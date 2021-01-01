« previous next »
Paris
« on: Today at 12:45:17 am »
What happened in the build-up to the European Cup Final in Paris is difficult to comprehend after all that has been researched and written about crowd safety, access to stadiums and fans arriving who require stewarding and guidance in gaining entry into unfamiliar grounds. Given the amount of revenue generated by one of the most prestigious international sports events, it is shocking that men, women and children arriving in good time at a stadium unfamiliar to them, were confined, crushed and tear-gassed by police in riot gear. The police justification for indiscriminately using tear gas as a response to ticketless fans is unsustainable. Sadly, the spectre of Hillsborough and what happened outside the ground in 1989 looms large once again.

Profoundly flawed organisation and deficient planning by UEFA, the stadium owners and the police; heavy and aggressive policing; scammers selling fake tickets and a lack of filtering the crowd in the approach to the stadium to extricate those with fake tickets or without tickets; and UEFA's seeming disregard for the prioritising fans' welfare, together contributed to a situation in which another tragedy was averted by chance. It was a shocking failure of judgement. Given all that is known about crowd safety in arrival at and access to mass events what happened in Paris, a major European City, defies credibility.


Re: Paris
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:50:13 am »
Well put.

It is utterly absurd how this has even a remote chance of occurring. Kafkaesque.
Re: Paris
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:23:17 am »
From what I have read and some news footage Ive seen, it appears disaster was averted because of how our fans behaved. 20,000 people corralled into a bottleneck for 2-3 hours and pepper sprayed and tear gassed, and everyone got out safe. The Liverpool supporters obviously looked after one another and despite the treatment and provocation didnt react. UEFA need holding to account for this, a bottleneck of 20,000 people heading for 2 turnstiles is criminal. Complete disregard and neglect for the fans who attended.


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0PBu_YTu9wM
Re: Paris
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:51:10 am »
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nmHDUmCfSkk

Conor Moore was there last night, by his account you can hear how patient the Liverpool fans were.
One fan whos ticket scanned fine gets maced and just keeps walking.
Re: Paris
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:16:00 am »
The observations of a board member for Football Supporters Europe, who is also a lawyer, in this Deutsche Welle piece are telling.

https://m.dw.com/en/what-went-wrong-at-the-champions-league-final/a-61969518

He says fake tickets weren't the issue and he also frustratingly points out that clubs, foreign police forces, players etc.  won't have any representatives at the French Ministry of Sport's meeting

Also if true this is notable and needs more coverage

Quote
Barthulemy adds that French police also have plenty to answer for. With away fans largely banned for club matches, Head of the Interior Ministry's anti-hooligan division Thibaut Delaunay's force is inexperienced in dealing with football matches.

"The man in charge of the policing of fans in France was in Qatar all week to organize the next World Cup, allegedly," said Barthulemy, who found Delaunay's absence problematic.

"His number two was on vacation and his number three was not easy to reach by phone. When we went to the stadium, we saw him, the chief of the department, and he was just showing people from Qatar the stadium. He had no walkie talkie, no earpiece, he was obviously not working the game. While everything was going down, he said 'Everything is going fine, there is no fighting, everything is a big success'."

Re: Paris
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:02:52 am »
French Sports Minister on Twitter: Bravo @realmadrid for this 14th title in #LigueDesChampions ! The attempts of intrusion and fraud by thousands of English fans have complicated the work of stewards and police forces but will not tarnish this victory. Violence has no place in the stadiums.

https://twitter.com/AOC1978/status/1530687125498351616?cxt=HHwWgMC-mZX1i74qAAAA
Re: Paris
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:15:48 am »
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 03:02:52 am
French Sports Minister on Twitter: Bravo @realmadrid for this 14th title in #LigueDesChampions ! The attempts of intrusion and fraud by thousands of English fans have complicated the work of stewards and police forces but will not tarnish this victory. Violence has no place in the stadiums.

https://twitter.com/AOC1978/status/1530687125498351616?cxt=HHwWgMC-mZX1i74qAAAA

What a fucking snake.
Re: Paris
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:27:41 am »
Police lie.
Re: Paris
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:12:17 am »
Looking at videos of lads rushing the turnstiles. These people arent Liverpool fans. They look like local lads trying to get in the match for free. They arent dressed as you would for a final.
Re: Paris
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:25:56 am »
Enough is enough.

It's time there was a class action suit against UEFA.

Only after a massive payout will they recognise the need for them to provide secure perimeters and entry at any major Final or Semi. 

Even major city police aren't prepared to deal with determined crowds over 50,000.

Video will emerge, all will be known.
Re: Paris
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:46:46 am »
A lot of the French calling out their own Minister so they don't buy this bullshit either.

Unfortunately it seems like a lot of locals robbing us and jumping the gates and this is the youth of St Denis. One or two dickheads from us which is normal but the vast majority were local youths.

France shouldnt host a major sporting event again.  Uefa lied to blame our fans, police were brutal in their treatment. Luckily we have video evidence in this day and age to call out their lies. But it's too close to home this and we could of very nearly had another disaster.
