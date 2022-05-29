« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Paris  (Read 18122 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,912
  • Dutch Class
Re: Paris
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 11:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm
Like many others, I was caught in some of this fucking shitshow on Saturday. I've been talking to friends today, and we have stumbled upon something which we think is one of the (many) root causes.


Miguel Delaney's article in The Independent is pretty much saying the same with this being highlighted as a considerable issue
Logged

Offline Elliemental

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • You Love Us
Re: Paris
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Usman1987 on Yesterday at 08:14:12 am
Listening to French radio, and the events of Saturday are dominating the discussions. French media openly criticising the police operation and complimenting the patience of fans.

I have a couple of Parisienne friends who have been in contact with me since early Sunday. They're telling me the same thing. They're shitting themselves thinking they'll have future events taken from them but the people just aren't buying their lies.
Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:00:20 pm
There's zero possibility there was anywhere near that many forgeries doing the rounds. Zilch.

I mean it's just basic maths. It's fucking impossible.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,582
Re: Paris
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:12:17 pm
Miguel Delaney's article in The Independent is pretty much saying the same with this being highlighted as a considerable issue

Good. I'm glad it's been picked up. I've sent stuff to Phil too.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm
Like many others, I was caught in some of this fucking shitshow on Saturday. I've been talking to friends today, and we have stumbled upon something which we think is one of the (many) root causes.

I arrived at the stadium with 4 others. 3 of them had tickets in the neutral end, me and my brother had tickets in our end (genuine tickets, from the ballot, as if it needed to be said ::)). My brother and I experienced the absolute joke at Gate Y, along with the various pepper spray / tear gas incidents. Also got caught in the pepper spray on our way back post-match. But we didn't go through the hell of that approach to the Gates that others did.

I believe a big reason we got "lucky" was that we were able to take the RER B, which was not at all busy when we took it at around 7pm. My understanding is that the RER B was only operational from Gare du Nord, and NOT any earlier stations. A friend of mine changed at Chatelet and was specifically told to get the RER D. Others at Gare du Nord were specifically directed to the RER D due to a strike.

We have done some research on this, and found this article from Le Parisien suggests 37000 people took the RER D to the ground on Saturday, compared to 6000 on the RER B. For a normal event, they expect 10000 to take the D, and 15000 to take the B. So it was completely flipped, and then some. The reason for this flip was a partial strike on the RER B. The problem, however, was that despite it being only a partial strike, all comms was to avoid the RER B. And despite the comms to use RER D instead of RER B, the organisers at the Stade de France DID NOT CHANGE THEIR PLANS TO ACCOMMODATE THIS.

See the map below (credit to Pata, formerly of this parish) to illustrate this issue. They planned for 10k via the Red route, but got 37k. They planned for 15k via the blue route but got 6k. Eventually, they did stop directing everyone via the Red route and started directing people from RER D via the green route. If this had been done from 6.30pm...  :butt



Here is the Le Parisien link with the numbers quoted above: https://www.leparisien.fr/seine-saint-denis-93/stade-de-france-la-greve-sur-le-rer-b-a-t-elle-contribue-au-chaos-la-ratp-rejette-toute-responsabilite-29-05-2022-VG4WI7AVHNA7RFQ627AIWSOHQA.php

Here's a Tweet from RER B telling everyone to take the RER D: https://twitter.com/RERB/status/1529841892929810434

To be clear, though, this (again, one of many) root cause doesnt excuse how slow they were to react, their inability to deal with the violent local youths, the aggression the police showed, the lack of stewarding in the queues for the gates, or the lack of communication. This was ALL avoidable. It was ALL something they could have dealt with in good time if they'd have tried instead of just acting as if it was all our fault. It's fucking unacceptable. All of it. Heads should roll.


We were at Chatelet, directed by the police to RER D
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,899
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Paris
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 11:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm
Good. I'm glad it's been picked up. I've sent stuff to Phil too.

