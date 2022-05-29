https://twitter.com/FFLose/status/1530657070638309377
So I wonder if the French minister has seen this footage of the stewards letting in locals under the barriers? I would guess not, as it wouldn't suit their agenda.
To be fair I think this one has already been explained away. The guy is somewhat famous and had a ticket. The problem, as with elsewhere, was that the ticket readers werent working so everyone was stuck at the turnstile. the woman recognised him and he had a genuine ticket. Probably shouldnt be letting people she knows in but not sure this is as bad as it seems.
I'm gonna say something now that will go against most of whats been said, and just let me state that this bears no relation as to what was going on at the ground or the way there. I met up with mates the next morning who had tickets tell me that it was a shitshow, and from what Ive read and seen its a fucking disgrace.
For my part, just our day, I cant really knock it. Maybe we were just lucky
We went to the fanzone and had a cracking time. No hassle at all from any coppers, walking past them with carry outs and although they were tooled up they were all pretty pleasant. Nodding to us etc. Partied outside from early doors, went in to the fanzone, which was pretty much as expected to be honest. Just absolutely chocker. After the live shows finished we went out the park and walked past all the police with no trouble whatsoever, and went and found a pub away from the park. Had a couple of pints there again with no hassle.
Went back into the fanzone to watch on the big screens and left afterwards straight to the station. Again no hassle. Although I did see stuff the next day on the telly about it kicking off at the fan zone with the cops. That must have been later on.
Only semi trouble we had was when we got back into town and some Real fans were more interested in provoking us than just celebrating their win. Strange lot.
Like I say, if I hadnt heard, seen, and read others accounts I would have had this down as one of the less troublesome aways.
Just gotta be glad we got away so easily, but gutted for everyone elses experience.
I was listening to the French telly on the Sunday and they seemed to be giving a LOT more criticism to the French and UEFA than the fans.