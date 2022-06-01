This is great.
I missed the bit where the French ministers (not sure which one) insisted that the Madrid fans had all arrived on buses not trains. That's a weird thing to say and was self-evidently not true. I suspect the reason they are pushing this lie is because it helps them on the "numbers". Everyone arriving at Stade de France on train becomes a Liverpool fan. That stupid proposition allows the French government to say that any passenger load in excess of 20,000 on the day is proof of hordes of ticketless Liverpool fans turning up.
The bit I don't understand, Yorkie is UEFA describing all attendees as either Liverpool fans or Madrid fans.
The Stade De France holds 81,000 and each team was only allocated 19,618 tickets. So are UEFA admitting that the rest of the tickets eventually ended up in the hands of Liverpool and Madrid fans. Are they suggesting that they were complicit in touting 40,000 tickets to Liverpool and Madrid fans.
If not can they please explain how the neutral 50% of fans managed to attend without mention.
UEFA website (and Darmanin in his figures) have capacity for the CL final at 75,000. UEFA/French say 20,000 each club, versus 19,618. 12,000 UEFA ballot, so ~23,000 corporates, clubs, media, VIPs etc.
I took a screenshot of his transport figures table.
Table heading suggested 34,800 to 42,800 people arriving at the ground, above the 75,000 capacity. Below table shows how they came to that...
|Ligne 13 (RATP)
|27,000
|RER D Nord (SNCF)
|37,000
|RER B Nord (SNCF)
|6,500
|RER B Sud (RATP) Direct Paris - SDF
|10,500
|Sous-total 1
|81,000
|Sous-total 2 ('presence a 90% sur la site du SDF')
|73,000
|Taxis de remise
|1,000
|Taxis G7
|1,500
|Autres Taxis
|1,500
|VTC
|3,000
|Stationnement interieur SDF
|4,100
|Cars exterior au SDF
|21,000
|Cheminement pietons en provenance du nord
|1,700
|Cheminement pietons en provenance du sud
|3,000
|Sous-total 3
|36,800
|Total (guess - blocked by news ticker)
|109,800 to 117,800
There are some obvious oddities here - the remarkably round numbers, for a start, suggest these are all estimates (or worse), not accurate figures. It also supposes a remarkable ability to compile private transport figures, while clearly being estimates - and that every one of them was attending the match. The public transport figure allows for only (and only maybe) 10% of all journeys not
being to the Stade de France. There are no time periods indicated for when these journeys were made.
Others will be more familiar with those routes and have other comments, no doubt... Ligne 13 is the odd one to me, because it wasn't mentioned in any figures previously, or a route mentioned by any Liverpool fans I've seen testimony from.