I am glad you are back Rhi. Here is that Delaney article.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-fans-police-champions-league-final-b2089992.html
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline thefatcontroller1979

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 11:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 11:18:40 pm

We were at Chatelet, directed by the police to RER D

That green line was basically my path from the station to my gate, got lucky getting to it and it turned out it was the one i needed. Put in the club form that i thought one of the reasons for the problems was the lack of signage telling people where they needed to be so people made a straight line to the stadium from the station.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,664
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Paris
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 11:27:04 pm »
From the stories I've read you would see better organisation in a Lidl or Tesco
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,899
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Paris
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 11:28:00 pm »
This from Chris Williams. Interesting that even UEFA realise there are differences of opinion from those actually at the stadium, they are having to take this seriously because of all the write ups and evidence.

UEFA sources: Full independent investigation into #UCLfinal launched because of conflicting information between host authorities and in-situ UEFA representatives / observers, plus sheer weight of evidence from reports on the night. Exec Cttee understand the seriousness.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,667
Re: Paris
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 11:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm
I have a couple of Parisienne friends who have been in contact with me since early Sunday. They're telling me the same thing. They're shitting themselves thinking they'll have future events taken from them but the people just aren't buying their lies.
I think future sporting events are the least of their worries. They have National Assembly elections next week. The left is focusing on Ministry of the Interior incompetence and police brutality; the right on immigration and the criminal 'no-go area' of Saint Denis. The Sporting and Interior ministers have been summoned to their equivalent of a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. 'Blame the English' looks like a desperate attempt to retain political support that is already being ripped apart by many journalists and politicians.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,595
  • Red since '64
Re: Paris
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 11:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:23:31 pm
Be interesting to see the French public view. Macron and his Ministers are seen as massively untrustworthy and theyre blatantly lying. Would be a crying shame if this cost them

Except that that would be to no ones advantage except Le Pen.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,430
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Paris
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 11:33:38 pm »
Quote from: thefatcontroller1979 on Yesterday at 11:24:43 pm
That green line was basically my path from the station to my gate, got lucky getting to it and it turned out it was the one i needed. Put in the club form that i thought one of the reasons for the problems was the lack of signage telling people where they needed to be so people made a straight line to the stadium from the station.
I wanted to get the B route because it was closer and shorter walk to stadium but at Gare du Nord there didn't seem to be any trains on that route so got the D line, the strike action clearly affected things now seeing this evidence, really the whole situation was a nightmare from the start, we were literally thrown to the wovles on Saturday
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
Re: Paris
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 11:35:02 pm »
Quote
https://twitter.com/FFLose/status/1530657070638309377

So I wonder if the French minister has seen this footage of the stewards letting in locals under the barriers? I would guess not, as it wouldn't suit their agenda.

To be fair I think this one has already been explained away. The guy is somewhat famous and had a ticket. The problem, as with elsewhere, was that the ticket readers werent working so everyone was stuck at the turnstile. the woman recognised him and he had a genuine ticket. Probably shouldnt be letting people she knows in but not sure this is as bad as it seems.

I'm gonna say something now that will go against most of whats been said, and just let me state that this bears no relation as to what was going on at the ground or the way there. I met up with mates the next morning who had tickets tell me that it was a shitshow, and from what Ive read and seen its a fucking disgrace.

For my part, just our day, I cant really knock it. Maybe we were just lucky

We went to the fanzone and had a cracking time. No hassle at all from any coppers, walking past them with carry outs and although they were tooled up they were all pretty pleasant. Nodding to us etc. Partied outside from early doors, went in to the fanzone, which was pretty much as expected to be honest. Just absolutely chocker. After the live shows finished we went out the park and walked past all the police with no trouble whatsoever, and went and found a pub away from the park. Had a couple of pints there again with no hassle.

Went back into the fanzone to watch on the big screens and left afterwards straight to the station. Again no hassle. Although I did see stuff the next day on the telly about it kicking off at the fan zone with the cops. That must have been later on.

