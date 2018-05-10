Where is UEFA in all this- its their event and they have been pretty much silent? Happy to cream hundreds of millions off the game, fly in by private jet, put up in 5* hotels and be whisked about by private security. Where is the accountability over this and facing questions from the media- nowhere
They chose the venue, they will have been working with the police over plans and ticketing since it was moved to Paris and they are saying nothing. The messages blaming fans before the game is on them, still nothing to retract that