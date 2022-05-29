To be clear, though, this (again, one of many) root cause doesnt excuse how slow they were to react, their inability to deal with the violent local youths, the aggression the police showed, the lack of stewarding in the queues for the gates, or the lack of communication. This was ALL avoidable. It was ALL something they could have dealt with in good time if they'd have tried instead of just acting as if it was all our fault. It's fucking unacceptable. All of it. Heads should roll.



To be fair, the "strike" or whatever it was clearly played a part, as the RER B is normally the main way to get to the stadium (and also Charles de Gaulle Airport) and it would certainly have changed things in terms of planning an preparation. So, having one of the major lines in the city (especially in terms of transport to the stadium from the city) not operating, might have complicated things. However, the main issue that has become clear from the press conference today with quotes from the French sports minister and others. They clearly saw Liverpool fans as thugs and not worthy of being treated like "normal" people. In my view that's why they did, what they did. That's why riot police came out after the final whistle, that's why they treated everyone as a possible criminal creating bottlenecks, where every single person had to come through, letting people wait for hours witho not information or anything else. It's a fucking shambles. Again, I can't speak from my own experience, because the places I went to were fine with people having a blast - be that Liverpool supporters or French people like those in the Fanzone selling beer. It was nothing but a friendly atmosphere. At the same time, it felt like a lot of the coppers were just waiting for someone to make a wrong move. I just feel like expectation from the organisers and the police played such a big part in this. They expected a mob of 60K people, who would do anything to get into the stadium or cause problem in any other way. The reality though was that there were 60k people who were in Paris who wanted to have a good time. Not denying that there might have been some troublemakers amongst those 60k people, but compared to the amount of people who were there, their number was barely noticeable. So much stuff is coming out, that clearly shows that the people in charge were expecting 60k troublemakers and they organised things to fit that narrative. So many things point to that, like the setup to get access to the Fanzone or all those stories from the stadium. And that's not even taking into account that they probably had no interest in adressing the fact that there a major societal issues in the area around the stadium, because (especially) for politicians that would mean admittting that things in the country have gone in the wrong direction. It's way easier to blame "foreign hooligans" for the mess and that's what's making me sick...