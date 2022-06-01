« previous next »
Re: Paris
Reply #1000
  • Kloppite
Re: Paris
Reply #1001
No one should be be surprised, the narrative was set on Saturday night, the great thing ever since, is no one is buying into the bullshit coming from Darmanin.
Re: Paris
Reply #1002
Almost puts our Government into perspective.

Im not sure any of our Ministers are as repulsive as those two.
Re: Paris
Reply #1003
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Today at 06:33:37 pm
She is an evil c*nt.

She has just talked about violence in Ligue 1 and in the same breath she talked about violence in English stadiums this season they have seen.

Has anyone seen St Etienne on Sunday and can fucking compare with Everton's pitch invasion?!?!?!

This is completely crazy

Everton fans in County Road, Liverpool did trash police cars.

Nothing to do with us but easy to conflate the two for French politicians.
Re: Paris
Reply #1004
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:46:07 pm
Everton fans in County Road, Liverpool did trash police cars.

Nothing to do with us but easy to conflate the two for French politicians.

They did. And it was bad. As was their pitch invasion.

But if I was a French minister Id focus more on police colluding with street gangs to mug and slash vulnerable tourists.
Re: Paris
Reply #1005
i had not heard about police cars.
but even then my point was it requires some guts to compare what is happening in french 1st division and in english 1st div. it makes absolutely no sense
Re: Paris
Reply #1006
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:47:55 pm
They did. And it was bad. As was their pitch invasion.

But if I was a French minister Id focus more on police colluding with street gangs to mug and slash vulnerable tourists.

You expect a politician to face facts and not deflect?

Blimey. ;D
Re: Paris
Reply #1007
https://twitter.com/phbrbrts/status/1531903878790356993

Anyone who was
@ChampionsLeague
 final on Saturday can ask for a refund for their ticket at this link
https://support.tickets-uclfinal.uefa.com/hc/en-us/requests/new
You can upload photos alongside your written complaint #LFC
@LFC
 
@LFCHelp
 
@TheAnfieldWrap
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,157
Re: Paris
Reply #1008
This is a diplomatic incident in the eyes of the French right? so why have they not summoned the British Ambassador to  see the French Foreign Secretary?  Why isn't our fool involved with Macron as well?
Re: Paris
Reply #1009
Honestly the club need to move on this right now and tell UEFA we will not partake in any matches in France until we are issued a full apology and guarantee our fans will be safe when they visit France in the future. I know they want all the facts and testimonials from fans before taking a legal challenge against these pricks but they are dragging our name through the mud. Those comments today where down right hurtful. I'm in an absolute rage reading them.
Re: Paris
Reply #1010
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 08:21:12 pm
https://twitter.com/phbrbrts/status/1531903878790356993

Anyone who was
@ChampionsLeague
 final on Saturday can ask for a refund for their ticket at this link
https://support.tickets-uclfinal.uefa.com/hc/en-us/requests/new
You can upload photos alongside your written complaint #LFC
@LFC
 
@LFCHelp
 
@TheAnfieldWrap
----------------

Do we know if this is just for those that bought through the UEFA ballot? What about those bought through LFC? And if this is open to anyone or just those that couldn't get I to the ground?
Re: Paris
Reply #1011
i watched some of this but not all of it, I heard he said that there is footage of Liverpool fans leaving after half time. and that the station platforms were full of red shirts, was this all he could muster to explain where the 40 thousand ticketless fans went to? and did he say he will show this footage? did he have anything else?
Re: Paris
Reply #1012
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 08:37:21 pm
Do we know if this is just for those that bought through the UEFA ballot? What about those bought through LFC? And if this is open to anyone or just those that couldn't get I to the ground?

No idea.  Presume its for those who were 'lucky' in the uefa ballot.   Just sharing what i read.   
Re: Paris
Reply #1013
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:36:36 pm
There is a discussion about the fiasco with Ian Byrne on now on France24
https://www.france24.com/en/live

Watched that earlier, good to see all four panellists backing us up.

But this channel is broadcast in English and obviously doesn't cater to French domestic audiences (or even French people abroad), does anyone know what the coverage has been like on French domestic TV channels?
Re: Paris
Reply #1014
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 08:43:07 pm
No idea.  Presume its for those who were 'lucky' in the uefa ballot.   Just sharing what i read.   

Thanks hopefully it's useful to a few people on here
Re: Paris
Reply #1015
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:42:40 pm
i watched some of this but not all of it, I heard he said that there is footage of Liverpool fans leaving after half time. and that the station platforms were full of red shirts, was this all he could muster to explain where the 40 thousand ticketless fans went to? and did he say he will show this footage? did he have anything else?
No, he had nothing. Was the most vague and incomprehensible part of the entire pack of lies. It's the most glaring gigantic hole in their narrative, but not the only one.
Re: Paris
Reply #1016
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:43:37 pm
Watched that earlier, good to see all four panellists backing us up.

