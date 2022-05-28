To be honest, I'm well over it. That's because of a few factors, I think. One being I'm just glad no one died over there. The actual game was just a sideshow for me once I saw what was happening. It never felt like our night from that point on.



Secondly, the parade was absolutely fantastic. We walked away from that 10 feet tall, and I bet the players, managers and staff did too.



Thirdly, I think we'll be back in another final soon. we'll win that and the fans in the ground will actually be able to enjoy it rather than have one eye on fearing for their lives soon afterwards. It just wasn't meant to be, but next time it will be.



The game itself? Well they got the luck and we didn't. We were the better side, but we didn't have that little bit of luck you need. Madrid did. We got battered in Istanbul but won. We were the better side in Athens but lost. The Mancs got annihilated in Barcelona by Bayern but won. Shit happens.



In the grand scheme of things, I feel that when we bag No7 (and we will) I want it to be a happy, carnival atmosphere. Not the horror show of Paris. We'll come again, and we'll lift Big Ears again, and in a better environment than that horrific hellhole.