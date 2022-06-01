« previous next »
Author Topic: Paris  (Read 38279 times)

Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:45:14 pm
Almost puts our Government into perspective.

Im not sure any of our Ministers are as repulsive as those two.
They're the exact equivalents of Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries
That's what were dealing with here. That level
Has FSG made a single official statement regarding the Final yet? Because I feel like they are lawyering up right now, quietly, while collecting mountains of evidence. With the statement today I believe this deserves to be taken as far as it can by those who represent the club
Quote from: T. Finn on Today at 12:12:44 am
Has FSG made a single official statement regarding the Final yet? Because I feel like they are lawyering up right now, quietly, while collecting mountains of evidence. With the statement today I believe this deserves to be taken as far as it can by those who represent the club

Tom Werner wrote the letter to the French Government demanding an apology. They have kept the cards close to their chests while theyve been collecting the evidence. I think the 5th of June is the final day for that, so maybe they will say something more then.
Quote from: T. Finn on Today at 12:12:44 am
Has FSG made a single official statement regarding the Final yet? Because I feel like they are lawyering up right now, quietly, while collecting mountains of evidence. With the statement today I believe this deserves to be taken as far as it can by those who represent the club

FSG are absolutely right not to make an official statement.

Official statements should be made when the facts are known and not before.
Says all you need to know about that rat
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:23:17 pm
This is great.

I missed the bit where the French ministers (not sure which one) insisted that the Madrid fans had all arrived on buses not trains. That's a weird thing to say and was self-evidently not true. I suspect the reason they are pushing this lie is because it helps them on the "numbers". Everyone arriving at Stade de France on train becomes a Liverpool fan. That stupid proposition allows the French government to say that any passenger load in excess of 20,000 on the day is proof of hordes of ticketless Liverpool fans turning up.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:36:07 pm
The bit I don't understand, Yorkie is UEFA describing all attendees as either Liverpool fans or Madrid fans.

The Stade De France holds 81,000 and each team was only allocated 19,618 tickets. So are UEFA admitting that the rest of the tickets eventually ended up in the hands of Liverpool and Madrid fans. Are they suggesting that they were complicit in touting 40,000 tickets to Liverpool and Madrid fans.

If not can they please explain how the neutral 50% of fans managed to attend without mention.   
UEFA website (and Darmanin in his figures) have capacity for the CL final at 75,000. UEFA/French say 20,000 each club, versus 19,618. 12,000 UEFA ballot, so ~23,000 corporates, clubs, media, VIPs etc.

I took a screenshot of his transport figures table.

Table heading suggested 34,800 to 42,800 people arriving at the ground, above the 75,000 capacity. Below table shows how they came to that...

Ligne 13 (RATP)27,000
RER D Nord (SNCF)37,000
RER B Nord (SNCF)6,500
RER B Sud (RATP) Direct Paris - SDF10,500
Sous-total 181,000
Sous-total 2 ('presence a 90% sur la site du SDF')  73,000
Taxis de remise1,000
Taxis G71,500
Autres Taxis1,500
VTC3,000
Stationnement interieur SDF4,100
Cars exterior au SDF21,000
Cheminement pietons en provenance du nord1,700
Cheminement pietons en provenance du sud3,000
Sous-total 336,800
Total (guess - blocked by news ticker)109,800 to 117,800



There are some obvious oddities here - the remarkably round numbers, for a start, suggest these are all estimates (or worse), not accurate figures. It also supposes a remarkable ability to compile private transport figures, while clearly being estimates - and that every one of them was attending the match. The public transport figure allows for only (and only maybe) 10% of all journeys not being to the Stade de France. There are no time periods indicated for when these journeys were made.

Others will be more familiar with those routes and have other comments, no doubt... Ligne 13 is the odd one to me, because it wasn't mentioned in any figures previously, or a route mentioned by any Liverpool fans I've seen testimony from.
Quote from: leinad on Today at 12:30:48 am
Says all you need to know about that rat

Good to know that Macron had a "man to man" chat to iron things out with a guy who's alleged patterns towards women in the workplace are reminiscent of the social worker out of the girl with the dragon tattoo.   

- "You know these women, Emmanuel, always complaining about something."

- "Good enough for me, you're hired."

https://twitter.com/YvesLefvre2/status/1532047949315944451

40000? Where ? Direct screen capture TF1 at 9:05 p.m. No drones, but still images

Quote from: the 92A on Yesterday at 07:43:56 pm
Dan Austin explains the politics behind this, in a very informative article
https://metro.co.uk/2022/06/01/why-french-government-ministers-are-telling-mistruths-about-liverpool-fans-16747551/?ito=newsnow-feed

A good summary. This is political theatre for them and heavily influenced by the domestic political situation.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:24:28 am
FSG are absolutely right not to make an official statement.

Official statements should be made when the facts are known and not before.

Fully agreed, I appreciate their silence. It speaks volumes.
