No negativity please, just praise

Re: No negativity please, just praise
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm
After last season who couldve thought we would come this far? Klopps re-signed, thats the biggest victory.

To be honest, that was huge. We are about to see the next big LFC team being built, or rather rebuilt. It is again like the 70's/80's, when we knew that next season we will be challenging for the top honors again ...
Re: No negativity please, just praise
Great idea for a thread Nick.

Amazing season is been. So many highs, some great moments, goals, performances and memories.

Tonight hurts but theres so much to look forward to, weve got some great players at their peak some top talent coming through and our record in the transfer market provides plenty of confidence there will be more top class talent to come.

The future has rarely looked as bright
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: No negativity please, just praise
Been a great season, don't care what any rival fans say.

Disappointing end all the same though, looking forward to a summer break as I'm sure the players are, and go again in August.
Re: No negativity please, just praise
Sincere thanks to Klopp, the players, the coaches and all the staff for such a great ride this season. 63 outstanding spectacle of football every single game. We shall not be moved and we shall go again

Well done lads. Up the Reds!
"We decide when the game is over"

Re: No negativity please, just praise
Jurgen looked heartbroken for the players in the post match interview but spoke such wise words. I just love that man and these players should be proud. We are blessed. May not feel like it right now but we are
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

Re: No negativity please, just praise
We won the double this season , one or the most successful seasons we've had in our history.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: No negativity please, just praise
Well said everyone.  Gonna be going out for all 4 next year too
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Re: No negativity please, just praise
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm
After last season who couldve thought we would come this far? Klopps resigned, thats the biggest vicstory

Did you have to tell us this right now?  :-[
Re: No negativity please, just praise
Despite the disappointment of the last 7-days and how it ended, it's been a boss season. Pretty much every team would take the season we've just had.
Re: No negativity please, just praise
This thread deserves a post before a well earned rest (and that goes for the players and staff as well as us).
What a ride, what a team. How privileged is this club, having a chance at four trophies and getting two of them. Most clubs and footballers will never get near any of them, let alone multiple ones in one season. This team is fucking immense and also a joy to watch and I am looking forward to next season.
On German tv at the end the commentator said "Klopp has signed till 26, there will be more chances for trophies in the coming years". I usually don't care what commentators say, but that felt right. Let's hope we will have exciting years ahead. Up the mighty Reds!!
Re: No negativity please, just praise
Love these lads and I'm just gutted for them, that they couldn't quite get one of the really big ones over the line. Still, a domestic double, 92 points and a CL final - good season. The break will be good and we'll go again next season. YNWA.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: No negativity please, just praise
Any one of you who planned to go at the parade tomorrow, please don't change your plans.
Go and give strength to the lads and coaches. Clap all the way because they have deserved it and we will go again 100%
Re: No negativity please, just praise
Love this team. Love the manager. Love the Club and Fans (all the happy, positive ones. Not the negative fucking basturks).

Looking forward to next season. Can't wait.

Up the Fucking Reds.

You'll Never Walk Alone.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Re: No negativity please, just praise
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm
Just want a thread away from all the post match frustrations to pay tribute to our boys for all their efforts this season.

Almost unprecedented, a painful end but still two trophies. Ignore any piss takers from the outside trying to have a laugh at us. Almost all of them would have loved to have had our season.

Well be even more motivated next season. Well get off to a flier and well challenge again.

Thanks Jurgen. Thanks to all players and staff. Hope they get the reception they deserve tomorrow.

Praise only please. Surely the miserable bastards can stay out of one thread.

