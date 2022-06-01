Personally, I think the way forward is to take politics and subjectivity out of the equation.



After Hillsborough we spent years trying to uncover the truth and create a true subjective narrative. Things only changed when Phil Scraton chaired the Hillsborough panel and insisted on a complete evidence based interpretation of the events.



That is why I am so glad that the likes of Phil and the Club are asking for as much evidence as possible. We will get nowhere trying to convince people with various agendas and prejudices. The way forward is the weight of evidence we can provide.



So to the people who were there, please co-operate with the likes of Phil and the club because no matter how insignificant your statement is. It will help corroborate and strengthen other people's accounts.



They're separate things. The club and Phil Scraton's approach is entirely right, in gathering evidence and demanding thorough, independent investigation holding the proper authority - UEFA - to account. It will be for UEFA to determine whether Paris, or France, is fit to host Champions League finals, or how it should be sanctioned. Fans have responded brilliantly and submitted thousands of testimonies. I have absolute faith in the club pursuing this to the end, not least because of the righteous anger and support from so many high profile names connected to the club.But quite clearly, fans are also rightly angered by the French government and are responding to it. The narrative matters, too. There is a difference this time - 'the truth' is out there. It's all over social media, backed up by celebrities, journalists and VIPs. There is no need to accept the French government setting a false narrative so at odds with the widely visible, known truth. But no one is suggesting Billy Hogan or Tom Werner or Jurgen Klopp gets into a slanging match with Darmanin.There is interest in this thread in the politics of it. Most of us have little knowledge of French politics. Part of my post you're quoting was that there are people amplifying our anger on social media for their own purposes, particularly the far-right in France wanting to put *all* of the blame on the residents of Saint Denis, skipping over the state and the police's actions.