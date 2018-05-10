Hi all. Got back last night. I am utterly disgusted by what happened but it seems like the cover up by the revolting French authorities extends beyond what happened to our fans.



My Spanish cousin's girlfriend is from Madrid and a lifelong fan, she went to the match and apparently their bus was ambushed by local scumbags who proceeded to rob them of their tickets... French authorities were nearby and did nothing about it. Luckily the ticket the scumbags tried to steal off her was ripped in the process and she kept the part with the barcode.



Think both sets of fans and clubs need to come together on this one. I am going to be making a lot of noise on social media, I am a no one but as a unit we could make a lot of noise. I am just shocked at how bad it was and how much it actually was.