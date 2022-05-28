« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Paris  (Read 30667 times)

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,354
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Paris
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm »
Logged

Offline ★deb★, please ?

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 10:49:53 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:44:35 pm
Does that tweet picture Liverpool fans causing damage to a fence?

Need to be very careful with pictures in any circumstance. I've seen vids of fans picking up gas grenades and throwing it back over the fences.
This could be it, or could be something different.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,354
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Paris
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 10:52:45 pm »
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Yesterday at 10:49:53 pm
Need to be very careful with pictures in any circumstance. I've seen vids of fans picking up gas grenades and throwing it back over the fences.
This could be it, or could be something different.

Just seems strange that this picture is associated with French politicians appearing before the Senate, when it could form part of their defence that Liverpool fans caused the problem.
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 10:56:37 pm »
There was a video of a fan getting attacked and a car ran over him whilst Police just stood there, Is this video old?
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,688
Re: Paris
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 11:32:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:52:45 pm
Just seems strange that this picture is associated with French politicians appearing before the Senate, when it could form part of their defence that Liverpool fans caused the problem.
I've seen a couple of similar images - seems to be from immediately after the game finished, coinciding with reports of teargas being thrown over the fence and fans dispersing. I saw conflicting reports of whether the teargas came from police, or locals (don't know where they'd get it from) - looks likely that this is someone throwing something back, or reacting to that. A bit of an odd choice for a photo, but as far as I've seen, there have been no claims that Liverpool fans started the problems at the fan park. Don't think I've come across a single French news article defending the ministers responsible, and I've read plenty today (thanks to Google translate).
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,125
Re: Paris
« Reply #765 on: Today at 12:57:09 am »
Logged

Online RedMan2107

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #766 on: Today at 10:15:12 am »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,613
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
« Reply #767 on: Today at 10:25:10 am »

Apologies if already posted...

'After their departure, the #REDS #Liverpool supporters clean up. After their departure, #REDS #Liverpool fans are "cleaning house." #ChampionsLeagueFinal Paris - May 28, 2022':-

https://twitter.com/MainStandULTRAS/status/1531248493100158976 (with video)

Edit: apologies; I posted the wrong video, here it is - https://twitter.com/hz_press/status/1531266601638678528

« Last Edit: Today at 10:29:49 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline ★deb★, please ?

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #768 on: Today at 10:27:05 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:25:10 am
Apologies if already posted...

'After their departure, the #REDS #Liverpool supporters clean up. After their departure, #REDS #Liverpool fans are "cleaning house." #ChampionsLeagueFinal Paris - May 28, 2022':-

https://twitter.com/MainStandULTRAS/status/1531248493100158976 (with video)

This is a very weird video as received this yesterday as video 2/2 - in video 1/2 you see the coppers remove guns from the sewer hole in the ground u see the copper on the right standing, headline reading "terror attack averted?"
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,613
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Paris
« Reply #769 on: Today at 10:30:25 am »
Quote from: ★deb★, please ? on Today at 10:27:05 am
This is a very weird video as received this yesterday as video 2/2 - in video 1/2 you see the coppers remove guns from the sewer hole in the ground u see the copper on the right standing, headline reading "terror attack averted?"


Sorry mate - I posted the wrong link - corrected in the post above now (the correct link is https://twitter.com/hz_press/status/1531266601638678528:wave

« Last Edit: Today at 10:32:55 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline davidsteventon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #770 on: Today at 10:38:52 am »
Pure speculation but I read someone say looked like filming rig equipment and likely youtubers. Again. Speculation.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,688
Re: Paris
« Reply #771 on: Today at 10:42:24 am »
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 10:38:52 am
Pure speculation but I read someone say looked like filming rig equipment and likely youtubers. Again. Speculation.
Yeah, looked like a large tripod. Not an automatic weapon - and certainly not how the police would handle an automatic weapon, or allow people to be milling around within a few feet.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #772 on: Today at 10:48:57 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 10:42:24 am
Yeah, looked like a large tripod. Not an automatic weapon - and certainly not how the police would handle an automatic weapon, or allow people to be milling around within a few feet.

Indeed, if they thought they had automatic weapons they would have been suspicious of explosives, no way they don't erect a massive cordon and move everyone from the area.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,686
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Paris
« Reply #773 on: Today at 11:18:40 am »
Quote from: RedMan2107 on Today at 10:15:12 am
Not sure if anyone has posted this but what the fuck is going on here ?

https://twitter.com/mainstandultras/status/1531248382068822016?s=24&t=O95xcHbkpOIXHwOSmPsCdw

https://twitter.com/i/status/1531248493100158976

the person that posted this is entirely speculating (and seemingly wasn't even in Paris) which is unhelpful in this scenario. could be anything in those bags, even stolen phones, or they could just be trying to smuggle their way into the stadium somehow.

as others have said, as incompetent as the police were, i don't think they'd have been so blase about a potential terrorist attack or whatever.
Logged
YNWA.
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 