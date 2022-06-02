France v Denmark at the Stade de France tomorrow. It seems mental that they can hold another game there so soon after last weekend. https://www.lefigaro.fr/actualite-france/match-france-danemark-plus-de-2000-policiers-et-gendarmes-mobilises-20220602
France-Denmark match: more than 2,000 police and gendarmes mobilized
By Christophe Cornevin
To secure the meeting of the League of Nations at the Stade de France on Friday evening, the police headquarters announces a muscular device "oriented on public order, the fight against crime and the regulation of the flow of people".
The police headquarters has learned the lessons of the fiasco of the Champions League final which was played last Saturday at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. On the occasion of the meeting between the national teams of France and Denmark this Friday evening within the framework of the League of Nations, the strategists of public order have this time drawn a security device " oriented on order public, the fight against crime and the regulation of the flow of people .
To ensure the safety of spectators around the sports arena, no less than 2,080 police officers and gendarmes are mobilized as part of this muscular system. Among them, some 656 agents are " especially in charge of the fight against crime in the vicinity and on the outskirts of the Stade de France, as well as in the transport stations ". The scenes of thefts and assaults committed by thugs from neighboring towns around the Stade de France had made the rounds of social networks, caused a lively controversy and put the Minister of the Interior in the hot seat.
Patrols in stations and stations
Thursday evening, the police headquarters specified that the " protective perimeter around the Stade de France, benefiting from the support of the police, will be put in place from 3 p.m. ". " The verification of tickets, under the control of the organizer, will be carried out at the level of the access terminals ", announces the same source where it is warned that " the security forces will ensure upstream and on the forecourt to maintain order and public safety .
In order to contain the impact of the strike announced at the RATP, a specific device for regulating flows has been put in place at the exit of the RER D. " A reinforced device for the fight against crime is also deployed ", further insists the police headquarters which announces that " several teams will patrol all the stations and stations of the Paris conurbation, and in particular in the multimodal nodes, likely to be borrowed by spectators going to the Stade de France for the meeting ".
Streamline the progress of supporters
A system will also be put in place at the
three public transport stations serving the stadium (RER B La Plaine - Stade de France, RER D Stade de France - Saint-Denis, metro line 13 Saint-Denis Porte de Paris station ). Particular attention will be paid by the security forces to the paths taken by supporters in Saint-Denis, from the exit of public transport, in order to facilitate and secure their progress to the stadium. The idea being to avoid any congestion benefiting pickpockets, thugs and free riders.
The game between France and Denmark will be sold out. Nearly 77,000 spectators are expected and 1,800 tickets have been allocated to Danish spectators. Already, this meeting will be a test at a time when concerns are emerging about the ability of the authorities to manage the 2024 Olympics in good conditions.
Shame they couldn't do this for the biggest game in European football last fucking weekend. Basically an admission of guilt they fucked up.