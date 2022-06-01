This is great.



I missed the bit where the French ministers (not sure which one) insisted that the Madrid fans had all arrived on buses not trains. That's a weird thing to say and was self-evidently not true. I suspect the reason they are pushing this lie is because it helps them on the "numbers". Everyone arriving at Stade de France on train becomes a Liverpool fan. That stupid proposition allows the French government to say that any passenger load in excess of 20,000 on the day is proof of hordes of ticketless Liverpool fans turning up.



The bit I don't understand, Yorkie is UEFA describing all attendees as either Liverpool fans or Madrid fans.



The Stade De France holds 81,000 and each team was only allocated 19,618 tickets. So are UEFA admitting that the rest of the tickets eventually ended up in the hands of Liverpool and Madrid fans. Are they suggesting that they were complicit in touting 40,000 tickets to Liverpool and Madrid fans.



If not can they please explain how the neutral 50% of fans managed to attend without mention.



Ligne 13 (RATP) 27,000 RER D Nord (SNCF) 37,000 RER B Nord (SNCF) 6,500 RER B Sud (RATP) Direct Paris - SDF 10,500 Sous-total 1 81,000 Sous-total 2 ('presence a 90% sur la site du SDF') 73,000 Taxis de remise 1,000 Taxis G7 1,500 Autres Taxis 1,500 VTC 3,000 Stationnement interieur SDF 4,100 Cars exterior au SDF 21,000 Cheminement pietons en provenance du nord 1,700 Cheminement pietons en provenance du sud 3,000 Sous-total 3 36,800 Total (guess - blocked by news ticker) 109,800 to 117,800

UEFA website (and Darmanin in his figures) have capacity for the CL final at 75,000. UEFA/French say 20,000 each club, versus 19,618. 12,000 UEFA ballot, so ~23,000 corporates, clubs, media, VIPs etc.I took a screenshot of his transport figures table.Table heading suggested 34,800 to 42,800 people arriving at the ground, above the 75,000 capacity. Below table shows how they came to that...There are some obvious oddities here - the remarkably round numbers, for a start, suggest these are all estimates (or worse), not accurate figures. It also supposes a remarkable ability to compile private transport figures, while clearly being estimates - and that every one of them was attending the match. The public transport figure allows for only (and only maybe) 10% of all journeysbeing to the Stade de France. There are no time periods indicated for when these journeys were made.Others will be more familiar with those routes and have other comments, no doubt... Ligne 13 is the odd one to me, because it wasn't mentioned in any figures previously, or a route mentioned by any Liverpool fans I've seen testimony from.