So proud of this team. We have had an amazing season competing for everything till the very end. On squad is one of the best in the world and maybe we were a bit too thin towards the end but we gave it everything. City were lucky with their 5 minutes and Courtois had an amazing game to deny us a win in the CL final. Fine margins at the very top level and that is where we are competing now with Klopp and this squad. All we can ask for is for us to be as competitive as we can be - winning it all takes a little bit of luck.