Only semi trouble we had was when we got back into town and some Real fans were more interested in provoking us than just celebrating their win. Strange lot.

Like I say, if I hadnt heard, seen, and read others accounts I would have had this down as one of the less troublesome aways.

Just gotta be glad we got away so easily, but gutted for everyone elses experience.

I was listening to the French telly on the Sunday and they seemed to be giving a LOT more criticism to the French and  UEFA than the fans.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,898
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Paris
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 11:35:37 pm »
Apparently even some of the suits had problems and have demanded answers from UEFA. And we know UEFA is all about money. If their corporate suits are complaining, they'll pay attention.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,930
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Paris
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 11:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm
To be clear, though, this (again, one of many) root cause doesnt excuse how slow they were to react, their inability to deal with the violent local youths, the aggression the police showed, the lack of stewarding in the queues for the gates, or the lack of communication. This was ALL avoidable. It was ALL something they could have dealt with in good time if they'd have tried instead of just acting as if it was all our fault. It's fucking unacceptable. All of it. Heads should roll.

To be fair, the "strike" or whatever it was clearly played a part, as the RER B is normally the main way to get to the stadium (and also Charles de Gaulle Airport) and it would certainly have changed things in terms of planning an preparation. So, having one of the major lines in the city (especially in terms of transport to the stadium from the city) not operating, might have complicated things. However, the main issue that has become clear from the press conference today with quotes from the French sports minister and others. They clearly saw Liverpool fans as thugs and not worthy of being treated like "normal" people. In my view that's why they did, what they did. That's why riot police came out after the final whistle, that's why they treated everyone as a possible criminal creating bottlenecks, where every single person had to come through, letting people wait for hours witho not information or anything else. It's a fucking shambles. Again, I can't speak from my own experience, because the places I went to were fine with people having a blast - be that Liverpool supporters or French people like those in the Fanzone selling beer. It was nothing but a friendly atmosphere. At the same time, it felt like a lot of the coppers were just waiting for someone to make a wrong move. I just feel like expectation from the organisers and the police played such a big part in this. They expected a mob of 60K people, who would do anything to get into the stadium or cause problem in any other way. The reality though was that there were 60k people who were in Paris who wanted to have a good time. Not denying that there might have been some troublemakers amongst those 60k people, but compared to the amount of people who were there, their number was barely noticeable. So much stuff is coming out, that clearly shows that  the people in charge were expecting 60k troublemakers and they organised things to fit that narrative. So many things point to that, like the setup to get access to the Fanzone or all those stories  from the stadium. And that's not even taking into account that they probably had no interest in adressing the fact that there a major societal issues in the area around the stadium, because (especially) for politicians that would mean admittting that things in the country have gone in the wrong direction. It's way easier to blame "foreign hooligans" for the mess and that's what's making me sick...
Logged

Offline jayshields66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
Re: Paris
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 11:48:14 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 11:33:38 pm
I wanted to get the B route because it was closer and shorter walk to stadium but at Gare du Nord there didn't seem to be any trains on that route so got the D line, the strike action clearly affected things now seeing this evidence, really the whole situation was a nightmare from the start, we were literally thrown to the wovles on Saturday

Bought train tickets at Saint-Michel Notre Dame and was told by desk clerk to change at Gare Du Nord for the stadium. When we got to platform the sign was showing train direct to the stadium on the B line. We went straight there and didn't change because we knew this was the Liverpool entrance which had been communicated to us in all the documentation and app before the game.

Doesn't add up with strike action but maybe they put the trains on eventually, this was at 6:30. Maybe the rail staff didn't know that fans had to go different routes. We were near to Real Madrid fan zone so maybe they were just directing everyone the station closed to Madrid end.  Could have done with better directions for fans at the stations, felt this was very poor and other host cities have made this really clear.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,684
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Paris
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 11:50:54 pm »
Our fans were nothing but patient and respectful despite being angry. I probably narrowly missed the worst of the police brutality (and just about missed a mist of pepper spray) but I feel sick thinking about it. the entire organisation was a joke.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,430
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Paris
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 11:52:44 pm »
Quote from: jayshields66 on Yesterday at 11:48:14 pm
Bought train tickets at Saint-Michel Notre Dame and was told by desk clerk to change at Gare Du Nord for the stadium. When we got to platform the sign was showing train direct to the stadium on the B line. We went straight there and didn't change because we knew this was the Liverpool entrance which had been communicated to us in all the documentation and app before the game.

