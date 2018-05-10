« previous next »
Author Topic: Paris  (Read 9981 times)

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
« Reply #280 on: Today at 04:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:15:39 pm
Paris has the 2024 Olympics. God help everyone with the policing and security then.  :-X

I doubt if there will be any large build up of crowds but a few rich Americans, Japanese, Arabs etc. getting mugged and steamed won't be good publicity.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Paris
« Reply #281 on: Today at 04:20:01 pm »
Quote from: arm5ky on Today at 02:01:38 pm
Im fkng fuming.

Press conference:

  • 20k tickets were fake
  • over half the 30 people arrested were British.
  • RM sorted transport for fans from there fanzone to stadium whereas LFC left their fans to sort themselves .

Bullshit excuses.
How is it Fans fault if true for so many fake tickets to be in circulation its UEFA fault. And no evidence of this forthcoming. I smell bullshit.
How can you get tier gas, riot police and pepper spray, yet only arrest 30 people.
It was 1mile away ffs. Whereas ours was miles away.


The turnstiles weren't even working,there's video of the tickets being checked by hand & then people were having to crawl under the turnstile.
Offline Samie

Re: Paris
« Reply #282 on: Today at 04:20:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:17:38 pm
I doubt if there will be any large build up of crowds but a few rich Americans, Japanese, Arabs etc. getting mugged and steamed won't be good publicity.

See i think there will be mate. The last Olympics was empty stadiums due to Covid and delayed a year. They are encouraging people to come to Paris and make it an "event".
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Paris
« Reply #283 on: Today at 04:21:00 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:56:47 pm
You have a situation were the French have seen drunken England fans storm Wembley by pushing past a very thin blue line of PC Dixons, Old Trafford stormed by their own fans and the end of season pitch invasions involving assaults on players and taunting of opposition managers. Allied to the problems the French football authorities have had with their own fans and the unsavoury and heavy handed reputation of the French riot police - a view shared by many of the French - you can see the potential for a tinderbox.

And interesting to see that there were problems outside the ground for their Cup Final.
I certainly appreciate all that. Behaviour in England has deteriorated badly, with little or no consequences for the offenders, particularly at the end of the season. The Ingurland fanbase reputation has never risen above gutter level either.

Despite that, a Liverpool v Real Madrid game is never a high risk event. Police simply have to police the actual occasion, not their preconceived ideas and prejudices. Of course, have the heavy mob on standby to cover all potentials, but police the actual circumstances in front of you. Then, you don't end up tear gassing children with legitimate and very expensive tickets to enter a family sporting event with their parents.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
« Reply #284 on: Today at 04:22:31 pm »
I'm pretty sure I heard on either Sky or BBC that the French were claiming that Liverpool had asked for paper tickets rather than electronic ones?

This can't be right? To get into France you need to show your vaccine status so I'm sure the vast majority of fans'll have smart phones.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Paris
« Reply #285 on: Today at 04:23:13 pm »
Online Caston

Re: Paris
« Reply #286 on: Today at 04:23:36 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Paris
« Reply #287 on: Today at 04:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:20:26 pm
See i think there will be mate. The last Olympics was empty stadiums due to Covid and delayed a year. They are encouraging people to come to Paris and make it an "event".
It will certainly be an event for the local scumbags looking to attack and rob civilised visitors.

Online Circa1892

Re: Paris
« Reply #288 on: Today at 04:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:23:58 pm
It will certainly be an event for the local scumbags looking to attack and rob civilised visitors.

Also for Macron and his Ministers to further their "strategic" relationships with Qatar.

And for the police to top up their salaries with bungs from the local gangs.
Online Armchair expert

Re: Paris
« Reply #289 on: Today at 04:27:13 pm »
Funny how Mr working class fans hero who has a fucking opinion on everything Gary Neville hasnt said a word over this This transcends club rivalry and could have happened to any fanbase and being a Manc and a bitter one at that his voice could carry a lot of weight for support .But nope not a fucking peep yet the c*nt wasnt off the TV when it was the Super League on the table
Online Euskadi

Re: Paris
« Reply #290 on: Today at 04:27:43 pm »
Hi all. Got back last night. I am utterly disgusted by what happened but it seems like the cover up by the revolting French authorities extends beyond what happened to our fans.

My Spanish cousin's girlfriend is from Madrid and a lifelong fan, she went to the match and apparently their bus was ambushed by local scumbags who proceeded to rob them of their tickets... French authorities were nearby and did nothing about it. Luckily the ticket the scumbags tried to steal off her was ripped in the process and she kept the part with the barcode.

