14 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:20:46 am
I actually think there's something in this, as awful and bizarre as it sounds.

That was my thinking as well reading the accounts and seeing the videos. I think they knew how awful the pre-match organisation was, the fact that one of the worlds biggest sporting events was delayed 36 minutes in front of the whole world due to it, the fact that even "neutrals", journalists and politicians were reporting getting caught up in it. Well if they can get a few videos of Liverpool fans scrapping with the locals on the way out then they can use it to hide and counteract all of the above.

As absolutely awful as the French police (well actually Military Police) are - I would think being in direct cahoots with these gangs in an international event this big in terms of payouts would be a step too far.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,171
  • Truthiness
Re: Paris
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 09:55:13 am »
Statement from Real Madrid  (Google translated)

Official Statement    06/03/2022

Given the unfortunate events that took place on May 28 in the vicinity and entrances to the Stade de France, including inside the stadium itself, Real Madrid CF would like to state the following in defense of our supporters who were victims of these events :
 
                1.- We want to know what were the reasons that motivated that designation of the venue of the final and what criteria were taken into consideration taking into account what happened that day.
 
                2.- Likewise, we ask for answers and explanations that determine who was responsible for leaving the fans helpless and defenseless. Some followers whose general behavior was at all times exemplary.
 
We understand that what should have been a great celebration of football for all the fans who attended the game turned into unfortunate events that have caused deep outrage around the world.
 
As has been clearly seen in the revealing images offered by the media, many of the fans were violently assaulted, harassed, robbed and robbed. Some events that also took place when they were driving in their cars or buses fearing for their physical integrity. Some of them even had to spend the night in the hospital for injuries received.
 
Football has transmitted to the world an image far removed from the values ​​and objectives that it must always pursue.
 
Our followers and fans deserve a response and that the relevant responsibilities be cleared up so that situations like the ones experienced are eradicated forever from football and sport.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online davidsteventon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 10:04:39 am »
All. Some difficult points here that I think we should discuss and understand further.

Who's our argument against exactly. This is where I'm not clear and I think we should aim for unity.

I say that because Paris was utterly feral that night everywhere (even as far as the GDN) and I was thinking.
If this was hosted at Anfield for example could/would we hold the local council/police/UEFA responsible for local gangs causing trouble? Who's issue would it be.
Who would be responsible and just how far outside of the stadium are we expecting a level of safety? (E.g. to the metro in paris, to Lime Street at Anfield).

UEFA had a 'ring' around the stadium. Literally. Inside, it was relatively OK.
Are they (UEFA) responsible for the police behavior outside or is that the police themselves we aim our frustration at or a group or a council equivalent?
Who's responsible for tackling those young gangs - or is that just 'it is what it is in a big city'. Are we right to say this is UEFA's failing.
Who's responsible for our safe passage outside after the stadium - how far (in distance) can we expect safety?

I'm furious about the events, but I don't know who's responsible to aim my fury at and I think a level of unity will help.


Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,363
Re: Paris
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 10:12:07 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:48:14 am
That was my thinking as well reading the accounts and seeing the videos. I think they knew how awful the pre-match organisation was, the fact that one of the worlds biggest sporting events was delayed 36 minutes in front of the whole world due to it, the fact that even "neutrals", journalists and politicians were reporting getting caught up in it. Well if they can get a few videos of Liverpool fans scrapping with the locals on the way out then they can use it to hide and counteract all of the above.

As absolutely awful as the French police (well actually Military Police) are - I would think being in direct cahoots with these gangs in an international event this big in terms of payouts would be a step too far.

Yeah, I also think it would be a step too far. Also I don't believe the police and the locals from Saint Denis are on friendly terms normally, so it would be a bit odd to suddenly do this.

However, a story line where the brave French police defended the poor local citizens from the violent British hooligans sounds much more beneficial for an election campaign.

The problem they have is, there really weren't any hooligans among the Reds, and there was no mass fighting back.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Paris
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 10:13:19 am »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 10:04:39 am
All. Some difficult points here that I think we should discuss and understand further.

Who's our argument against exactly. This is where I'm not clear and I think we should aim for unity.

I say that because Paris was utterly feral that night everywhere (even as far as the GDN) and I was thinking.
If this was hosted at Anfield for example could/would we hold the local council/police/UEFA responsible for local gangs causing trouble? Who's issue would it be.
Who would be responsible and just how far outside of the stadium are we expecting a level of safety? (E.g. to the metro in paris, to Lime Street at Anfield).

UEFA had a 'ring' around the stadium. Literally. Inside, it was relatively OK.
Are they (UEFA) responsible for the police behavior outside or is that the police themselves we aim our frustration at or a group or a council equivalent?
Who's responsible for tackling those young gangs - or is that just 'it is what it is in a big city'. Are we right to say this is UEFA's failing.
Who's responsible for our safe passage outside after the stadium - how far (in distance) can we expect safety?

I'm furious about the events, but I don't know who's responsible to aim my fury at and I think a level of unity will help.

These are good points and important issues.

