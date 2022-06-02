Got back home from Paris on Monday morning via A&E in Arrowe Park Hospital. We were violently mugged on the way back to our accommodation. Ive got a fractured ankle, along with cuts and bruises. My brother was pushed down some stairs and also has a fractured ankle, along with arm and wrist injuries. My mum (in her 60s) was sliced with a knife through the hand, dislocating her knuckle and breaking two fingers.



We were lucky in the sense that we managed to get in the ground safely but we knew something wasnt right. Empty seats everywhere, fans dazed and confused. Dont think anybody was particular bothered that we didnt equalise, we all just wanted out of there. Never been less arsed about a defeat in my life.



Saint-Denis was the moodiest place Ive ever been. Apparently it has the most violent crime out of anywhere in Europe. Gangs, who were much better organised than the police, waiting to pounce. Our accommodation was only a 15 minute walk from the stadium. We were constantly diverted by police. Eventually diverted over a canal bridge where we were mugged. Landed at John Lennon airport and then straight to A&E for 8 hours. Absolutely exhausted.



This sounds horrific mate, and something I was shitting myself about with my 8 year old lad as we left: similarly we were staying in Saint Denis.At the whistle I didnt know what to do - head out into the storm with my lad or hold back and wait till its blown over. I opted to go and go quick. We ran out of Gate Y and headed to the north of the Stadium hoping that itd be quiet there as the RM fans still in.We got around fairly quickly to a flyover over a motorway. Just seemed like mainly reds heading over - plain sailing I thought . Then c50 riot police entered in their gas masks and riot gear - trying to shield my lad I moved from one side to their other. Everyone else also moved over, so there was a bit of a crush on the flyover, and me and my lad were right next to the road - something goes wrong here and there is a good drop on to the road. Next thing I know a gang of c 100 locals come through following the police up the rear like the police had been sent in to clear the road for them shitting myself that this was going to send us over the edge of the fly over onto the road, I pushed me and my lad back into the centre of the crowd .We then came to the steps at the end of the flyover. Some lad at the bottom of the steps had been sparked and was giving a good go back, but the group attacking were a group of thugs and this lad was getting smacked up with little help. As I edged down the steps, I was thinking on my feet - we were staying down the canal and we edged away from the crowd, under the bridge, and managed miraculously to find a route away from the stadium away from the crowd heading along the canal. Now, it was pretty scary as it was just me and my lad and we came across a few gangs of lads all looking fairly mooody and trying to stop us to laugh at us, but we just kept walking and got past and home just after midnight. Fairly miraculous.The risk was so real, and what happened to you and your family was horrific and something I would have felt defenseless to stop as were you. Gutting mate. The bastards letting us out into this chaos without protection and help. Making us to feel like we were the trouble causers with no support - how could I ever bring my son back to this??? I cant!