Doesn't add up with strike action but maybe they put the trains on eventually, this was at 6:30. Maybe the rail staff didn't know that fans had to go different routes. We were near to Real Madrid fan zone so maybe they were just directing everyone the station closed to Madrid end.  Could have done with better directions for fans at the stations, felt this was very poor and other host cities have made this really clear.
there might have been RER B running at some point in all honesty the station is so big and not well sign posted and I had my ticket on me in a busy area I just wanted to get to the ground and RER D was pulling up as I reached the platform, but there was clearly a reduced service due to the strikes
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,684
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Paris
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 11:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm
Like many others, I was caught in some of this fucking shitshow on Saturday. I've been talking to friends today, and we have stumbled upon something which we think is one of the (many) root causes.

I arrived at the stadium with 4 others. 3 of them had tickets in the neutral end, me and my brother had tickets in our end (genuine tickets, from the ballot, as if it needed to be said ::)). My brother and I experienced the absolute joke at Gate Y, along with the various pepper spray / tear gas incidents. Also got caught in the pepper spray on our way back post-match. But we didn't go through the hell of that approach to the Gates that others did.

I believe a big reason we got "lucky" was that we were able to take the RER B, which was not at all busy when we took it at around 7pm. My understanding is that the RER B was only operational from Gare du Nord, and NOT any earlier stations. A friend of mine changed at Chatelet and was specifically told to get the RER D. Others at Gare du Nord were specifically directed to the RER D due to a strike.

We have done some research on this, and found this article from Le Parisien suggests 37000 people took the RER D to the ground on Saturday, compared to 6000 on the RER B. For a normal event, they expect 10000 to take the D, and 15000 to take the B. So it was completely flipped, and then some. The reason for this flip was a partial strike on the RER B. The problem, however, was that despite it being only a partial strike, all comms was to avoid the RER B. And despite the comms to use RER D instead of RER B, the organisers at the Stade de France DID NOT CHANGE THEIR PLANS TO ACCOMMODATE THIS.

See the map below (credit to Pata, formerly of this parish) to illustrate this issue. They planned for 10k via the Red route, but got 37k. They planned for 15k via the blue route but got 6k. Eventually, they did stop directing everyone via the Red route and started directing people from RER D via the green route. If this had been done from 6.30pm...  :butt



Here is the Le Parisien link with the numbers quoted above: https://www.leparisien.fr/seine-saint-denis-93/stade-de-france-la-greve-sur-le-rer-b-a-t-elle-contribue-au-chaos-la-ratp-rejette-toute-responsabilite-29-05-2022-VG4WI7AVHNA7RFQ627AIWSOHQA.php

Here's a Tweet from RER B telling everyone to take the RER D: https://twitter.com/RERB/status/1529841892929810434

To be clear, though, this (again, one of many) root cause doesnt excuse how slow they were to react, their inability to deal with the violent local youths, the aggression the police showed, the lack of stewarding in the queues for the gates, or the lack of communication. This was ALL avoidable. It was ALL something they could have dealt with in good time if they'd have tried instead of just acting as if it was all our fault. It's fucking unacceptable. All of it. Heads should roll.

this is interesting and I just exchanged a few messages with Pata on the same. one of the police officers told me 'no football fans' when trying to get to RER-B, another then told me it was a strike. I'm almost certain i saw people walking down to the platform. whether it was running from Chatelet i'm unsure - but google maps is rarely inaccurate and whilst it flagged there was issues, it had times available. may just have been policemen not knowing the facts.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline jayshields66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
Re: Paris
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 11:57:51 pm »
They were definitely running and every 10 minutes, terminating at the stadium. It was empty when we got it.