But this channel is broadcast in English and obviously doesn't cater to French domestic audiences (or even French people abroad), does anyone know what the coverage has been like on French domestic TV channels?
I've barely come across anything on twitter or news sites that's supportive of them. The criticism comes from two distinct sides, with very different motives (the right focusing on the local gangs, the left on police violence). The complete absence of normal, remotely competent administration of a sporting event is pretty much universally recognised.
Re: Paris
Reply #1017
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:47:21 pm
No, he had nothing. Was the most vague and incomprehensible part of the entire pack of lies. It's the most glaring gigantic hole in their narrative, but not the only one.

I would argue the biggest hole in the narrative is that they had to change lies almost instantly. Fans arriving late was the original lie. When that was comprehensively debunked by actual iron clad evidence. They then switched narrative.

Telling the truth is a bit like first impressions, you only get once chance to be plausible.

Throwing one smear after another may work in politics, however doing that against a fan base so skilled and so determined at debunking lies, is just asking for trouble. They are in a hole and all they are doing is increasing their rate of digging.
Re: Paris
Reply #1018
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:21:52 pm
This is a diplomatic incident in the eyes of the French right? so why have they not summoned the British Ambassador to  see the French Foreign Secretary?  Why isn't our fool involved with Macron as well?

Too busy trying to save his own skin with a leadership challenge imminent.
Re: Paris
Reply #1019
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:55:13 pm
I would argue the biggest hole in the narrative is that they had to change lies almost instantly. Fans arriving late was the original lie. When that was comprehensively debunked by actual iron clad evidence. They then switched narrative.

Telling the truth is a bit like first impressions, you only get once chance to be plausible.

Throwing one smear after another may work in politics, however doing that against a fan base so skilled and so determined at debunking lies, is just asking for trouble. They are in a hole and all they are doing is increasing their rate of digging.

To quote Robin Day  they are here today, gone tomorrow politicians - they may even by out if a job in a few weeks, depending on how the elections go.

Throwing muck and lies at English supporters is probably the least of their concerns.
Re: Paris
Reply #1020
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:50:18 pm
I've barely come across anything on twitter or news sites that's supportive of them. The criticism comes from two distinct sides, with very different motives (the right focusing on the local gangs, the left on police violence). The complete absence of normal, remotely competent administration of a sporting event is pretty much universally recognised.

Personally, I think the way forward is to take politics and subjectivity out of the equation.

After Hillsborough we spent years trying to uncover the truth and create a true subjective narrative. Things only changed when Phil Scraton chaired the Hillsborough panel and insisted on a complete evidence based interpretation of the events.

That is why I am so glad that the likes of Phil and the Club are asking for as much evidence as possible. We will get nowhere trying to convince people with various agendas and prejudices. The way forward is the weight of evidence we can provide.

So to the people who were there, please co-operate with the likes of Phil and the club because no matter how insignificant your statement is. It will help corroborate and strengthen other people's accounts.
Re: Paris
Reply #1021
https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2022/06/podcast-latest-french-government-lies-reaction/ first class podcast about why today is not two confident ministers winning over the French People but two people becoming increasingly desperate as no one believes them
Re: Paris
Reply #1022
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:00:46 pm
To quote Robin Day  they are here today, gone tomorrow politicians - they may even by out if a job in a few weeks, depending on how the elections go.

Throwing muck and lies at English supporters is probably the least of their concerns.

Normally I would agree, however I have a feeling that the events of Saturday are going to end up in legal action.
Re: Paris
Reply #1023
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:21:08 pm
Normally I would agree, however I have a feeling that the events of Saturday are going to end up in legal action.

There were already rumours that the club were looking at the possibility.
Re: Paris
Reply #1024
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:09:40 pm
Personally, I think the way forward is to take politics and subjectivity out of the equation.

After Hillsborough we spent years trying to uncover the truth and create a true subjective narrative. Things only changed when Phil Scraton chaired the Hillsborough panel and insisted on a complete evidence based interpretation of the events.

That is why I am so glad that the likes of Phil and the Club are asking for as much evidence as possible. We will get nowhere trying to convince people with various agendas and prejudices. The way forward is the weight of evidence we can provide.