But for example at Anfield, in a high profile or potentially problematic game, you generally expect a police escort of away fans to and from the stadium. It is not uncommon in European games for example to get an escort all the way to the stadium from a designated point in town. The bare minimum you expect from police is a guarentee of public safety - that is why they exist. And lets say outside of the staidum is no longer their responsibility - what did they do to warn UEFA or anyone else about the potential for violence from local gangs? Where are the meeting minutes on all of that?

Where UEFAs responsibility falls is in deciding to have it in that venue at all, knowing that there has been problematic organisation for lots of previous events there. Where were the checks and guarentees on effective organisation by the police? On the safety of spectators and potential for violence? On the ease of getting to and from the stadium from the city(and in particular the fanpark which they situated 10 miles away)? On the ease of forging paper tickets? What was done to mitigate the effects of the train strike that was announced a week beforehand? Why did they blame fans turning up late when it was clear as day most had been there 2-3 hours before KO?

And then the French government/authorities should be held responsible for all of the above. However who has jurisdiction over what within the French authorities is another matter.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:27 am by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,242
Re: Paris
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 10:34:57 am »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 10:04:39 am
All. Some difficult points here that I think we should discuss and understand further.

Who's our argument against exactly. This is where I'm not clear and I think we should aim for unity.

I say that because Paris was utterly feral that night everywhere (even as far as the GDN) and I was thinking.
If this was hosted at Anfield for example could/would we hold the local council/police/UEFA responsible for local gangs causing trouble? Who's issue would it be.
Who would be responsible and just how far outside of the stadium are we expecting a level of safety? (E.g. to the metro in paris, to Lime Street at Anfield).

UEFA had a 'ring' around the stadium. Literally. Inside, it was relatively OK.
Are they (UEFA) responsible for the police behavior outside or is that the police themselves we aim our frustration at or a group or a council equivalent?
Who's responsible for tackling those young gangs - or is that just 'it is what it is in a big city'. Are we right to say this is UEFA's failing.
Who's responsible for our safe passage outside after the stadium - how far (in distance) can we expect safety?

I'm furious about the events, but I don't know who's responsible to aim my fury at and I think a level of unity will help.




Phil Scraton suggests:

Gathering eyewitness accounts would provide an essential database for analysis. This process follows an established model  a peoples inquiry  which those who were caught up in the events could participate in and have faith in.

Its key focuses should be: the decision to hold the final at the Stade de France and all aspects of pre-match preparation regarding safety; how fans were received into Paris and the organisation of fan zones; crowd safety and organisation outside and inside the stadium; the adequacy of crowd stewarding by stadium employees; the role and intervention of riot police including the use of tear gas; the kettling and confining of fans in the approaches to the stadium.

It is also important to consider the policing of the crowd during and after the match and events outside the stadium as fans left. It is only by accessing detailed accounts from those directly impacted that a thorough analysis can be achieved.


I assume, that these are the questions that need answering full stop, who ever is involved strategically and operationally as per each question will have the oportunity to speak. So imput would come from UEFA, The French Government, The Police, The FFF / stadium owners etc, if different organisations collaborated on any of the given criteria then they need to say how.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,713
Re: Paris
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 10:42:26 am »
Big development in France where the sports ministers chief of staff has quit.

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1532658351041089538?s=21&t=GVSzJjX0UXSsYrRZZ3-bIA
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,162
  • The first five yards........
Re: Paris
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 10:46:22 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:20:02 am
So it seems that everything the French authorities did was to try & provoke a reaction from the British and as we have seen they failed.

The French police also failed in their duty of care for visitors to Stade de France. At best. In fact from many of the responses posted here there is great suspicion that the police were actually working in cahoots with local gangs for profit & the same goal of provocation. Utterly disgraceful & a stain on the reputation of France. They picked on the wrong fan base.

I think that we should avoid making the argument that the gangs and police were "in cahoots" or working together as a team. Obviously if people have solid evidence that this is the case they should present it. But if it is allowed to become one of the main accusations we throw at the French authorities, and there is no substantive evidence to back it up, it will become a massive own goal. The French authorities will ignore the real problems and concentrate on the things they can disprove - especially if we make the sensational charge that the police and the gangs were working in cahoots.

What is obviously true - and a scandal in its own right - is that the French police had little interest in stopping the local gangs from breaking into the stadium or preventing them from terrorising football fans of both clubs both before and after the match. Visual evidence for both these things is prolific. The police don't seem to have prepared for an invasion of local gangs at all, which is amazing given what people like Thierry Henry were saying, off the cuff, a month before the final. It sounds like there might have been a few arrests of local youths, but given the ("industrial") scale of their criminality the actual negligible figures could be extremely damning to the French authorities. The club hopefully is getting that information. In the press conference Darmanin said that the Riot Police were not allowed to arrest the locals for "delinquency". They didn't have that authority. That statement, if true, should also be scrutinised by Liverpool FC. It begs the obvious question - where were the regular police who could have protected the football public and who did have the power to make arrests? And the key question in many ways: why were the French police/UEFA organisers kitted up for a riot of football hooligans and not all prepared to ensure that football supporters got into the football ground safely?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 