Not literally empty but very few supporters on it.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:08 am by jayshields66 »
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,430
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Paris
« Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:55:00 pm
this is interesting and I just exchanged a few messages with Pata on the same. one of the police officers told me 'no football fans' when trying to get to RER-B, another then told me it was a strike. I'm almost certain i saw people walking down to the platform. whether it was running from Chatelet i'm unsure - but google maps is rarely inaccurate and whilst it flagged there was issues, it had times available. may just have been policemen not knowing the facts.
the departure boarding in the train station had alerts on it but was in French so no idea what it said, there was very little communication about the effects of the strike on services, a strike should never been allowed to take place anyway
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,912
  • Dutch Class
Re: Paris
« Reply #541 on: Today at 12:04:12 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:28:00 pm
This from Chris Williams. Interesting that even UEFA realise there are differences of opinion from those actually at the stadium, they are having to take this seriously because of all the write ups and evidence.

UEFA sources: Full independent investigation into #UCLfinal launched because of conflicting information between host authorities and in-situ UEFA representatives / observers, plus sheer weight of evidence from reports on the night. Exec Cttee understand the seriousness.

Or in other words,  our corporate sponsors and media partners know the French authorities are full of shite and we're now worried about our future negotiations
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,110
Re: Paris
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:08:39 am »
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1531409735836217344

The clip of the French official  that said we cause deaths.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,065
  • ....mmm
Re: Paris
« Reply #543 on: Today at 12:16:07 am »
Dam Austin has been phenomenal, comes across so well.
Logged
:D

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #544 on: Today at 12:19:43 am »
If you were at the Stade de France on Saturday and and were close to events, wed like to hear from you.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/30/share-your-experiences-of-events-at-the-champions-league-final
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,044
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Paris
« Reply #545 on: Today at 12:25:19 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:58:25 pm
Letter from Tom Werner. It's strong.



thats great stuff from Tom Werner.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,304
Re: Paris
« Reply #546 on: Today at 12:33:04 am »
Sorry if I've missed this but is there anything more concrete on concerns raised by the club in the lead up to the final? One of local journos tweeted it I think. Maybe they will wait before releasing that
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #547 on: Today at 12:50:31 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 12:33:04 am
Sorry if I've missed this but is there anything more concrete on concerns raised by the club in the lead up to the final? One of local journos tweeted it I think. Maybe they will wait before releasing that

Werner has written to the French Govt, the club are collecting testimony, Billy Horgan has released a statement. I think they are doing pretty well at addressing this so far all things considered
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,730
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Paris
« Reply #548 on: Today at 12:51:44 am »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 12:50:31 am
Werner has written to the French Govt, the club are collecting testimony, Billy Horgan has released a statement. I think they are doing pretty well at addressing this so far all things considered
He was referring to the lead up to the final ..

I dont know myself.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,859
Re: Paris
« Reply #549 on: Today at 01:06:21 am »
Any link to the Dan Austin stuff on French tv?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,110
Re: Paris
« Reply #550 on: Today at 01:14:15 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:06:21 am
Any link to the Dan Austin stuff on French tv?

There you go sweet  cheeks.

https://twitter.com/_Dan_Austin/status/1531321917067649024
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,859
Re: Paris
« Reply #551 on: Today at 01:32:50 am »
Thanks hun
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Paris
« Reply #552 on: Today at 01:42:41 am »
I wasn't there. I was upset at the time the reports were coming out before the game, seeing the stuff on social media, etc., and I'm even more upset now. It's a fucking disgrace. Honestly, I hope one day I can get to see us in a big final, and I just keep thinking that could have been me and my old man and how fucking awful that would have been. It's scary to even think about, yet alone experience. Solidarity with our fellow Reds and let's make sure these bastards pay for what they did to our supporters on Saturday.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 