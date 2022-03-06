All. Some difficult points here that I think we should discuss and understand further.
Who's our argument against exactly. This is where I'm not clear and I think we should aim for unity.
I say that because Paris was utterly feral that night everywhere (even as far as the GDN) and I was thinking.
If this was hosted at Anfield for example could/would we hold the local council/police/UEFA responsible for local gangs causing trouble? Who's issue would it be.
Who would be responsible and just how far outside of the stadium are we expecting a level of safety? (E.g. to the metro in paris, to Lime Street at Anfield).
UEFA had a 'ring' around the stadium. Literally. Inside, it was relatively OK.
Are they (UEFA) responsible for the police behavior outside or is that the police themselves we aim our frustration at or a group or a council equivalent?
Who's responsible for tackling those young gangs - or is that just 'it is what it is in a big city'. Are we right to say this is UEFA's failing.
Who's responsible for our safe passage outside after the stadium - how far (in distance) can we expect safety?
I'm furious about the events, but I don't know who's responsible to aim my fury at and I think a level of unity will help.
Phil Scraton suggests:
Gathering eyewitness accounts would provide an essential database for analysis. This process follows an established model a peoples inquiry which those who were caught up in the events could participate in and have faith in.
Its key focuses should be: the decision to hold the final at the Stade de France and all aspects of pre-match preparation regarding safety; how fans were received into Paris and the organisation of fan zones; crowd safety and organisation outside and inside the stadium; the adequacy of crowd stewarding by stadium employees; the role and intervention of riot police including the use of tear gas; the kettling and confining of fans in the approaches to the stadium.
It is also important to consider the policing of the crowd during and after the match and events outside the stadium as fans left. It is only by accessing detailed accounts from those directly impacted that a thorough analysis can be achieved.
I assume, that these are the questions that need answering full stop, who ever is involved strategically and operationally as per each question will have the oportunity to speak. So imput would come from UEFA, The French Government, The Police, The FFF / stadium owners etc, if different organisations collaborated on any of the given criteria then they need to say how.