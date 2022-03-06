So it seems that everything the French authorities did was to try & provoke a reaction from the British and as we have seen they failed.



The French police also failed in their duty of care for visitors to Stade de France. At best. In fact from many of the responses posted here there is great suspicion that the police were actually working in cahoots with local gangs for profit & the same goal of provocation. Utterly disgraceful & a stain on the reputation of France. They picked on the wrong fan base.



I think that we should avoid making the argument that the gangs and police were "in cahoots" or working together as a team. Obviously if people have solid evidence that this is the case they should present it. But if it is allowed to become one of the main accusations we throw at the French authorities, and there is no substantive evidence to back it up, it will become a massive own goal. The French authorities will ignore the real problems and concentrate on the things they can disprove - especially if we make the sensational charge that the police and the gangs were working in cahoots.What is obviously true - and a scandal in its own right - is that the French police had little interest in stopping the local gangs from breaking into the stadium or preventing them from terrorising football fans of both clubs both before and after the match. Visual evidence for both these things is prolific. The police don't seem to have prepared for an invasion of local gangs at all, which is amazing given what people like Thierry Henry were saying, off the cuff, a month before the final. It sounds like there might have been a few arrests of local youths, but given the ("industrial") scale of their criminality the actual negligible figures could be extremely damning to the French authorities. The club hopefully is getting that information. In the press conference Darmanin said that the Riot Police were not allowed to arrest the locals for "delinquency". They didn't have that authority. That statement, if true, should also be scrutinised by Liverpool FC. It begs the obvious question - where were the regular police who could have protected the football public and who did have the power to make arrests? And the key question in many ways: why were the French police/UEFA organisers kitted up for a riot of football hooligans and not all prepared to ensure that football supporters got into the football ground safely?