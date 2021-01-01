« previous next »
Author Topic: Paris  (Read 25311 times)

El_Frank

Re: Paris
Reply #680 on: Today at 04:12:00 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:45:54 am

Mark my words on this, though. This mindless tribalism and rampant desire to believe lies over clear facts will result, at some point, in another football stadium disaster, and next time it won't be us, it will be one of those other fanbases. I'm absolutely convinced of it. It will happen.


Yep, I think you could be right. What served us well was fan experience but replace our lot with inexperienced fans, for example, Newcastle fans or West Ham fans, and you could have a very different outcome very quickly. And that's the scary thing about these things, it can happen so quickly, almost innocuously, and before you know it this thing means that thing happens and...disaster.
I hope for all fans sake's that we are wrong about this and it never happens again but the signs suggest otherwise unfortunately.
stan_the_van

Re: Paris
Reply #681 on: Today at 04:12:57 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 10:02:03 am
police ignore organised crime and gang activities it happens in northern Ireland and I'm sure it happens in other places, was no different here
I lived in Epinay sur Seine (next to St Denis) 25 years ago. A new night club opened in town. The owners were Police officers nearing retirement "investing their nest eggs".

We found out that they were receiving "taxes" from criminal gangs and local pushers to turn a blind eye.

Not even close to a conspiracy.
Ziltoid

Re: Paris
Reply #682 on: Today at 04:15:45 pm
My lad was in the fan park practically all day.  He left after the game and was luckily ok.  He did see about 3 people get mugged and he was nearly pickpocketed the day after.  Said he'd wished he'd taken a normal t-shirt so he didn't stand out as much.  He went on his own and I'm happy he got home same safe, he made some Madrid friends on the Monday an they were talking about the police and the lies spouted by the establishment.

He's booked his hotel in Istanbul already
redmark

Re: Paris
Reply #683 on: Today at 04:45:02 pm
As mentioned earlier from the RMC link, other outlets now running with the story that UEFA and FFF estimate 2,800 fake ticket scans (again - no indication of whether that includes fake scans of valid tickets, like Andy Robertson's mate).

Slight suggestion in the way the report is being presented now that the extrapolation to '30 or 40 thousand' is by the police/ministry of the Interior, not by UEFA/FFF...
Levitz

Re: Paris
Reply #684 on: Today at 04:47:20 pm
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 02:47:47 pm
Brexit was the right choice after all.

I really hope we don't get caught up in a UK vs French Govt argument that links to Brexit and the dispute there around. I feel the identity of Liverpool Football Club embraces Europe I'd hate to become a useful pawn of the Tories.
bornandbRED

Re: Paris
Reply #685 on: Today at 04:49:28 pm
Yeah if that was Chelsea, there are deaths.

Worst part of this is seeing absolute tits who werent even there passing judgment online.
jillc

Re: Paris
Reply #686 on: Today at 04:50:11 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:45:02 pm
As mentioned earlier from the RMC link, other outlets now running with the story that UEFA and FFF estimate 2,800 fake ticket scans (again - no indication of whether that includes fake scans of valid tickets, like Andy Robertson's mate).

Slight suggestion in the way the report is being presented now that the extrapolation to '30 or 40 thousand' is by the police/ministry of the Interior, not by UEFA/FFF...

We still need to establish whether they are including the tickets which didn't immediately scan correctly, as those should not be in the number as they are genuine tickets which just didn't go through as normal.
Levitz

Re: Paris
Reply #687 on: Today at 04:50:49 pm
Mayor of the 12th Arrondissement where the fan park was, complimentary and apologetic to Liverpool supporters

https://twitter.com/RichardBouigue/status/1531652229970677761?s=20&t=Q5PttKbNO082sTcX-2wqtw
redmark

Re: Paris
Reply #688 on: Today at 04:51:30 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 04:47:20 pm
I really hope we don't get caught up in a UK vs French Govt argument that links to Brexit and the dispute there around. I feel the identity of Liverpool Football Club embraces Europe I'd hate to become a useful pawn of the Tories.
It's already been picked up as useful to the far-right in France, emphasising the role of local French of African/North African origin, unfortunately but inevitably. The left are focusing on the (ongoing) incompetence and brutality of the police.

Either way, it's already a huge issue in their National Assembly elections next week.
redmark

Re: Paris
Reply #689 on: Today at 04:51:54 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:50:11 pm
We still need to establish whether they are including the tickets which didn't immediately scan correctly, as those should not be in the number as they are genuine tickets which just didn't go through as normal.
Definitely.
jillc

Re: Paris
Reply #690 on: Today at 04:53:10 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:49:28 pm
Yeah if that was Chelsea, there are deaths.

Worst part of this is seeing absolute tits who werent even there passing judgment online.

A number of journalists were making the same point. I can't remember whether it was Miguel Delaney or Rob Draper who were just incredulous over the way other fans were preferring to believe the lies rather than the facts being reported by the fans and the media. As has been pointed out this is about all fans being treated with care when they go to football matches and tribalism should not be a part of that. Sadly some people just cannot help themselves.
redmark

Re: Paris
Reply #691 on: Today at 04:55:52 pm
Thread on the 2,800 'fakes' here - https://twitter.com/afpfr/status/1531639243470254080

Pierre Barthelemy (lawyer, French football fans representative?) mentioned in this has been excellent, and all over French media. Also a representative of FSE, whose name escapes me...

Jill - he actually makes the point about 'false fake' readings, and even uses Robertson's club allocation ticket as an example.

"An investigation has been entrusted to the Paris judicial police into the alleged ticket fraud..."
lionel_messias

Re: Paris
Reply #692 on: Today at 04:59:42 pm
I hope legal actions can be taken over this. I'm not a legal expert but criminal negligence and mistreatment, unlawful use of pepper sprays and tear gas, reck-less endangerment?

Aside from that, I can see some Liverpool fans might no long support Uefa events by buying tickets, however of course we all want to support our team who do very well in the Champions League.

I was desperate to take my 8 year old to Paris (on his birthday) but in hindsight lucky we did not go, I'm not sure how we would have coped with a hostile, dangerous situation.

Absolutely f-ing disgraceful and criminal scenes - shame on Uefa, who make so much money out of this farrago.
damomad

Re: Paris
Reply #693 on: Today at 05:02:09 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 04:50:49 pm
Mayor of the 12th Arrondissement where the fan park was, complimentary and apologetic to Liverpool supporters

https://twitter.com/RichardBouigue/status/1531652229970677761?s=20&t=Q5PttKbNO082sTcX-2wqtw

Well in.