Think both sets of fans and clubs need to come together on this one. I am going to be making a lot of noise on social media, I am a no one but as a unit we could make a lot of noise. I am just shocked at how bad it was and how much it actually was.
Online redmark

Re: Paris
« Reply #291 on: Today at 04:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:23:36 pm
Share your experiences with the club:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-asks-fans-share-champions-league-final-experiences

"Liverpool FC is asking supporters who attended the Champions League final in Paris to complete a feedback form in order to support the investigation into the operational management of the event.

The club officially requested a formal and transparent investigation into the issues supporters faced in and around Stade de France, before and after kick-off.

The form can be accessed online here and will also be sent via email directly to supporters who purchased a ticket for the game.

LFC would like to thank all fans for taking the time to complete the form and share their experiences with us."

Good to see the club taking this very seriously and collecting evidence.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Paris
« Reply #292 on: Today at 04:29:22 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:17:38 pm
I doubt if there will be any large build up of crowds but a few rich Americans, Japanese, Arabs etc. getting mugged and steamed won't be good publicity.

Theyll probably have the army out to help keep things in line wont they? A lot of the London security checks were done by armed forces here I seem to remember.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
« Reply #293 on: Today at 04:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:21:00 pm
I certainly appreciate all that. Behaviour in England has deteriorated badly, with little or no consequences for the offenders, particularly at the end of the season. The Ingurland fanbase reputation has never risen above gutter level either.

Despite that, a Liverpool v Real Madrid game is never a high risk event. Police simply have to police the actual occasion, not their preconceived ideas and prejudices. Of course, have the heavy mob on standby to cover all potentials, but police the actual circumstances in front of you. Then, you don't end up tear gassing children with legitimate and very expensive tickets to enter a family sporting event with their parents.

Can't disagree with anything you say but the French riot police's view of 'policing the event' is to assume they'll need to be heavy handed.

My only experience of the police in France was when my wallet was lifted on a train to Nice from Menton. I reported it to the police in Menton as my card was used there. Believe it or not two coppers, one fluent in English and his 'prentice, went round the shops it had been used in to try and identify the perps. From deescriptions thet were part of a Russian gang who operated around the railways. What surprised me was the lack of CCTV anywhere, albeit in a small provincial town.

However these were local coppers not the CRS or Gendarmerie riot squads.
Online redhokie8

Re: Paris
« Reply #294 on: Today at 04:31:25 pm »
Blown away with some of the vile comments on other teams boards.
Online Fromola

Re: Paris
« Reply #295 on: Today at 04:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:15:39 pm
Paris has the 2024 Olympics. God help everyone with the policing and security then.  :-X

They'll be forced to properly step up the security. Euro 2016 passed off okay (final at Stade de France) so it's capable when they put the right measures in place.

Also football fans are still viewed as vermin, particularly English ones. The police would never get away with tear gassing families going to the Olympics.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
« Reply #296 on: Today at 04:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Euskadi on Today at 04:27:43 pm
Hi all. Got back last night. I am utterly disgusted by what happened but it seems like the cover up by the revolting French authorities extends beyond what happened to our fans.

My Spanish cousin's girlfriend is from Madrid and a lifelong fan, she went to the match and apparently their bus was ambushed by local scumbags who proceeded to rob them of their tickets... French authorities were nearby and did nothing about it. Luckily the ticket the scumbags tried to steal off her was ripped in the process and she kept the part with the barcode.

Think both sets of fans and clubs need to come together on this one. I am going to be making a lot of noise on social media, I am a no one but as a unit we could make a lot of noise. I am just shocked at how bad it was and how much it actually was.

You should encourage you cousin to contact Real and Liverpool.
Online jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #297 on: Today at 04:31:48 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:27:51 pm
"Liverpool FC is asking supporters who attended the Champions League final in Paris to complete a feedback form in order to support the investigation into the operational management of the event.

The club officially requested a formal and transparent investigation into the issues supporters faced in and around Stade de France, before and after kick-off.

The form can be accessed online here and will also be sent via email directly to supporters who purchased a ticket for the game.

LFC would like to thank all fans for taking the time to complete the form and share their experiences with us."

Good to see the club taking this very seriously and collecting evidence.

Yes, a first important step, I hope as many contribute as possible.
Online Johnnyboy1973

Re: Paris
« Reply #298 on: Today at 04:32:28 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 04:31:25 pm
Blown away with some of the vile comments on other teams boards.

Yeah, I don't do that anymore.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
« Reply #299 on: Today at 04:32:32 pm »
Quote from: redhokie8 on Today at 04:31:25 pm
Blown away with some of the vile comments on other teams boards.

