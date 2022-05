The problem is that these inbred English dickheads are just reading as far as the headline.







It's not just English dickheads. Lots of people just read the headline and don't care about a lot else. I do work in journalism and I dare say I have some experience in the field. Having a headline like that up almost two days after the event with the all the information that is available if you look for it (which is what you should be doing, when you're writing such an article) is nothing short of a disgrace. The title makes it sound like it is a FACT that fake tickets caused the mess when it is clearly not. I have younger colleagues asking me for advice about their articles from time to time. If they came to me with that headline, I'd ask them whether they believe that fake tickets caused the mess, because that's what the headline says and there's no two ways about it.The actual article does a pretty good job in terms of presenting what is known and that the claims by the French officials are very likely to be a load of shite, but it gets ruined by a stupid fucking headline that's not even a good one. Just make it "French authorities blame fake tickets for final chaos" or whatever if you really have to have the fake ticket thing in your headline. In the big picture though the fake tickets (that were around without a doubt) were a tiny factor (if they even played a part in this, which I kind of doubt) in the whole mess. What seems to be clear is that there were much bigger issues with how the big crowd was handled and how thugs were allowed to run rampant before and after the match, while proper football supporters who did nothing wrong were getting battered and treated like subhumans. That should be the headline and not some shite about "fake tickets". Disgusting...