All the player threads are so cringe right now, you'd think we finished mid-table and went out in the first knockout stage of the Europa League with the way some blurts are posting. Amazing effort from the lads to play every fixture possible from the start of the season, didn't get either of the big two but at least we didn't end up empty handed. Also a big well done to Jurgen and the team behind the team, they've done very well this season to help get us in with a real shout of taking all four trophies home.
Re: No negativity please, just praise
I think getting to the finals of both the domestic cups, probably cost us a big trophy this season. But it's good to get those trophys in the bag at least. They didn't win the quadruple, but I think they've showed that it's possible.
If the object of the exercise is to win every competition you play in, then no team has ever come closer to winning them all. That puts this season down as one of the great seasons, albeit a bittersweet one. 92 points and 3 finals was quite the ride and an amazing effort by the team and staff.
Re: No negativity please, just praise
Negativity? Don't care what anyone says, we're the best team on the planet. By far.
Re: No negativity please, just praise
Its great to have a Liverpool team again where you can look at every player and know they give their all. No drama queens like at other clubs and plenty of Leaders. Some of the best days Ive had in the last year have been watching this team. Thanks for all the memories this season.
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Re: No negativity please, just praise
I can't bring myself to be negative about this team. It has been a very season.
Re: No negativity please, just praise
Been a hell of a ride. Won two competitions and were runners up in two others. Incredible mentality.
Re: No negativity please, just praise
Re: No negativity please, just praise
We've had a great season, I've enjoyed every day of it. Well done to the squad and the manager/team for such a thrilling season. Let's have a rest and come back and do it all again! Up the Reds.  :scarf
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: No negativity please, just praise
Fantastic season, disappointed to come up short in the league and champions league but two more trophies in the cabinet and can't wait to do it all again next season
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Re: No negativity please, just praise
  "Book the hotel for Istanbul!"
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gpYxTj2HBbI&amp;ab_channel=BTSport" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gpYxTj2HBbI&amp;ab_channel=BTSport</a>
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: No negativity please, just praise
If anyone connected to Jurgen and the players is reading this - please let them know that its been an absolute privilege and it will continue to be.

Its been exhilarating, its been exhausting - at one point it seemed like every time I woke up, we were playing again that day. Regardless, its been great fun.

Over the last few years the squad have made anything seem possible and thats the attitude Ive been able to take into every day life. Whatever happens, I do things with a smile on my face and thats been inspired from the team and club I adore.

Ive taken Jurgens advice and reserved a hotel in Istanbul. Looking forward to it already
Re: No negativity please, just praise
Been a fantastic season, two trophies, almost won the League and a CL final.

I think tonight showed all our endeavours this season caught up with us, we just didn't have the energy tonight, physically and mentally drained.

Klopp V3 team to look forward to.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: No negativity please, just praise
Been a great season, however disappointing the last week has been.

One potential positive from this disappointing end:
Salah, Mane and Firmino may be more determined than ever to make their contractual situations work and give it their absolute all next season.
To not let their time here end without another CL or/and PL.

I hope so anyway.
(REALLY don't want to see a Coutinho like "bad back" situation or just a low fee transfer as has been rumored for Mane)
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: No negativity please, just praise
Brilliant season: played every game possible, took a quadruple to the final day of the league season and a cup treble to the final kick of the European season. How can anyone not be delighted with that? Life can always be better but if it's not the best of the best then where we are is also great and worth celebrating.

Brillliant players, brilliant team, brilliant manager. And this season was just a post-Covid sighter; we'll win them all next season, see if we don't.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: No negativity please, just praise
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm
After last season who couldve thought we would come this far? Klopps resigned, thats the biggest victory.
I imagine that gave rise to a lot of momentary hyphen-ventilation ;)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: No negativity please, just praise
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:25:21 am
I think getting to the finals of both the domestic cups, probably cost us a big trophy this season. But it's good to get those trophys in the bag at least. They didn't win the quadruple, but I think they've showed that it's possible.
If the object of the exercise is to win every competition you play in, then no team has ever come closer to winning them all. That puts this season down as one of the great seasons, albeit a bittersweet one. 92 points and 3 finals was quite the ride and an amazing effort by the team and staff.
Yeah now we won those cups them under Klopp, time to use those 2 cups for fringe players like before.

Playing every 3 days for the last 10 weeks of the season tooks it's toll tonight.

We go again.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: No negativity please, just praise
So proud of the lads. Won 50% of what we were chasing. Coming up just short in two competitions.

One thing about our side, they learn from adversity.

Hoping for another great season next season. And we'll soon find out.

The fixtures for the 2022-23 Premier League season will be released on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 9am BST
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: No negativity please, just praise
So proud of this team. We have had an amazing season competing for everything till the very end. On squad is one of the best in the world and maybe we were a bit too thin towards the end but we gave it everything. City were lucky with their 5 minutes and Courtois had an amazing game to deny us a win in the CL final. Fine margins at the very top level and that is where we are competing now with Klopp and this squad. All we can ask for is for us to be as competitive as we can be - winning it all takes a little bit of luck.
Re: No negativity please, just praise
I'm sitting here gutted but proud.

I was at Wembley, which for most dickheads like me from Belfast is either impossible or a once in a lifetime opportunity. I grabbed the opportunity with both hands. 
I was at Wolves last weekend. We were so close.

It hasn't ended so great, but there's more to come.

I'm so glad, that Jürgen is a red.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: No negativity please, just praise
Great idea Nick.
Great season. Almost Epic. Thanks Jurgen. These are the days
