This thread deserves a post before a well earned rest (and that goes for the players and staff as well as us).

What a ride, what a team. How privileged is this club, having a chance at four trophies and getting two of them. Most clubs and footballers will never get near any of them, let alone multiple ones in one season. This team is fucking immense and also a joy to watch and I am looking forward to next season.

On German tv at the end the commentator said "Klopp has signed till 26, there will be more chances for trophies in the coming years". I usually don't care what commentators say, but that felt right. Let's hope we will have exciting years ahead. Up the mighty Reds!!