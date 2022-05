Just want a thread away from all the post match frustrations to pay tribute to our boys for all their efforts this season.



Almost unprecedented, a painful end but still two trophies. Ignore any piss takers from the outside trying to have a laugh at us. Almost all of them would have loved to have had our season.



We’ll be even more motivated next season. We’ll get off to a flier and we’ll challenge again.



Thanks Jurgen. Thanks to all players and staff. Hope they get the reception they deserve tomorrow.



Praise only please. Surely the miserable bastards can stay out of one thread.