Don't waste your emotional energy reading them.
Online jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #300 on: Today at 04:32:56 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:31:47 pm
You should encourage you cousin to contact Real and Liverpool.

Is Tony Barrett still working at the club?
Online GinKop

Re: Paris
« Reply #301 on: Today at 04:33:09 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:09:12 pm
Why not take her to a pre season friendly or a Legends game? Decent atmosphere and a bit of a laugh - not for the purist I know.

That's the most likely thing I'd do now for next season - just hope this cloud over football clears soon as it's given me the best moments of my life.
Online WanderingRed

Re: Paris
« Reply #302 on: Today at 04:33:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:31:48 pm

Yes, a first important step, I hope as many contribute as possible.

They need to allow people to upload photos/videos

Scrap that - they do later on.

Can only share photos at the moment however theyve said do you have videos as they may ask for them later
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
« Reply #303 on: Today at 04:34:08 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:32:56 pm
Is Tony Barrett still working at the club?

I'm not sure but McManaman is forever talking about his time at Real so maybe he can start that ball rolling. 8)
Online Fromola

Re: Paris
« Reply #304 on: Today at 04:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 04:27:13 pm
Funny how Mr working class fans hero who has a fucking opinion on everything Gary Neville hasnt said a word over this This transcends club rivalry and could have happened to any fanbase and being a Manc and a bitter one at that his voice could carry a lot of weight for support .But nope not a fucking peep yet the c*nt wasnt off the TV when it was the Super League on the table

Wasn't he on the pitch chanting "without killing anyone" in Moscow along with Rio Ferdinand who was on the BT coverage?

They'll be biting their tongues wanting to chime in, Mancs are sly bastards.
Online LuverlyRita

Re: Paris
« Reply #305 on: Today at 04:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:21:00 pm
Despite that, a Liverpool v Real Madrid game is never a high risk event.
What's more they had recent evidence of that from the final in Kiev so there were no excuses for the heavy handed approach.
I don't know what experience other fans had in Dortmund in 2001 but I recall that while there was a substantial police presence around the town, it was very relaxed. Police were mingling, laughing and joking, having photos taken with fans. It felt like they were there to ensure the safely of fans and there was no sense of it feeling confrontational. I don't recall too many problems getting into the stadium either. I think I'd be happy to go to another game in Germany but France is definitely a no-go place for football for me now.
Online 18 yard line

Re: Paris
« Reply #306 on: Today at 04:35:13 pm »
Simon Hughes just gave a lengthy interview on 5live of his experience, for about 15 minutes. The message is getting out there folks even in the wider french community. 
Online jillc

Re: Paris
« Reply #307 on: Today at 04:35:25 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:34:08 pm
I'm not sure but McManaman is forever talking about his time at Real so maybe he can start that ball rolling. 8)

That would be useful.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Paris
« Reply #308 on: Today at 04:35:54 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 04:33:09 pm
That's the most likely thing I'd do now for next season - just hope this cloud over football clears soon as it's given me the best moments of my life.

It's horribly reminiscent of the way things were in the 80s, not quite reached that pitch yet but seems to be heading in that direction.
Online Millie

Re: Paris
« Reply #309 on: Today at 04:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Usman1987 on Today at 03:18:38 pm
Dont think hes said anything controversial there. There were fake tickets readily available before the game. They werent the primary reason for the debacle outside the ground but for sure it was a contributory factor

Will people please stop with this bullshit.
Online cdav

Re: Paris
« Reply #310 on: Today at 04:38:05 pm »
Where is UEFA in all this- its their event and they have been pretty much silent? Happy to cream hundreds of millions off the game, fly in by private jet, put up in 5* hotels and be whisked about by private security. Where is the accountability over this and facing questions from the media- nowhere

They chose the venue, they will have been working with the police over plans and ticketing since it was moved to Paris and they are saying nothing. The messages blaming fans before the game is on them, still nothing to retract that
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Paris
« Reply #311 on: Today at 04:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:27:04 pm
Also for Macron and his Ministers to further their "strategic" relationships with Qatar.

And for the police to top up their salaries with bungs from the local gangs.
France can do one.

I've not been to Paris with Mrs Spion but she has fancied the idea of us going together. After what went on there at the weekend, we wouldn't spend a single Euro over there now.
Online Levitz

Re: Paris
« Reply #312 on: Today at 04:39:34 pm »
Online Fromola

Re: Paris
« Reply #313 on: Today at 04:40:20 pm »
This was the start of the French Cup final:

https://twitter.com/ojbsports/status/1523023041227530240