So to the people who were there, please co-operate with the likes of Phil and the club because no matter how insignificant your statement is. It will help corroborate and strengthen other people's accounts.
They're separate things. The club and Phil Scraton's approach is entirely right, in gathering evidence and demanding thorough, independent investigation holding the proper authority - UEFA - to account. It will be for UEFA to determine whether Paris, or France, is fit to host Champions League finals, or how it should be sanctioned. Fans have responded brilliantly and submitted thousands of testimonies. I have absolute faith in the club pursuing this to the end, not least because of the righteous anger and support from so many high profile names connected to the club.

But quite clearly, fans are also rightly angered by the French government and are responding to it. The narrative matters, too. There is a difference this time - 'the truth' is out there. It's all over social media, backed up by celebrities, journalists and VIPs. There is no need to accept the French government setting a false narrative so at odds with the widely visible, known truth. But no one is suggesting Billy Hogan or Tom Werner or Jurgen Klopp gets into a slanging match with Darmanin.

There is interest in this thread in the politics of it. Most of us have little knowledge of French politics. Part of my post you're quoting was that there are people amplifying our anger on social media for their own purposes, particularly the far-right in France wanting to put *all* of the blame on the residents of Saint Denis, skipping over the state and the police's actions.
Re: Paris
Reply #1025
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:27:23 pm
There were already rumours that the club were looking at the possibility.

I think the threat of legal action is exactly why UEFA commissioned a report into the Champions League final. That is why we must demand an official independent inquiry and provide as much individual evidence as we can.
Re: Paris
Reply #1026
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:34:44 pm
I think the threat of legal action is exactly why UEFA commissioned a report into the Champions League final. That is why we must demand an official independent inquiry and provide as much individual evidence as we can.

UEFA's silence is deafening, they've kept very quiet since putting that notice up regarding late arrival of fans (which was clearly straight up false). They know the'yre banged to rights and are saying nothing in the hope it goes away.

These French ministers just keep digging further into a massive hole.
Re: Paris
Reply #1027
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:31:27 pm
They're separate things. The club and Phil Scraton's approach is entirely right, in gathering evidence and demanding thorough, independent investigation holding the proper authority - UEFA - to account. It will be for UEFA to determine whether Paris, or France, is fit to host Champions League finals, or how it should be sanctioned. Fans have responded brilliantly and submitted thousands of testimonies. I have absolute faith in the club pursuing this to the end, not least because of the righteous anger and support from so many high profile names connected to the club.

But quite clearly, fans are also rightly angered by the French government and are responding to it. The narrative matters, too. There is a difference this time - 'the truth' is out there. It's all over social media, backed up by celebrities, journalists and VIPs. There is no need to accept the French government setting a false narrative so at odds with the widely visible, known truth. But no one is suggesting Billy Hogan or Tom Werner or Jurgen Klopp gets into a slanging match with Darmanin.

There is interest in this thread in the politics of it. Most of us have little knowledge of French politics. Part of my post you're quoting was that there are people amplifying our anger on social media for their own purposes, particularly the far-right in France wanting to put *all* of the blame on the residents of Saint Denis, skipping over the state and the police's actions.


I agree.

However, you have to be so careful. The moment you start attacking people politically, you lose a proportion of your audience.

Just continue parroting the evidence and you build a consensus. We just need to state the facts and leave France to sort out their huge problems. 
Re: Paris
Reply #1028
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:46:41 pm
UEFA's silence is deafening, they've kept very quiet since putting that notice up regarding late arrival of fans (which was clearly straight up false). They know the'yre banged to rights and are saying nothing in the hope it goes away.

These French ministers just keep digging further into a massive hole.

I think UEFA know it isn't going to go away. The final was an absolute clusterfuck. Their biggest problem is that it was between two clubs they have just gone to war with. Liverpool and Madrid won't let this drop.

My biggest fear would be that the French authorities keep digging and UEFA yet again escape from their clear culpability in the events of Saturday. 
Re: Paris
Reply #1029
The relative silence from high profile politicians on both sides of the house over here is disappointing.
Re: Paris
Reply #1030
Its not about left vs. right in France, or immigrants vs. non-immigrants, or what not. Those that try to make it so are pushing their own agendas, or worse, trying to obfuscate the issue.

What happened on Saturday in Paris appears to be a premediated conspiracy, by officials who had a duty of care, in a city that requested to hold the final, to put of thousands of innocent people in harms way, causing injuries and trauma to thousands, and then smear them afterwards. 

If so, then testimony from as many witnesses as possible, if brought before an impartial judge, jury or deliberative body of any reasonableness, could be enough to send all those responsible in planning and executing this crime, to jail.

The police, the municipality, the French ministers, UEFA -  every responsible party should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Re: Paris
Reply #1031
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:57:50 pm
The relative silence from high profile politicians on both sides of the house over here is disappointing.

Dont expect any help or sympathy from Johnson. Liverpool is "self pity city" to him.
